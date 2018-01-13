Buckwheat Germplasm in the World
1st Edition
Description
Buckwheat Germplasm in the World offers an overview of this globally important crop, including its general characterization and genetic diversity—particularly in Russia, China, India and Eastern Europe. The book presents the latest research on molecular marker development, genetics and phenotype analysis of new wild buckwheat to examine the nutritional values of this pseudocereal crop. Due to its short growth span, ability to grow at high altitudes and the high quality of its protein content, buckwheat is considered an important crop for addressing global food needs. Ideal for researchers and advanced-level students seeking better understanding of the buckwheat germplasm.
Key Features
- Summarizes all the reported and distributed buckwheat species in the world
- Offers researchers the ability to exchange resources with each other to breed new cultivars
- Classifies buckwheat species based on perennial and annual from their growth span, and self-incompatible or self-compatible from their flower morphology and characterization
- Facilitates hybridization of different species
Readership
Bachelor, master, PhD students of Agronomy or Plant Biology, and buckwheat researchers seeking a comprehensive overview on the present knowledge about this key pseudocereal
Table of Contents
1. Overview of buckwheat resourses in the world
2. Classification and nomenclature of buckwheat plants
3. Distribution of buckwheat resourses in the world
4. Chromosome of Fagopyrum
5. Description of cultivated tatary buckwheat
6. Description of cultivated common buckwheat
7. Perennial wild Fagopyrum species-Self-incompatible
8. Perennial wild Fagopyrum species-Self-compatible
9. Annual wild Fagopyrum species-Self-incompatible
10. Annual wild Fagopyrum species-Self-compatible
11. Annual wild Fagopyrum species-Partially self-compatible
12. Molecular evolution of wild species and cultivated
13. Utilization of wild buckwheat species
14. Buckwheat genetic resources in central Europe
15. Existing variability and future prospects of buckwheat germplasm in the Himalayan tract
16. Undefined title
17. Effective use of genome-wide markers to breeding for quantitative traits in common buckwheat
18. Genetic diversity of Russian buckwheat cultivars assessed from nuclear and organellar gene sequences
19. Genetic polymorphism of common buckwheat (Fagopyrum esculentum Moench.), formed from evolutionary mutation reserve of the cultivar
20. Cultivation of Fagopyrum tataricum and Fagopyrum esculentum in order to obtain raw material with high rutin content in the Far East of Russia
21. Phytochemicals and their biofunctional properties of different buckwheat germplasms for functional food
22. Rutin content assessment of Tartary buckwheat germplasm cultivated in Italy Topic: Grain rutin content evaluation of a collection of approximatively 100 F. tataricum accessions
23. Correlation between grain yield and rutin content in common buckwheat germplasm cultivated in Southern Italy
24. Buckwheat resources in the VIR (Russia) collection: Photoperiod response
25. Main morphological types of cultivated buckwheat populations in Russia
26. Interspecific crosses between Fagopyrum cymosum and other species through embryo culture techniques
27. Cell cultures of Fagopyrum tataricum as a source of biologically active phenolic compounds
28. Molecular genetics of Buckwheat and its role in crop improvement
Details
- No. of pages:
- 382
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 13th January 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128110072
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128110065
About the Editor
Meiliang Zhou
Dr. Meiliang Zhou (Biotechnology Research Institute-CAAS/Sichuan Agricultural University, China), Regulation of gene expression; Plant development; Functional genomics; Hormones signaling transduction mechanisms; Plant-biotic (microbe, insect and virus) interaction; Plant-abiotic (drought, salt, flooding, heavy metals, cold and high temperature); Plant secondary metabolites biosynthesis pathway and regulation mechanism; Plant nutrition.
Affiliations and Expertise
Biotechnology Research Institute, Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS), Beijing, China
Ivan Kreft
Prof. Dr. Ivan Kreft (University of Ljubljana/Slovenian Forestry Institute, Slovenia)studied agronomy and biology in Ljubljana (Slovenia - Dipl. Eng. Agr., Teacher of Biol., PhD) and in Lund (Sweden - Fil. Kand., MSc.). After employments in Germany and Sweden, he was appointed as researcher and teacher at University of Ljubljana, where he was retired as Professor in 2012. Since 2003 he is a member of Slovenian Academy of Science and Arts. He was holding lectures at many Universities including Maribor, Križevci, Zagreb, Wien, Udine, Roma, Lisboa, Porto, Lund, Uppsala, Nitra, Minsk, several Universities in China, in Korea, and on several Universities in Japan. In the period 1992/93 he was Visiting Professor at Kyoto University, Japan, in 2001 he received a title of Visiting Professor at Shanxi University (Taiyuan, China), in April and May 2010 he was again in Japan, Visiting Professor at Kobe Gakuin University, Faculty of Nutrition, in Kobe. Since 2013 he is employed at the Slovenian Forestry Institute, Ljubljana, Slovenia. Field research on crops, especially buckwheat, and traditional food materials of plant origin
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Ljubljana/Slovenian Forestry Institute, Slovenia
Galina Suvorova
Head of the Laboratory of Genetics and Biotechnology All-Russia Research Institute of Legumes and Groat Crops, Orel, Russia Her research interests include genetics, interspecific hybridization, tissue culture, and molecular markers
Affiliations and Expertise
All-Russia Research Institute of Legumes and Groat Crops, Orel, Russia
Yu Tang
Affiliations and Expertise
Biotechnology Research Institute, Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, Beijing, China Department of Food Science, Sichuan Tourism University, Chengdu, Sichuan, China
Sun-Hee Woo
Prof. Dr. Sun-Hee Woo (Chungbuk National University, Korea),
Research interests in Molecular Genetics and Breeding of Crops and Crop Functional Genomics and Proteomics . Awards:
Award for Japanese Society of Breeding
Best Research Presentation Award from the Korean Breeding Science Society
Best Research Presentation Award from the International Plant Biotechnology Congress with J. of Plant Physiology
Best Research Presentation Award from the Korean Crop Science Society
Best Research Presentation Award from the Korean Plant Biotechnology Society
Best Research Award from the Korean Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Society
Excellent Paper Award, Korea Federation on Science & Technology Societies
Affiliations and Expertise
College of Agriculture, Life & Environment Science, Chungbuk National University, Cheongju, Korea