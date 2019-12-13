Buck's Workbook for Step-by-Step Medical Coding, 2020 Edition

Build your coding skills with this practical workbook! Matching the chapters in the bestselling Buck’s Step-by-Step Medical Coding, this workbook offers coding review and practice with more than 1,200 theory, practical, and reporting exercises. Included are 100 original source documents to familiarize you with reports similar to those you will encounter on the job. It’s a complete review of all the code sets covered in the text, including ICD-10-CM, CPT, HCPCS, and inpatient coding!