Buck's Workbook for Step-by-Step Medical Coding, 2020 Edition
1st Edition
Description
Build your coding skills with this practical workbook! Matching the chapters in the bestselling Buck’s Step-by-Step Medical Coding, this workbook offers coding review and practice with more than 1,200 theory, practical, and reporting exercises. Included are 100 original source documents to familiarize you with reports similar to those you will encounter on the job. It’s a complete review of all the code sets covered in the text, including ICD-10-CM, CPT, HCPCS, and inpatient coding!
Key Features
- UNIQUE! 100 real-world coding reports (cleared of all confidential information) simulate the reports students will encounter as coders and help them apply coding principles to actual cases.
- Theory exercises include fill-in-the-blank, multiple choice, and true or false questions.
- Practical exercises offer additional practice with line coding.
- Coding answer format mirrors that of Buck’s main text (including "multiple codes needed" icons to indicate when more than one code should be assigned).
- Answers to odd-numbered questions are included in Appendix B, so you can choose to assign even-numbered exercises for homework (the full answer key is on instructor’s Evolve site).
Table of Contents
1. Reimbursement, HIPAA, and Compliance
2. An Overview of ICD-10-CM
3. ICD-10-CM Outpatient Coding and Reporting Guidelines
4. Using ICD-10-CM
5. Chapter-Specific Guidelines (ICD-10-CM Chapters 1-10)
6. Chapter-Specific Guidelines (ICD-10-CM Chapters 11-14)
7. Chapter-Specific Guidelines (ICD-10-CM Chapters 15-21)
8. Introduction to CPT
9. Introduction to the Level II National Codes (HCPCS)
10. Modifiers
11. Evaluation and Management (E/M) Services
12. Anesthesia
13. Surgery Guidelines and General Surgery
14. Integumentary System
15. Musculoskeletal System
16. Respiratory System
17. Cardiovascular System
18. Hemic, Lymphatic, Mediastinum, and Diaphragm
19. Digestive System
20. Urinary and Male Genital Systems
21. Reproductive, Intersex Surgery, Female Genital System, Maternity Care and Delivery
22. Endocrine and Nervous Systems
23. Eye, Ocular Adnexa, Auditory, and Operating Microscope
24. Radiology
25. Pathology/Laboratory
26. Medicine
27. Inpatient Coding
Appendix A: Reports
Appendix B: Answers to Odd-Numbered Workbook Questions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 13th December 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323694407