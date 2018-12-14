Buck's Workbook for Step-by-Step Medical Coding, 2019 Edition
1st Edition
Description
Practice your coding skills with this practical workbook! Corresponding to chapters in the bestselling Buck’s Step-by-Step Medical Coding, this workbook offers coding review and practice with more than 1,200 theory, practical, and reporting questions (odd-numbered answers provided in appendix), including 100 original source documents to familiarize you with reports similar to those you will encounter on the job. It’s a complete review of all the code sets covered in the text!
Key Features
- UNIQUE! 100 real-world coding reports (cleared of all confidential information), provide experience with reports similar to those you will encounter in practice.
- Theory exercises include fill-in-the-blank, multiple choice, and true or false questions.
- Practical exercises offer additional practice with line coding.
- Coding answer format mirrors the main text (including "multiple codes needed" icons)
- Answers to only the odd numbered questions are available in Appendix B to check your accuracy.
Table of Contents
1. Reimbursement, HIPAA, and Compliance
2. An Overview of ICD-10-CM
3. ICD-10-CM Outpatient Coding and Reporting Guidelines
4. Using ICD-10-CM
5. Chapter-Specific Guidelines (ICD-10-CM Chapters 1-10)
6. Chapter-Specific Guidelines (ICD-10-CM Chapters 11-14)
7. Chapter-Specific Guidelines (ICD-10-CM Chapters 15-21)
8. Introduction to CPT
9. Introduction to the Level II National Codes (HCPCS)
10. Modifiers
11. Evaluation and Management (E/M) Services
12. Anesthesia
13. Surgery Guidelines and General Surgery
14. Integumentary System
15. Musculoskeletal System
16. Respiratory System
17. Cardiovascular System
18. Hemic, Lymphatic, Mediastinum, and Diaphragm
19. Digestive System
20. Urinary and Male Genital Systems
21. Reproductive, Intersex Surgery, Female Genital System, Maternity Care and Delivery
22. Endocrine and Nervous Systems
23. Eye, Ocular Adnexa, Auditory, and Operating Microscope
24. Radiology
25. Pathology/Laboratory
26. Medicine
27. Inpatient Coding
Appendix A: Reports
Appendix B: Answers to Odd-Numbered Workbook Questions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 14th December 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323582520
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323582537
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323582513