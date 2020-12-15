Buck's The Next Step: Advanced Medical Coding and Auditing, 2021/2022 Edition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323762779

Buck's The Next Step: Advanced Medical Coding and Auditing, 2021/2022 Edition

1st Edition

Paperback ISBN: 9780323762779
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 15th December 2020
Page Count: 576
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

　1. Evaluation and Management (E/M) Services

2. Medicine

3. Radiology

4. Pathology and Laboratory

5. Integumentary System

6. Cardiovascular System

7. Digestive System, Hemic/Lymphatic System, and Mediastinum/Diaphragm

8. Musculoskeletal System

9. Respiratory System

10. Urinary, Male Genital, and Endocrine Systems

11. Female Genital System and Maternity Care/Delivery

12. Nervous System

13. Eye and Auditory Systems

14. Anesthesia

Figure Credits

Appendix A. E/M Audit Form

Appendix B. CMS AB-01-44

Appendix C. Resources

Appendix D. Abbreviations

Appendix E. Answers to every other case

Glossary

Details

No. of pages:
576
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2021
Published:
15th December 2020
Imprint:
Saunders
Paperback ISBN:
9780323762779

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.