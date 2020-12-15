Buck's The Next Step: Advanced Medical Coding and Auditing, 2021/2022 Edition
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Evaluation and Management (E/M) Services
2. Medicine
3. Radiology
4. Pathology and Laboratory
5. Integumentary System
6. Cardiovascular System
7. Digestive System, Hemic/Lymphatic System, and Mediastinum/Diaphragm
8. Musculoskeletal System
9. Respiratory System
10. Urinary, Male Genital, and Endocrine Systems
11. Female Genital System and Maternity Care/Delivery
12. Nervous System
13. Eye and Auditory Systems
14. Anesthesia
Figure Credits
Appendix A. E/M Audit Form
Appendix B. CMS AB-01-44
Appendix C. Resources
Appendix D. Abbreviations
Appendix E. Answers to every other case
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2021
- Published:
- 15th December 2020
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323762779
