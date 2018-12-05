Buck's The Next Step: Advanced Medical Coding and Auditing, 2019/2020 Edition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323582612, 9780323582636

Buck's The Next Step: Advanced Medical Coding and Auditing, 2019/2020 Edition

1st Edition

Paperback ISBN: 9780323582612
eBook ISBN: 9780323582636
eBook ISBN: 9780323582629
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 5th December 2018
Page Count: 576
Description

Master advanced coding skills! Buck’s The Next Step: Advanced Medical Coding and Auditing shows how to code for services such as medical visits, diagnostic testing and interpretation, treatments, surgeries, and anesthesia. Real-world cases (cleared of any patient identifiers) takes your coding proficiency a step further by providing hands-on practice with physician documentation. With this guide, you’ll learn to pull the right information from medical documents, select the right codes, determine the correct sequencing of those codes, and properly audit cases.

Key Features

  • Real-world patient cases (cleared of any patient identifiers) simulate the first year of coding on the job by using actual medical records, allowing you to practice coding with advanced material.
  • UNIQUE! From the Trenches boxes highlight the real-life experiences of professional medical coders and include photographs, quotes, practical tips, and advice.
  • UNIQUE! Evaluation and Management (E/M) audit forms include clear coding instructions to help reduce errors in determining the correct level of service.
  • Over 170 full-color illustrations depict and clarify advanced coding concepts.

Table of Contents

Preface
Acknowledgements
List of Physicians

1. Evaluation and Management (E/M) Services
2. Medicine
3. Radiology
4. Pathology and Laboratory
5. Integumentary System
6. Cardiovascular System
7. Digestive System, Hemic/Lymphatic System, and Mediastinum/Diaphragm
8. Musculoskeletal System
9. Respiratory System
10. Urinary, Male Genital, and Endocrine Systems
11. Female Genital System and Maternity Care/Delivery
12. Nervous System
13. Eye and Auditory Systems
14. Anesthesia

Figure Credits
Appendix A. E/M Audit Form
Appendix B. CMS AB-01-44
Appendix C. Resources
Appendix D. Abbreviations
Appendix E. Answers to every other case
Glossary
Index

