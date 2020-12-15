Buck's Step-by-Step Medical Coding, 2021 Edition
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Unit 1: Reimbursement
1. Reimbursement, HIPAA, and Compliance
Unit 2: ICD-10-CM
2. An Overview of ICD-10-CM
3. ICD-10-CM Outpatient Coding and Reporting Guidelines
4. Using ICD-10-CM
5. Chapter-Specific Guidelines (ICD-10-CM Chapters 1-10)
6. Chapter-Specific Guidelines (ICD-10-CM Chapters 11-14)
7. Chapter-Specific Guidelines (ICD-10-CM Chapters 15-21
Unit 3: CPT and HCPCS
8. Introduction to CPT
9. Introduction to the Level II National Codes (HCPCS)
10. Modifiers
11. Evaluation and Management (E/M) Services
12. Anesthesia
13. Surgery Guidelines and General Surgery
14. Integumentary System
15. Musculoskeletal System
16. Respiratory System
17. Cardiovascular System
18. Hemic, Lymphatic, Mediastinum, and Diaphragm
19. Digestive System
20. Urinary and Male Genital Systems
21. Reproductive, Intersex Surgery, Female Genital System, Maternity Care and Delivery
22. Endocrine and Nervous Systems
23. Eye, Ocular Adnexa, Auditory, and Operating Microscope
24. Radiology
25. Pathology/Laboratory
26. Medicine
Unit 4: Inpatient Coding
27. Inpatient Coding
Appendix A: Online Resources
Appendix B: Exercise, Quick Check, and Toolbox Answers
Appendix C: Learning Objective and Glossary Review Answers
Appendix D: EHR Screens
Glossary
Figure Credits
Coders' Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 832
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2021
- Published:
- 15th December 2020
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323709262
