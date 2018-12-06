Buck's Physician Coding Exam Review 2019
1st Edition
The Certification Step
Description
Prepare to succeed on your physician coding certification exam with Buck’s Physician Coding Exam Review 2019: The Certification Step! This extensive exam review provides complete coverage of all topics included on the physician coding certification exam — including anatomy, terminology, and pathophysiology for each body system; reimbursement issues; CPT, HCPCS, and ICD-10-CM coding; and more. Four full practice exams (answers and rationales included) simulate the testing experience and provide enough practice to reassure even the most insecure exam-taker. It’s the only physician coding exam review you need!
Key Features
- UNIQUE! Four full practice exams on Evolve simulate the experience of taking the actual physician coding exam, allowing you to assess your strengths and weaknesses in order to develop a plan for focused study.
- Answers and rationales to the practice exams are available on Evolve to help you check your work.
- Concise outline format helps you access key information quickly and study more efficiently.
- Mobile-optimized quick quizzes offer on-the-go practice with over 350 medical terminology, pathophysiology, CPT, HCPCS, and ICD-10-CM questions.
- Success Strategies section guides you step-by-step through the entire exam process.
- Concrete "real-life" coding reports (cleared of any confidential information) simulate the reports that you will encounter on the job and challenge you to apply key coding principles to actual cases.
Table of Contents
Success Strategies
Unit 1: Anatomy, Terminology, and Pathophysiology
Unit 2: Reimbursement Issues
Unit 3: CPT and HCPCS Coding
Unit 4: ICD-10-CM Coding
Unit 5: Coding Challenge
Figure Credits
Appendix A: Resources
Appendix B: Answers
Appendix C: Medical Terminology
Appendix D: Combining Forms
Appendix E: Prefixes
Appendix F: Suffixes
Appendix G: Abbreviations
Appendix H: Further Text Resources
Details
- No. of pages:
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 6th December 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323582582
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323582599
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323582575