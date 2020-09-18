Buck's 2021 ICD-10-CM for Physicians - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323762809

Buck's 2021 ICD-10-CM for Physicians

1st Edition

Paperback ISBN: 9780323762809
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 18th September 2020
Page Count: 1600
Table of Contents

Symbols and Naming Conventions
Guide to the Updates　
Netter Anatomy Illustrations

Part I: Introduction
ICD-10-CM Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting

Part II: Alphabetic Index
Index to Diseases and Injuries　
Table of Neoplasms
Table of Drugs and Chemicals
External Cause Index

Part III: Tabular List of Diseases and Injuries
1. Certain Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (A00-B99)　
2. Neoplasms (C00-D49)
3. Diseases of the blood and blood-forming organs and certain disorders involving the immune mechanism (D50-D89)　
4. Endocrine, Nutritional, and Metabolic Diseases (E00-E90)
5. Mental and Behavioral Disorders (F01-F99)　
6. Diseases of Nervous System (G00-G99)　
7. Diseases of Eye and Adnexa (H00-IH59)　
8. Diseases of Ear and Mastoid Process (H60-H59)　
9. Diseases of Circulatory System (I00-I99)　
10. Diseases of Respiratory System (J00-J99)　
11. Diseases of Digestive System (K00-K94)　
12. Diseases of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (L00-L99)　
13. Diseases of the Musculoskeletal System and Connective Tissue (M00-M99)　
14. Diseases of Genitourinary System (N00-N99)　
15. Pregnancy, Childbirth, and the Puerperium (O00-O99)　
16. Certain Conditions Originating in the Perinatal Period (P00-P96)　
17. Congenital malformations, deformations, and chromosomal abnormalities (Q00-Q99)　
18. Symptoms, signs, and abnormal clinical and laboratory findings, not elsewhere classified (R00-R99)　
19. Injury, poisoning, and certain other consequences of external causes (S00-T88)　
20. External Causes of Morbidity (V01-Y95)　
21. Factors influencing health status and contact with health services (Z00-Z99)

Appendix A: CC and MCC Exclusions PDX Collections

