Buck's 2021 ICD-10-CM for Physicians
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Symbols and Naming Conventions
Guide to the Updates
Netter Anatomy Illustrations
Part I: Introduction
ICD-10-CM Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting
Part II: Alphabetic Index
Index to Diseases and Injuries
Table of Neoplasms
Table of Drugs and Chemicals
External Cause Index
Part III: Tabular List of Diseases and Injuries
1. Certain Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (A00-B99)
2. Neoplasms (C00-D49)
3. Diseases of the blood and blood-forming organs and certain disorders involving the immune mechanism (D50-D89)
4. Endocrine, Nutritional, and Metabolic Diseases (E00-E90)
5. Mental and Behavioral Disorders (F01-F99)
6. Diseases of Nervous System (G00-G99)
7. Diseases of Eye and Adnexa (H00-IH59)
8. Diseases of Ear and Mastoid Process (H60-H59)
9. Diseases of Circulatory System (I00-I99)
10. Diseases of Respiratory System (J00-J99)
11. Diseases of Digestive System (K00-K94)
12. Diseases of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (L00-L99)
13. Diseases of the Musculoskeletal System and Connective Tissue (M00-M99)
14. Diseases of Genitourinary System (N00-N99)
15. Pregnancy, Childbirth, and the Puerperium (O00-O99)
16. Certain Conditions Originating in the Perinatal Period (P00-P96)
17. Congenital malformations, deformations, and chromosomal abnormalities (Q00-Q99)
18. Symptoms, signs, and abnormal clinical and laboratory findings, not elsewhere classified (R00-R99)
19. Injury, poisoning, and certain other consequences of external causes (S00-T88)
20. External Causes of Morbidity (V01-Y95)
21. Factors influencing health status and contact with health services (Z00-Z99)
Appendix A: CC and MCC Exclusions PDX Collections
No. of pages: 1600
- 1600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2021
- Published:
- 18th September 2020
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323762809