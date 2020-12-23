For fast, accurate, and efficient coding, pick this practical HCPCS reference! Buck’s 2021 HCPCS Level II provides an easy-to-use guide to the latest HCPCS codes. It helps you locate specific codes, comply with coding regulations, manage reimbursement for medical supplies, report patient data, code Medicare cases, and more. Spiral bound, this full-color reference simplifies coding with anatomy plates (including Netter’s Anatomy illustrations) and ASC (Ambulatory Surgical Center) payment and status indicators. In addition, it includes a companion website with the latest coding updates.