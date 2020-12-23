Buck's 2021 HCPCS Level II
1st Edition
Description
For fast, accurate, and efficient coding, pick this practical HCPCS reference! Buck’s 2021 HCPCS Level II provides an easy-to-use guide to the latest HCPCS codes. It helps you locate specific codes, comply with coding regulations, manage reimbursement for medical supplies, report patient data, code Medicare cases, and more. Spiral bound, this full-color reference simplifies coding with anatomy plates (including Netter’s Anatomy illustrations) and ASC (Ambulatory Surgical Center) payment and status indicators. In addition, it includes a companion website with the latest coding updates.
Key Features
- UNIQUE! Current Dental Terminology (CDT) codes from the American Dental Association (ADA) offer one-step access to all dental codes.
- UNIQUE! Full-color anatomy plates (including Netter’s Anatomy illustrations) enhance your understanding of specific coding situations by helping you understand anatomy and physiology.
- Easy-to-use format optimizes reimbursement through quick, accurate, and efficient coding.
- At-a-glance code listings and distinctive symbols make it easy to identify new, revised, and deleted codes.
- Full-color design with color tables helps you locate and identify codes with speed and accuracy.
- Jurisdiction symbols show the appropriate contractor to be billed when submitting claims to Medicare carriers and Medicare Administrative Contractors (MACs).
- Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) payment and status indicators show which codes are payable in the Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System to ensure accurate reporting and appropriate reimbursement.
- Durable medical equipment, prosthetics, orthotics, and supplies (DMEPOS) indicators address reimbursement for durable medical equipment, prosthetics, orthotics, and supplies.
- Drug code annotations identify brand-name drugs as well as drugs that appear on the National Drug Class (NDC) directory and other Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved drugs.
- Age/sex edits identify codes for use only with patients of a specific age or sex.
- Quantity symbol indicates the maximum allowable units per day per patient in physician and outpatient hospital settings, as listed in the Medically Unlikely Edits (MUEs) for enhanced accuracy on claims.
- The American Hospital Association Coding Clinic® for HCPCS citations provide a reference point for information about specific codes and their usage.
- Physician Quality Reporting System icon identifies codes that are specific to PQRS measures.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Guide to Using the 2021 HCPCS Level II Codes
Symbols and Conventions
2021 HCPCS Updates
Anatomy Illustrations
2021 Index
2021 Table of Drugs
2021 HCPCS Level II Modifiers
2021 HCPCS Level II National Codes
Appendix A: Jurisdiction List for DMEPOS HCPCS Codes
Appendix B: Chapter 1: General Correct Coding Policies for National Correct Coding Initiative Policy Manual for Medicare Services
Details
- No. of pages:
- 472
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2021
- Published:
- 23rd December 2020
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323762793
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323764483
