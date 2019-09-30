Buck's 2020 ICD-10-CM Physician Edition, 2019 HCPCS Professional Edition and AMA 2019 CPT Professional Edition Package - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323749466

Buck's 2020 ICD-10-CM Physician Edition, 2019 HCPCS Professional Edition and AMA 2019 CPT Professional Edition Package

1st Edition

Spiral bound ISBN: 9780323749466
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 30th September 2019
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This money saving package includes:

  • Buck's 2020 ICD-10-CM for Physicians
  • HCPCS 2019 Professional Edition
  • CPT 2019 Professional Edition

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Spiral bound ISBN:
9780323749466

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.