Buck's 2019 ICD-10-CM Hospital Edition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323582698, 9780323582704

Buck's 2019 ICD-10-CM Hospital Edition

1st Edition

eBook ISBN: 9780323582704
eBook ISBN: 9780323582711
Paperback ISBN: 9780323582698
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 20th September 2018
Page Count: 1712
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Selecting diagnosis codes is faster and easier with Buck's 2019 ICD-10-CM Hospital Edition. Designed by coders for coders, this full-color manual includes all the ICD-10 codes that you need for today’s inpatient coding. As coders need extensive knowledge to code with ICD-10-CM — and to choose from the thousands of possible codes — this edition makes it easier with colorful Netter’s Anatomy illustrations to help you understand anatomy and how it can affect your code choices. In addition, it comes with durable spiral binding, and includes a companion website with the latest coding news and updates.

Key Features

  • At-a-glance Guide to the Updates in the front of the book lists all new, revised, and deleted codes, providing at-a-glance lookup of the coding changes.
  • Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting (OGCRs) are listed in full in the Introduction, at the beginning of each chapter, and integrated within the code set, providing easier reference to coding rules when they are needed most.
  • Unique! Full-color Netter’s Anatomy art is included in a separate section for easy reference and cross-referenced within the Tabular List of Diseases and Injuries, to help users understand anatomy and how it may affect choosing codes.
  • Full-color design includes consistent color-coded symbols and text, providing easier access to codes and coding information.
  • American Hospital Association's Coding Clinic® citations include official ICD-10-CM coding advice relating to specific codes and their usage.
  • 182 illustrations provide visual orientation and enhance understanding of specific coding situations.
  • Items are included throughout the Tabular List to ensure accurate coding, providing additional information on common diseases and conditions.
  • Additional elements within specific codes define terms and add coding instructions relating to difficult terminology, diseases and conditions, or coding in a specific category.
  • Symbols and highlights draw attention to codes that may require special consideration before coding, including:

    • new, revised, and deleted
    • Unacceptable Principle Diagnosis
    • Codes that call for the use of additional character(s)
    • Includes, Excludes 1 and Excludes 2
    • Use Additional
    • Unspecified
    • Code First and Code Also

  • Placeholder X symbol reminds you to assign placeholder X for codes less than 6 characters that require a 7th character.
  • CC (Complications & Comorbidities) and MCC (Major CC) symbols identify codes associated with the presence of secondary diagnoses from MS-DRGs, and call attention to CC and MCC exceptions.
  • Hospital Acquired Condition symbol clearly identifies conditions that will always be coded as hospital acquired.
  • Manifestation code symbol identifies conditions for which it is important to record both the etiology and the symptom of the disease.
  • Age and Sex edits from the Definition of Medicare Code Edits help to ensure accuracy by denoting codes that are used only with patients of a specific age or sex.

Table of Contents

ICD-10-CM
Symbols and Naming Conventions
Guide to the Updates
Netter Anatomy Illustrations

Part I: Introduction
ICD-10-CM Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting

Part II: Alphabetic Index
Index to Diseases and Injuries
Table of Neoplasms
Table of Drugs and Chemicals
External Cause Index

Part III: Tabular List of Diseases and Injuries
1. Certain Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (A00-B99)
2. Neoplasms (C00-D49)
3. Diseases of the blood and blood-forming organs and certain disorders involving the immune mechanism (D50-D89)
4. Endocrine, Nutritional, and Metabolic Diseases (E00-E90)
5. Mental and Behavioral Disorders (F01-F99)
6. Diseases of Nervous System (G00-G99)
7. Diseases of Eye and Adnexa (H00-IH59)
8. Diseases of Ear and Mastoid Process (H60-H59)
9. Diseases of Circulatory System (I00-I99)
10. Diseases of Respiratory System (J00-J99)
11. Diseases of Digestive System (K00-K94)
12. Diseases of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (L00-L99)
13. Diseases of the Musculoskeletal System and Connective Tissue (M00-M99)
14. Diseases of Genitourinary System (N00-N99)
15. Pregnancy, Childbirth, and the Puerperium (O00-O99)
16. Certain Conditions Originating in the Perinatal Period (P00-P96)
17. Congenital malformations, deformations, and chromosomal abnormalities (Q00-Q99)
18. Symptoms, signs, and abnormal clinical and laboratory findings, not elsewhere classified (R00-R99)
19. Injury, poisoning, and certain other consequences of external causes (S00-T88)
20. External Causes of Morbidity (V01-Y95)
21. Factors influencing health status and contact with health services (Z00-Z99)

Appendix A: CC and MCC Exclusions PDX Collections

Details

No. of pages:
1712
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323582704
eBook ISBN:
9780323582711
Paperback ISBN:
9780323582698

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.