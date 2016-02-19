Buckling of Structures, Volume 19
1st Edition
Theory and Experiment
- The buckling of axially compressed imperfect shells with elastic edge supports (J. Arbocz, P.G. Vermeulen and J. van Geer). 2. Externally pressurized torispheres - Plastic buckling and collapse (J. Bláchut and G.D. Galletly). 3. Viscoplastic shell buckling (S.R. Bodner and M. Naveh). 4. Optimum design, fabrication and test of graphite - Epoxy, curved, stiffened, locally buckled panels loaded in axial compression (D. Bushnell, A.M.C. Holmes, D.L. Flaggs and P.J. McCormick). 5. Stability of the `Endeavour' balloon (C.R. Calladine). 6. Buckling of composite sandwich cylinders under axial compression (E.W. Cheung and R.C. Tennyson). 7. Plastic buckling of rectangular plates under biaxial loading (D. Durban). 8. Stochastic simulation of an initial imperfection data bank for isotropic shells with general imperfections (I. Elishakoff). 9. Postbuckling calculation of extremely thinwalled vessels under external pressure (M. Esslinger and H.P. Weiss). 10. On the axisymmetric buckling of shearable shells and plates of revolution, with emphasis on the effects of localized supports (A. Libai). 11. Some considerations on the ultimate strength of steel shells in danger of instability (R. Maquoi and Ch. Massonnet). 12. Sensitivity of buckling loads and vibration frequencies of plates (Z. Mróz and R.T. Haftka). 13. Nonlinear ground/structure interaction and buckling of a liquid-filled tank under ground excitation (S. Natsiavas and C.D. Babcock). 14. Buckling and vibration of corrugated shells (H. Ory and H. Hoffmann). 15. Compressive strength of stiffened cylindrical shells with large imperfections (B.F. Ronalds and P.J. Dowling). 16. Recent studies on the elastic stability of pretwisted rods (A. Rosen, R.G. Loewy and M.B. Mathew). 17. Bifurcation buckling analysis of stiffened laminated composite panels (I. Sheinman, Y. Frosting and A. Segal). 18. The influence of the paths of multiparametric conservative loading on the behaviour of a geometrically nonlinear deformable elastic body (D. Shilkrut). 19. Delamination buckling of plate and shell structures (G.J. Simitses). 20. Torsional buckling of anisotropic composite cylindrical shells (Y. Stavsky, J.B. Greenberg and M. Sabag). 21. Elastic and elastic-plastic buckling of liquid filled conical shells (D. Vandepitte, A. van den Steen, R. van Impe, G. Lagae and J. Rathe).
This collection of papers, written by friends and colleagues of Josef Singer, presents a comprehensive and timely review of the theoretical mechanics of thin shell-structures. Topics of great current interest such as the buckling of composite plates and shells, the plastic buckling of thin-walled structures and the optimum design of buckling sensitive curved composite panels are examined by experts, using a great diversity of approaches, whereby theoretical predictions are compared with experimental results whenever possible.
Other topics reviewed include the buckling and post-buckling behaviour of imperfect shells under different external static or dynamic loads and a variety of boundary conditions. Papers dealing with the vibration and the dynamic response of thin elastic bodies are also presented.
A strong emphasis is made on the practical applications aspect in the theories presented. Thus engineers, research workers and students who are involved with the design and analysis of shell structures made of different materials, and subjected to various static and dynamic loads will find this volume an invaluable source of reference.
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1988
- Published:
- 1st August 1988
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483290133
@qu:...well produced... and with a well set text. Many designers of shell structures will welcome the production of this book and will find it of considerable value in their work. @source:International Journal of Space Structures