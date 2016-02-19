Buckling of Structures, Volume 19

This collection of papers, written by friends and colleagues of Josef Singer, presents a comprehensive and timely review of the theoretical mechanics of thin shell-structures. Topics of great current interest such as the buckling of composite plates and shells, the plastic buckling of thin-walled structures and the optimum design of buckling sensitive curved composite panels are examined by experts, using a great diversity of approaches, whereby theoretical predictions are compared with experimental results whenever possible.

Other topics reviewed include the buckling and post-buckling behaviour of imperfect shells under different external static or dynamic loads and a variety of boundary conditions. Papers dealing with the vibration and the dynamic response of thin elastic bodies are also presented.

A strong emphasis is made on the practical applications aspect in the theories presented. Thus engineers, research workers and students who are involved with the design and analysis of shell structures made of different materials, and subjected to various static and dynamic loads will find this volume an invaluable source of reference.