Buchwald's Atlas of Metabolic & Bariatric Surgical Techniques and Procedures
1st Edition
Expert Consult - Online and Print
Description
Buchwald's Atlas of Metabolic & Bariatric Surgical Techniques and Procedures, by leading authority Henry Buchwald, MD, PhD, is the first pictorial atlas that demonstrates today’s full range of open and laparoscopic bariatric procedures, as well as concurrent surgeries such as hernia repair and tubal ligation. Hundreds of high-quality photographs and illustrations show you how to achieve the best outcomes and manage any complications that may arise. You’ll find coverage of such hot new approaches as laparoscopic electrode placement, alternative open electrode placement, laparoscopic vagal pacing, and alternative open vagal pacing. At www.expertconsult.com you can reference the complete text and illustrations from any computer or mobile device.
Key Features
- See how to perform today’s full range of open and laparoscopic techniques, as well as concurrent surgeries such as hernia repair and tubal ligation, by viewing hundreds of step-by-step photographs and illustrations.
- Master hot new procedures such as laparoscopic electrode placement, alternative open electrode placement, laparoscopic vagal pacing, and alternative open vagal pacing.
- Obtain the best results and avoid complications with expert tips and recommendations from Dr. Henry Buchwald, who has chaired or presided over the Surgical Council of the American College of Nutrition, the Central Surgical Association, the American Society for Bariatric Surgery, and other leading organizations.
- Reference the complete text and illustrations from any computer or mobile device at www.expertconsult.com.
Table of Contents
Metabolic/Bariatric Surgery Atlas
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Page #
Preface 1
Introduction
Section I: Exposure and Closure of the Abdomen
Chapter 1: Open Abdominal Access and Closure
Chapter 2: Laparoscopic Abdominal Access and Closure
Section II: Primarily Malabsorptive Procedures
Chapter 3: Biliopancreatic Diversion
Open Scopinaro Technique
Laparoscopic Scopinaro Technique
Chapter 4: Biliopancreatic Diversion/Duodenal Switch
Open Technique
Laparoscopic Technique
Section III: Malabsorptive/Restrictive Procedures: Gastric Bypass
Chapter 5: Open Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass
Technique
Alternative Approaches
Vertical Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass
Fobi II Vertical Banded Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass
Chapter 6: Laparoscopic Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass
Technique
Alternative Approaches
Linear Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass
Handsewn Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass
Section IV: Restrictive Procedures
Chapter 7: Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Banding
Chapter 8: Open Gastric Segmentation
Chapter 9: Vertical Silastic Ring and Banded Gastroplasty
Open Vertical Silastic Ring Gastroplasty Technique
Open Vertical Banded Gastroplasty (Mason Procedure) Technique
Laparoscopic Vertical Banded Gastroplasty (Mason Approach) Technique
Laparoscopic Vertical Banded Gastroplasty (Champion Approach) Technique
Chapter 10: Sleeve Gastrectomy
Open Technique
Magenstrasse and Mill Operation
Laparoscopic Technique
Section V: Other and Investigative Procedures
Chapter 11: Intragastric Balloon
Insertion Technique
Chapter 12: Gastric and Vagal Pacing
Laparoscopic Electrode Placement Technique
Alternative Open Electrode Placement Technique, Caveats
Laparoscopic Vagal Pacing Technique
Alternative Open Vagal Pacing Technique, Caveats
Chapter 13: Endoluminal Sleeve
Placement Technique
Chapter 14: Ileal Transposition
Open Technique
Laparoscopic Technique
Chapter 15: Duodenal-Jejunal Exclusion
Laparoscopic Technique
Alternative Laparoscopic Technique
Alternative Open Technique
Chapter 16: Endoluminal Procedures
Schematics
Chapter 17: External Gastric Plication
Schematics
Chapter 18: Transgastric Procedures
Possible Transgastric Gastrojejunostomy Technique
Chapter 19: Robotics
Schematics
Chapter 20: Micro-Orifice Surgery
Open Exposure and Closure Technique
Section VI: Revisional Surgery
Chapter 21: Jejunoileal Bypass Revision
Takedown End-to-Side Jejunoileostomy Technique
Takedown End-to-End Jejunoileostomy Technique
Chapter 22: Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Banding Revision
Takedown Technique
Chapter 23: Vertical Silastic Ring and Banded Gastroplasty Revision
Takedown Vertical Silastic Ring or Banded Gastroplasty and Vertical Banded Gastroplasty Restoration Technique
Revision Vertical Banded Gastroplasty to Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass Technique
Revision Vertical Banded Gastroplasty to Biliopancreatic Diversion or Duodenal Switch and Sleeve Gastrectomy Technique
Chapter 24: Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass Revision
Takedown Undivided Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass and Restoration Gastric Continuity Technique
Takedown Divided Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass and Restoration Gastric Continuity Technique
Repair Anatomically Failed Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass Technique
Banding of a Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass Technique
Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass Revision to a Long Limb Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass Technique
Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass Revision to Sleeve Gastrectomy or Duodenal Switch Technique
Chapter 25: Sleeve Gastrectomy Revision
Revision Sleeve Gastrectomy by Re-resection of Greater Curvature Technique
Revision Sleeve Gastrectomy to Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass Technique
Chapter 26: Biliopancreatic Diversion/Duodenal Switch Revision
Lengthening the Common Channel of a Biliopancreatic Diversion or Duodenal Switch Technique
Shortening the Common Channel of a Biliopancreatic Diversion or Duodenal Switch Technique
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 22nd November 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455703463
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455740314
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323245586
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416031062
About the Author
Henry Buchwald
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Surgery and Biomedical Engineering, Owen H. and Sarah Davidson Wangensteen Chair in Experimental Surgery Emeritus, Department of Surgery, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN