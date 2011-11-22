Buchwald's Atlas of Metabolic & Bariatric Surgical Techniques and Procedures - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416031062, 9781455703463

Buchwald's Atlas of Metabolic & Bariatric Surgical Techniques and Procedures

1st Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: Henry Buchwald
eBook ISBN: 9781455703463
eBook ISBN: 9781455740314
eBook ISBN: 9780323245586
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416031062
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd November 2011
Page Count: 400
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Buchwald's Atlas of Metabolic & Bariatric Surgical Techniques and Procedures, by leading authority Henry Buchwald, MD, PhD, is the first pictorial atlas that demonstrates today’s full range of open and laparoscopic bariatric procedures, as well as concurrent surgeries such as hernia repair and tubal ligation. Hundreds of high-quality photographs and illustrations show you how to achieve the best outcomes and manage any complications that may arise. You’ll find coverage of such hot new approaches as laparoscopic electrode placement, alternative open electrode placement, laparoscopic vagal pacing, and alternative open vagal pacing. At www.expertconsult.com you can reference the complete text and illustrations from any computer or mobile device.

Key Features

  • See how to perform today’s full range of open and laparoscopic techniques, as well as concurrent surgeries such as hernia repair and tubal ligation, by viewing hundreds of step-by-step photographs and illustrations.

  • Master hot new procedures such as laparoscopic electrode placement, alternative open electrode placement, laparoscopic vagal pacing, and alternative open vagal pacing.

  • Obtain the best results and avoid complications with expert tips and recommendations from Dr. Henry Buchwald, who has chaired or presided over the Surgical Council of the American College of Nutrition, the Central Surgical Association, the American Society for Bariatric Surgery, and other leading organizations.

  • Reference the complete text and illustrations from any computer or mobile device at www.expertconsult.com.

Table of Contents

Metabolic/Bariatric Surgery Atlas

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page #

Preface 1

Introduction

Section I: Exposure and Closure of the Abdomen

Chapter 1: Open Abdominal Access and Closure

Chapter 2: Laparoscopic Abdominal Access and Closure

Section II: Primarily Malabsorptive Procedures

Chapter 3: Biliopancreatic Diversion

Open Scopinaro Technique

Laparoscopic Scopinaro Technique


Chapter 4: Biliopancreatic Diversion/Duodenal Switch

Open Technique

Laparoscopic Technique

Section III: Malabsorptive/Restrictive Procedures: Gastric Bypass

Chapter 5: Open Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass

Technique

Alternative Approaches

Vertical Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass

Fobi II Vertical Banded Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass

Chapter 6: Laparoscopic Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass

Technique

Alternative Approaches

Linear Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass

Handsewn Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass

Section IV: Restrictive Procedures

Chapter 7: Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Banding

Chapter 8: Open Gastric Segmentation

Chapter 9: Vertical Silastic Ring and Banded Gastroplasty

Open Vertical Silastic Ring Gastroplasty Technique

Open Vertical Banded Gastroplasty (Mason Procedure) Technique

Laparoscopic Vertical Banded Gastroplasty (Mason Approach) Technique

Laparoscopic Vertical Banded Gastroplasty (Champion Approach) Technique

Chapter 10: Sleeve Gastrectomy

Open Technique

Magenstrasse and Mill Operation

Laparoscopic Technique

Section V: Other and Investigative Procedures


Chapter 11: Intragastric Balloon

Insertion Technique

Chapter 12: Gastric and Vagal Pacing

Laparoscopic Electrode Placement Technique

Alternative Open Electrode Placement Technique, Caveats

Laparoscopic Vagal Pacing Technique

Alternative Open Vagal Pacing Technique, Caveats

Chapter 13: Endoluminal Sleeve

Placement Technique

Chapter 14: Ileal Transposition

Open Technique

Laparoscopic Technique

Chapter 15: Duodenal-Jejunal Exclusion

Laparoscopic Technique

Alternative Laparoscopic Technique

Alternative Open Technique

Chapter 16: Endoluminal Procedures

Schematics

Chapter 17: External Gastric Plication

Schematics

Chapter 18: Transgastric Procedures

Possible Transgastric Gastrojejunostomy Technique


Chapter 19: Robotics

Schematics


Chapter 20: Micro-Orifice Surgery

Open Exposure and Closure Technique

Section VI: Revisional Surgery


Chapter 21: Jejunoileal Bypass Revision

Takedown End-to-Side Jejunoileostomy Technique

Takedown End-to-End Jejunoileostomy Technique

Chapter 22: Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Banding Revision

Takedown Technique


Chapter 23: Vertical Silastic Ring and Banded Gastroplasty Revision

Takedown Vertical Silastic Ring or Banded Gastroplasty and Vertical Banded Gastroplasty Restoration Technique

Revision Vertical Banded Gastroplasty to Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass Technique

Revision Vertical Banded Gastroplasty to Biliopancreatic Diversion or Duodenal Switch and Sleeve Gastrectomy Technique

Chapter 24: Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass Revision

Takedown Undivided Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass and Restoration Gastric Continuity Technique

Takedown Divided Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass and Restoration Gastric Continuity Technique

Repair Anatomically Failed Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass Technique

Banding of a Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass Technique

Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass Revision to a Long Limb Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass Technique

Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass Revision to Sleeve Gastrectomy or Duodenal Switch Technique

Chapter 25: Sleeve Gastrectomy Revision

Revision Sleeve Gastrectomy by Re-resection of Greater Curvature Technique

Revision Sleeve Gastrectomy to Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass Technique

Chapter 26: Biliopancreatic Diversion/Duodenal Switch Revision

Lengthening the Common Channel of a Biliopancreatic Diversion or Duodenal Switch Technique

Shortening the Common Channel of a Biliopancreatic Diversion or Duodenal Switch Technique

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455703463
eBook ISBN:
9781455740314
eBook ISBN:
9780323245586
Hardcover ISBN:
9781416031062

About the Author

Henry Buchwald

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Surgery and Biomedical Engineering, Owen H. and Sarah Davidson Wangensteen Chair in Experimental Surgery Emeritus, Department of Surgery, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.