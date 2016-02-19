Brucellosis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780723609414, 9781483193595

Brucellosis

1st Edition

Authors: M. Monir Madkour
eBook ISBN: 9781483193595
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 24th July 1989
Page Count: 308
Description

Brucellosis presents an overview of the conditions associated with the subject matter. It discusses the disease of protean manifestations affecting all types of tissues and organs in the body. It addresses the different facet of the disease studied in isolation. Brucellosis is a zoonotic disease common around the world. Some of the topics covered in the book are the historical origin of different species of Brucella strain; epidemiological features of brucellosis; occupational hazards of working in the meat processing environment; identification and taxonomy of bacteria carrying the Brucella strain; and methods for the identification of cultures. The pathology and immunology of brucellosis in humans are fully covered. The histopathological aspects of the brucella organisms are discussed in detail. The text describes in depth the cardiovascular complications of the disease. The diagnosis of brucella thrombophlebitis is completely presented. A chapter is devoted to the respiratory and gastrointestinal manifestations of brucella organisms. The book can provide useful information to veterinarians, doctors, chemists, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Contents

Preface

Acknowledgments

Contributors

1 Historical Aspects of Brucellosis

2 Epidemiological Aspects

3 Microbiological Aspects

4 Immunology of Brucellosis in Humans

5 Histopathological Features

6 Overview

7 Bone and Joint Brucellosis

8 Bone and Joint Imaging

9 Cardiovascular Complications

10 Respiratory Manifestations

11 Gastrointestinal Brucellosis

12 Genitourinary Brucellosis

13 Neurobrucellosis

14 Skin Manifestations

15 Ocular Manifestations

16 Hematological Disorders in Brucellosis

17 Pregnancy and Brucellosis

18 Childhood Brucellosis

19 Treatment

20 Brucella Vaccines in Humans

21 Brucellosis in Animals

22 Immune Responses and Vaccination

23 Control, Eradication and Prevention

Appendix 1 Programmes and Centers Responsible For International Surveillance and Information Exchange On Brucellosis

Appendix 2 Addresses of International Institutions For Technical Cooperation in Brucellosis Control

Index

About the Author

M. Monir Madkour

