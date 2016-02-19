Brucellosis
1st Edition
Brucellosis presents an overview of the conditions associated with the subject matter. It discusses the disease of protean manifestations affecting all types of tissues and organs in the body. It addresses the different facet of the disease studied in isolation. Brucellosis is a zoonotic disease common around the world. Some of the topics covered in the book are the historical origin of different species of Brucella strain; epidemiological features of brucellosis; occupational hazards of working in the meat processing environment; identification and taxonomy of bacteria carrying the Brucella strain; and methods for the identification of cultures. The pathology and immunology of brucellosis in humans are fully covered. The histopathological aspects of the brucella organisms are discussed in detail. The text describes in depth the cardiovascular complications of the disease. The diagnosis of brucella thrombophlebitis is completely presented. A chapter is devoted to the respiratory and gastrointestinal manifestations of brucella organisms. The book can provide useful information to veterinarians, doctors, chemists, students, and researchers.
Table of Contents
1 Historical Aspects of Brucellosis
2 Epidemiological Aspects
3 Microbiological Aspects
4 Immunology of Brucellosis in Humans
5 Histopathological Features
6 Overview
7 Bone and Joint Brucellosis
8 Bone and Joint Imaging
9 Cardiovascular Complications
10 Respiratory Manifestations
11 Gastrointestinal Brucellosis
12 Genitourinary Brucellosis
13 Neurobrucellosis
14 Skin Manifestations
15 Ocular Manifestations
16 Hematological Disorders in Brucellosis
17 Pregnancy and Brucellosis
18 Childhood Brucellosis
19 Treatment
20 Brucella Vaccines in Humans
21 Brucellosis in Animals
22 Immune Responses and Vaccination
23 Control, Eradication and Prevention
Appendix 1 Programmes and Centers Responsible For International Surveillance and Information Exchange On Brucellosis
Appendix 2 Addresses of International Institutions For Technical Cooperation in Brucellosis Control
Index
- No. of pages:
- 308
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1989
- Published:
- 24th July 1989
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483193595