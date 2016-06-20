Brown's Atlas of Regional Anesthesia
5th Edition
Description
Regarded as the go-to reference in the field, Atlas of Regional Anesthesia brings you the detailed visual guidance and unmatched expertise needed to confidently administer a myriad of nerve block techniques in all areas of the body. Step-by-step illustrations demonstrate each technique in a simple, easy-to-follow manner while an emphasis on cross-sectional anatomy, illustrations of gross and surface anatomy, and ultrasound, CT and MRI scans help you develop a 3-dimensional concept of anatomy essential to successful regional anesthesia. Extensive updates throughout provide state-of-the-art coverage of conventional and ultrasound-guided techniques, as well as new coverage of the latest procedures.
Table of Contents
Section I: Introduction
Chapter 1: Pharmacology and Ultrasound
Chapter 2: Pharmacology of Local Anesthetics in Pediatrics
Section II: Upper Extremity Blocks
Chapter 3: Upper Extremity Block Anatomy
Chapter 4: Interscalene Block
Chapter 5: Supraclavicular Block
Chapter 6: Suprascapular Block
Chapter 7: Infraclavicular Block
Chapter 8: Axillary Block
Chapter 9: Distal Upper Extremity Block
Chapter 10: Intravenous Regional Block
Section III: Lower Extremity Blocks
Chapter 11: Lower Extremity Block Anatomy
Chapter 12: Lumbar Plexus Block
Chapter 13: Sciatic Block
Chapter 14: Femoral Block
Chapter 15: Lateral Femoral Cutaneous Block
Chapter 16: Obturator Block
Chapter 17: Popliteal and Saphenous Block
Chapter 18: Adductor Canal Block
Chapter 19: Ankle Block
Section IV: Head and Neck Blocks
Chapter 20: Head and Neck Block Anatomy
Chapter 21: Occipital Block
Chapter 22: Trigeminal (Gasserian) Ganglion Block
Chapter 23: Maxillary Block
Chapter 24: Mandibular Block
Chapter 25: Distal Trigeminal Block
Chapter 26: Retrobulbar (Peribulbar) Block
Chapter 27: Cervical Plexus Block
Chapter 28: Stellate Block
Section V: Airway Blocks
Chapter 29: Airway Block Anatomy
Chapter 30: Glossopharyngeal Block
Chapter 31: Superior Laryngeal Block
Chapter 32: Translaryngeal Block
Section VI: Truncal Blocks
Chapter 33: Truncal Block Anatomy
Chapter 34: Breast Block
Chapter 35: Intercostal Block
Chapter 36: Interpleural Anesthesia
Chapter 37: Lumbar Somatic Block
Chapter 38: Inguinal Block
Chapter 39: Paravertebral Block
Chapter 40: Transversus Abdominal Plane Block
Chapter 41: Subcostal Transversus Abdominal Plane Block
Chapter 42: Quadratus Lumborum Block
Section VII: Neuraxial Blocks
Chapter 43: Ultrasound Assisted Neuraxial
Chapter 44: Spinal Block
Chapter 45: Epidural Block
Chapter 46: Caudal Block
Section VIII: Chronic Pain Blocks
Chapter 47: Chronic and Cancer Pain Care: An Introduction and Perspective
Chapter 48: Facet Block
Chapter 49: Sacroiliac Block
Chapter 50: Lumbar Sympathetic Block
Chapter 51: Celiac Plexus Block
Chapter 52: Superior Hypogastric Plexus Block
Section IX: Pediatric Regional Using Ultrasound
Chapter 53: Caudal Block in Pediatrics
Chapter 54: Ilioinguinal/Iliohypogastric Block
Chapter 55: Superficial Cervical Plexus Block
Chapter 56: Rectus Sheath Block in Pediatrics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 20th June 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323354905
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323444989
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323444972
About the Author
Ehab Farag
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Anesthesiology, Director of Clinical Research, Cleveland Clinic Learner College of Medicine, Staff Anesthesiologist, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio
Loran Mounir-Soliman
Affiliations and Expertise
Staff, Departments of Pain Management, Anesthesiology and Pediatric Anesthesiology, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio