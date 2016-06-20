Brown's Atlas of Regional Anesthesia - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323354905, 9780323444989

Brown's Atlas of Regional Anesthesia

5th Edition

Authors: Ehab Farag Loran Mounir-Soliman
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323354905
eBook ISBN: 9780323444989
eBook ISBN: 9780323444972
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 20th June 2016
Page Count: 376
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Regarded as the go-to reference in the field, Atlas of Regional Anesthesia brings you the detailed visual guidance and unmatched expertise needed to confidently administer a myriad of nerve block techniques in all areas of the body. Step-by-step illustrations demonstrate each technique in a simple, easy-to-follow manner while an emphasis on cross-sectional anatomy, illustrations of gross and surface anatomy, and ultrasound, CT and MRI scans help you develop a 3-dimensional concept of anatomy essential to successful regional anesthesia. Extensive updates throughout provide state-of-the-art coverage of conventional and ultrasound-guided techniques, as well as new coverage of the latest procedures.

Table of Contents

 

Section I: Introduction

Chapter 1: Pharmacology and Ultrasound

Chapter 2: Pharmacology of Local Anesthetics in Pediatrics 

Section II: Upper Extremity Blocks

Chapter 3: Upper Extremity Block Anatomy

Chapter 4: Interscalene Block

Chapter 5: Supraclavicular Block

Chapter 6: Suprascapular Block

Chapter 7: Infraclavicular Block

Chapter 8: Axillary Block

Chapter 9: Distal Upper Extremity Block 

Chapter 10: Intravenous Regional Block 

Section III: Lower Extremity Blocks

Chapter 11: Lower Extremity Block Anatomy

Chapter 12: Lumbar Plexus Block

Chapter 13: Sciatic Block

Chapter 14: Femoral Block

Chapter 15: Lateral Femoral Cutaneous Block 

Chapter 16: Obturator Block

Chapter 17: Popliteal and Saphenous Block

Chapter 18: Adductor Canal Block

Chapter 19: Ankle Block 

Section IV: Head and Neck Blocks

Chapter 20: Head and Neck Block Anatomy

Chapter 21: Occipital Block 

Chapter 22: Trigeminal (Gasserian) Ganglion Block 

Chapter 23: Maxillary Block 

Chapter 24: Mandibular Block 

Chapter 25: Distal Trigeminal Block 

Chapter 26: Retrobulbar (Peribulbar) Block 

Chapter 27: Cervical Plexus Block 

Chapter 28: Stellate Block 

Section V: Airway Blocks

Chapter 29: Airway Block Anatomy

Chapter 30: Glossopharyngeal Block

Chapter 31: Superior Laryngeal Block

Chapter 32: Translaryngeal Block 

Section VI: Truncal Blocks

Chapter 33: Truncal Block Anatomy 

Chapter 34: Breast Block

Chapter 35: Intercostal Block

Chapter 36: Interpleural Anesthesia

Chapter 37: Lumbar Somatic Block

Chapter 38: Inguinal Block

Chapter 39: Paravertebral Block

Chapter 40: Transversus Abdominal Plane Block

Chapter 41: Subcostal Transversus Abdominal Plane Block

Chapter 42: Quadratus Lumborum Block

Section VII: Neuraxial Blocks

Chapter 43: Ultrasound Assisted Neuraxial

Chapter 44: Spinal Block

Chapter 45: Epidural Block

Chapter 46: Caudal Block 

Section VIII: Chronic Pain Blocks

Chapter 47: Chronic and Cancer Pain Care: An Introduction and Perspective

Chapter 48: Facet Block

Chapter 49: Sacroiliac Block

Chapter 50: Lumbar Sympathetic Block

Chapter 51: Celiac Plexus Block

Chapter 52: Superior Hypogastric Plexus Block 

Section IX: Pediatric Regional Using Ultrasound

Chapter 53: Caudal Block in Pediatrics

Chapter 54: Ilioinguinal/Iliohypogastric Block

Chapter 55: Superficial Cervical Plexus Block

Chapter 56: Rectus Sheath Block in Pediatrics

 

Details

No. of pages:
376
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323354905
eBook ISBN:
9780323444989
eBook ISBN:
9780323444972

About the Author

Ehab Farag

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Anesthesiology, Director of Clinical Research, Cleveland Clinic Learner College of Medicine, Staff Anesthesiologist, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio

Loran Mounir-Soliman

Affiliations and Expertise

Staff, Departments of Pain Management, Anesthesiology and Pediatric Anesthesiology, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.