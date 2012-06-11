Bronchiectasis, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455738434, 9781455743940

Bronchiectasis, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, Volume 33-2

1st Edition

Authors: Mark Metersky
eBook ISBN: 9781455743940
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455738434
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 11th June 2012
Page Count: 690
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The first issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine to be published with this focus, this issue reviews bronchiectasis from numerous angles to provide comprehensive coverage on this important subject.  Epidemiology, airway defense mechanisms, pathogenesis, imaging and genetic causes of bronchiectasis are discussed.  Allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis is addressed, as well as non-tuberculous mycobacteria as a cause of bronchiectasis.  Authors examine how to evaluate the success of therapy for bronchiectasis (what endpoints to use) and then discuss a variety of therapy options: inhaled and systemic antibiotic treatment, chest physiotherapy, pharmacologic agents for mucous clearance, antipinflammatory therapy and macrolides.  Pulmonary resection and lung transplantation for bronchiectasis are reviewed. Recent advances in Cystic Fibrosis are also discussed.

Details

No. of pages:
690
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455743940
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455738434

About the Authors

Mark Metersky Author

University of Connecticut School of Medicine

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.