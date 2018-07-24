Brody's Human Pharmacology

Section 1 Mechanisms of Drug Action and Therapeutic Principles

1. Introduction, Terminology

2. Pharmacodynamics: Drug Targets (Receptors, Enzymes, DNA, etc)

3. Pharmacokinetics

4. Pharmacogenomics

5. Drug Discovery, Development, and Regulation

Section 2 Chemical Mediators and Drugs Affecting Autonomic and Neuromuscular Synapses

6. Introduction to the Peripheral Nervous Systems and Drugs for Peripheral Disorders

Cholinergic Drugs

7. Muscarinic Agonists and Their Clinical Uses

8. Muscarinic Antagonists and Their Clinical Uses

9. Nicotinic Agonists and Their Clinical Uses

10. Nicotinic Antagonists and Neuromuscular Blocking Drugs

Adrenergic Drugs

11. Adrenergic Agonists and Their Clinical Uses

12. Adrenergic Antagonists and Their Clinical Uses

Section 3 Drug Treatment for Disorders Affecting the Central Nervous System

13. Introduction to the CNS and Drugs Affecting the Brain

Neurodegenerative Disorders

14. Drug Therapy for Alzheimer's Disease and Other Cognitive Disorders/Dementias

15. Pharmacotherapy of Basal Ganglia Disorders: Parkinson's Disease and Huntington's Disease

16. Drug Therapy for Psychoses and Bipolar Disorder

17. Drug Therapy for Depression and Anxiety

18. Drug Therapy for the Management of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder

19. Drug Therapy for Insomnia and the Hypersomnias

20. Drug Therapy for Managing Obesity and Eating Disorders

21. Treatment of Seizure Disorders

22. Drug Therapy to Control Spasticity Disorders

23. Ethanol, Other Alcohols, and Drugs for Alcohol Use Disorder

24. Illicit Psychoactive Compounds and Substance Use Disorder

Section 4 Drug Therapy for Pain Management

25. Introduction

26. General Anesthetics

27. Local Anesthetics

28. Opioid Analgesics

29. Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Agents and Acetaminophen

30. Cannabinoids

Section 5 Treatment of Inflammatory, Allergic and Immunologic Disorders

31. Drug Therapy for Migraine Headache

32. Drug Therapy for Gout and Hyperuricemia

33. Drug Treatment for Allergic Reactions

34. Immunosuppressants for Autoimmune Disorders and Organ Transplantation

35. Drug Therapy for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Section 6 Drug Treatment for Cardiovascular Diseases

36. Introduction to The Cardiovascular System and the Regulation of Blood Pressure and Heart Rate

37. Overview of Hypertension Management and Drugs that Decrease Sympathetic Tone

38. Diuretics and Drugs that Affect Volume and Electrolyte Content

39. Drugs Affecting the Renin-Angiotensin-Aldosterone System

40. Calcium Channel Blockers

41. Vasodilators

42. Drug Therapy for Hyperlipidemias and Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease

43. Drug Therapy for Myocardial Ischemia and Angina Pectoris

44. Treatment of Heart Failure: Cardiac Glycosides, Phosphodiesterase Inhibitors and Other Agents

45. Antiarrhythmic Drugs

46. Anticoagulant, Antiplatelet and Thrombolytic Agents

47. Drug Therapy for Hemophilia and the Anemias

Section 7 Treatment of Endocrine Disorders

48. Introduction to Endocrine Pharmacology

49. Treatment of Hypothalamic and Pituitary Disorders

50. Treatment of Adrenalcorticosteroid Disorders

51. Female Hormone Regulation

52. Androgens, antiandrogens and their clinical uses

53. Drug Therapy for the Management of Diabetes

54. Drug Therapy for the Management of Thyroid Disorders

55. Calcium Regulating Hormones and Agents Affecting Bone

Section 8 Chemotherapy

Infectious Diseases

56. Principles of Antimicrobial Use

57. Bacterial Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors

58. Inhibitors of Protein Synthesis

59. Drugs that Target DNA

60. Antimycobacterial Drugs and the Treatment of Tuberculosis and Leprosy

61. Drug Therapy for Resistant Organisms

Parasitic Diseases

62. Antifungal Agents

63. Antimalarial and Other Antiprotozoal Agents

64. Antihelmintics

Viruses

65. Drug Therapy for non-HIV Viral Infections

66. Drugs for HIV and Related Opportunistic Infections

Cancer

67. Introduction and Therapeutic Principles

68. Cytotoxic Agents

69. Targeted Agents

Section 9 Special Considerations

70. Therapeutic Use of Hematopoietic Growth Factors, Vitamins and Minerals

71. Gastrointestinal Disorders and Their Treatment

72. Pharmacological Treatment of Asthma and COPD

73. The Role of Neutraceuticals and Natural Products

74. Essentials of Toxicology

75. Therapeutic Considerations for Pregnant, Pediatric, Geriatric and Obese Individuals