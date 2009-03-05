Brody's Human Pharmacology

Part I: General Principles, Lynn Wecker



1 Pharmacodynamics: Receptors and Concentration-Response Relationships



2 Pharmacokinetics: Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism and Elimination



3 Clinical Pharmacokinetics and Issues in Therapeutics



4 Drug Development, Regulation and Prescription Writing



5 Gene Therapy and Emerging Molecular Therapies



6 Antibodies and Biological Products



7 Herbals and Natural Products



8 Principles of Toxicology



Part II: Drugs Affecting the Peripheral Nervous System, Skeletal and Smooth Muscle, Carl Faingold



9 Introduction to the Autonomic Nervous System



10 Drugs Affecting the Parasympathetic Nervous System and Autonomic Ganglia



11 Drugs Affecting the Sympathetic Nervous System



12 Skeletal Muscle Relaxants



13 Local Anesthetics



14 Histamine and Antihistamines



15 Eicosanoids



16 Drugs to Treat Asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease



17 Drugs Affecting Uterine Motility



18 Drugs Affecting the Gastrointestinal System



Part III: Drugs Affecting the Cardiovascular, Renal and Circulatory Systems, Stephanie Watts



19 Introduction to the Regulation of Cardiovascular Function



20 Antihypertensive Drugs



21 Diuretic Drugs



22 Antiarrhythmic Drugs



23 Drugs to Treat Heart Failure



24 Vasodilators and Nitric Oxide Synthase



25 Lipid-Lowering Drugs and Atherosclerosis



26 Antithrombotic Drugs



Part IV: Drugs Affecting the Central Nervous System, Lynn Wecker



27 Introduction to the Central Nervous System



28 Treatment of Parkinson’s and Alzheimer's Diseases



29 Treatment of Psychotic Disorders



30 Treatment of Affective Disorders



31 Treatment of Anxiety and Insomnia



32 Ethanol, Other Alcohols and Drugs for Alcohol Dependence



33 Treatment of Obesity and Eating Disorders



34 Treatment of Seizure Disorders



35 General Anesthetics



36 Drugs to Control Pain



37 Drugs and Substance Abuse, Addiction and Treatment



Part V: Drugs Affecting Endocrine Systems, George Dunaway



38 Introduction to Endocrine Pharmacology and Hormones of the Hypothalamus and Pituitary Gland



39 Adrenocorticosteroids



40 Estrogens and Progestins



41 Androgens and Antiandrogens



42 Thyroid and Antithyroid Drugs



43 Insulin and Drugs Used in the Therapy of Diabetes Mellitus



44 Calcium-Regulating Hormones and Other Agents Affecting Bone



Part VI: Chemotherapy of Invading Organisms, Lynn Crespo



45 Principles of Antimicrobial Use



46 Bacterial Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors



47 Inhibitors of Bacterial Ribosomal Actions



48 Bacterial Folate Antagonists, Fluoroquinolones, and Other Antibacterial Agents



49 Antimycobacterial Agents



50 Antifungal Agents



51 Antiviral Agents



52 Drugs to Treat Parasitic Infections



Part VII: Chemotherapy of Neoplastic Diseases, Lynn Crespo



53 Principles of Antineoplastic Drug Use



54 Mechanisms of Action of Antineoplastic Drugs



55 Adjuvant Antineoplastic Drugs