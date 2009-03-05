Brody's Human Pharmacology - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323053747, 9780323075756

Brody's Human Pharmacology

5th Edition

With STUDENT CONSULT Online Access

Authors: Lynn Crespo Lynn Wecker George Dunaway Carl Faingold Stephanie Watts
eBook ISBN: 9780323075756
eBook ISBN: 9780323278942
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 5th March 2009
Page Count: 719
Description

Featuring the contributions of leading faculty, this new edition provides a succinct overview of the most important aspects of pharmacology necessary for a basic understanding of the subject. It reviews the concepts, clinical applications and side effects of pharmacology, placing an emphasis on practical applications of the material, whenever possible. More than 480 full-color illustrations explain important processes, while color-coded boxes for major drugs, therapeutic overviews, clinical problems, and trade names—as well as USMLE-style self-assessment questions with answers and rationales—reinforce your mastery of the information. A consistent style of writing—and more focused, concise content—provide for better learning of the essentials. Online access to Student Consult—where you’ll find the complete contents of the book, fully searchable...Integration Links to bonus content in other Student Consult titles...15 pharmacology animations...150 USMLE-style questions...and more—further enhances your study and prepares you for exams.

Key Features

  • Includes online access to Student Consult where you’ll find USMLE-style questions, animations showing the actions of various important toxins, and much more.
  • Focuses on the essential aspects of pharmacology for a solid foundation of knowledge in the subject.
  • Includes more than 480 full-color illustrations that explain key pharmacologic processes.
  • Provides between 4 and 6 USMLE-style self-assessment questions at the end of each chapter—with answers and full explanations in the appendix—that help you prepare for exams and master the material.
  • Uses a templated format that promotes more effective and efficient learning.
  • Presents color-coded boxes in each chapter that emphasize key points.
  • Features a clinical emphasis throughout on both the basic science of pharmacology and its clinical relevance.
  • Includes new Gold Standard content on Student Consult with 200 Professional Drug Monographs for additional information on generic and brand names, mechanism of action, pharmacokinetics, indications and dosage, drug interactions, patient education and much more!

Table of Contents

Part I: General Principles, Lynn Wecker

1 Pharmacodynamics: Receptors and Concentration-Response Relationships

2 Pharmacokinetics: Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism and Elimination

3 Clinical Pharmacokinetics and Issues in Therapeutics

4 Drug Development, Regulation and Prescription Writing

5 Gene Therapy and Emerging Molecular Therapies

6 Antibodies and Biological Products

7 Herbals and Natural Products

8 Principles of Toxicology

Part II: Drugs Affecting the Peripheral Nervous System, Skeletal and Smooth Muscle, Carl Faingold

9 Introduction to the Autonomic Nervous System

10 Drugs Affecting the Parasympathetic Nervous System and Autonomic Ganglia

11 Drugs Affecting the Sympathetic Nervous System

12 Skeletal Muscle Relaxants

13 Local Anesthetics

14 Histamine and Antihistamines

15 Eicosanoids

16 Drugs to Treat Asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

17 Drugs Affecting Uterine Motility

18 Drugs Affecting the Gastrointestinal System

Part III: Drugs Affecting the Cardiovascular, Renal and Circulatory Systems, Stephanie Watts

19 Introduction to the Regulation of Cardiovascular Function

20 Antihypertensive Drugs

21 Diuretic Drugs

22 Antiarrhythmic Drugs

23 Drugs to Treat Heart Failure

24 Vasodilators and Nitric Oxide Synthase

25 Lipid-Lowering Drugs and Atherosclerosis

26 Antithrombotic Drugs

Part IV: Drugs Affecting the Central Nervous System, Lynn Wecker

27 Introduction to the Central Nervous System

28 Treatment of Parkinson’s and Alzheimer's Diseases

29 Treatment of Psychotic Disorders

30 Treatment of Affective Disorders

31 Treatment of Anxiety and Insomnia

32 Ethanol, Other Alcohols and Drugs for Alcohol Dependence

33 Treatment of Obesity and Eating Disorders

34 Treatment of Seizure Disorders

35 General Anesthetics

36 Drugs to Control Pain

37 Drugs and Substance Abuse, Addiction and Treatment

Part V: Drugs Affecting Endocrine Systems, George Dunaway

38 Introduction to Endocrine Pharmacology and Hormones of the Hypothalamus and Pituitary Gland

39 Adrenocorticosteroids

40 Estrogens and Progestins

41 Androgens and Antiandrogens

42 Thyroid and Antithyroid Drugs

43 Insulin and Drugs Used in the Therapy of Diabetes Mellitus

44 Calcium-Regulating Hormones and Other Agents Affecting Bone

Part VI: Chemotherapy of Invading Organisms, Lynn Crespo

45 Principles of Antimicrobial Use

46 Bacterial Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors

47 Inhibitors of Bacterial Ribosomal Actions

48 Bacterial Folate Antagonists, Fluoroquinolones, and Other Antibacterial Agents

49 Antimycobacterial Agents

50 Antifungal Agents

51 Antiviral Agents

52 Drugs to Treat Parasitic Infections

Part VII: Chemotherapy of Neoplastic Diseases, Lynn Crespo

53 Principles of Antineoplastic Drug Use

54 Mechanisms of Action of Antineoplastic Drugs

55 Adjuvant Antineoplastic Drugs

Details

About the Author

Lynn Crespo

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Medical Education Assistant Dean of Undergraduate Medical Education, University of Central Florida College of Medicine, Orlando, FL

Lynn Wecker

Affiliations and Expertise

Distinguished University Professor, Departments of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine and Molecular Pharmacology and Physiology, Director, Laboratory of Neuropsychopharmacology, USF College of Medicine, Tampa, FL

George Dunaway

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Pharmacology, Southern Illinois University School of Medicine, Springfield, IL

Carl Faingold

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Pharmacology, Southern Illinois University School of Medicine, Springfield, USA

Stephanie Watts

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology, Michigan State University, East Lansing, MI

