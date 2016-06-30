Brocklehurst's Textbook of Geriatric Medicine and Gerontology

PART I Gerontology

SECTION A Introduction to Gerontology

1 Introduction: Aging, Frailty, and Geriatric Medicine

2 The Epidemiology of Aging

3 The Future of Old Age

4 Successful Aging: The Centenarians

SECTION B Biological Gerontology

5 Evolution Theory and the Mechanisms of Aging

6 Methodological Challenges of Research in Older People

7 Geroscience

8 Genetic Mechanisms on Aging

9 Cellular Mechanisms of Aging

10 The Premature Aging Syndrome: Hutchison-Gilford Progeria Syndrome – Insights Into Normal Aging

11 The Neurobiology of Aging: Free Radical Stress and Metabolic Pathways

12 Allostasis and Allostatic Overload in the Context of Aging

13 Neuroendocrinology of Aging

SECTION C Medical Gerontology

14 Frailty: The Broad View

15 Aging and Deficit Accumulation: Clinical Implications

16 Effects of Aging on the Cardiovascular System

17 Age-Related Changes in the Respiratory System

18 Neurologic Signs in Older Adults

19 Connective Tissues and Aging

20 Bone and Joint Aging

21 Aging and the Gastrointestinal System

22 Aging of the Urinary Tract

23 Endocrinology of Aging

24 Aging and the Blood

25 Aging and the Skin

26 The Pharmacology of Aging

27 Anti-Aging Interventions

SECTION D Psychological and Social Gerontology

28 Normal Cognitive Aging

29 Social Gerontology

30 Social Vulnerability in Old Age

31 The Aging Personality and Self: Diversity and Health Issues

32 Productive Aging

PART II Geriatric Medicine

SECTION A Evaluation of the Geriatric Patient

33 Presentation of Disease in Old Age

34 Multidimensional Geriatric Assessment

35 Laboratory Diagnosis and Geriatrics: More Than Just Reference Intervals for Older Adults

36 Social Assessment of Older Patients

37 Surgery and Anesthesia in the Frail Older Patient

38 Measuring Outcomes of Multidimensional Geriatric Assessment Programs

SECTION B Cardiovascular System

39 Chronic Cardiac Failure

40 Diagnosis and Management of Coronary Artery Disease

41 Practical Issues in the Care of Frail Older Cardiac Patients

42 Hypertension

43 Valvular Heart Disease

44 Cardiac Arrhythmias

45 Syncope

46 Vascular Surgery

47 Venous Thromboembolism in Older Adults

SECTION C The Respiratory System

48 Asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

49 Nonobstructive Lung Disease And Thoracic Tumours

SECTION D The Nervous System

50 Classification of the Dementias

51 Neuropsychology in the Diagnosis and Treatment of Dementia

52 Alzheimer's Disease

53 Vascular Cognitive Disorders

54 Frontotemporal Lobar Degeneration

55 Delirium

56 Mental Illness in Older Adults

57 Intellectual Disability in Older Adults

58 Epilepsy

59 Headache And Facial Pain

60 Stroke: Epidemiology and Pathology

61 Stroke: Clinical Presentation, Management and Organization of Services

62 Long-Term Stroke Care

63 Disorders of The Autonomic Nervous System

64 Parkinsonism and Other Movement Disorders

65 Neuromuscular Disorders

66 Intracranial Tumors

67 Disorders of The Spinal Cord and Nerve Roots

68 Central Nervous System Infections

SECTION E Musculoskeletal System

69 Arthritis in Older Adults

70 Metabolic Bone Disease

71 Orthopedic Geriatrics

72 Sarcopenia

SECTION F Gastroenterology

73 The Pancreas

74 The Liver

75 Biliary Tract Diseases

76 The Upper Gastrointestinal Tract

77 The Small Bowel

78 The Large Bowel

79 Nutrition and Aging

80 Obesity

SECTION G Genitourinary Tract

81 Diseases of the Aging Kidney

82 Disorders of Water and Electrolyte Metabolism

83 The Prostate

84 Aging Males and Testosterone

SECTION H Women’s Health

85 Gynecological Disorders in Older Women

86 Breast Cancer

SECTION I Endocrinoloy

87 Adrenal and Pituitary Disorders

88 Disorders of the Thyroid

89 Disorders of the Parathyroid Glands

90 Diabetes Mellitus

SECTION J Hematology and Oncology

91 Blood Disorders in Older Adults

92 Geriatric Oncology

93 Clinical Immunology: Immune Senescence and the Acquired Immunodeficiency of Aging

SECTION K Skin and Special Senses

94 Skin Diseases and Old Age

95 Aging and Disorders of the Eye

96 Disorders of Hearing

PART III

SECTION A Prevention and Health Promotion

97 Health Promotion for Community-Living Older Adults

98 Sexuality in Old Age

99 Physical Activity for Successful Aging

100 Rehabilitation: Evidence-Based Physical and Occupational Therapy Techniques for Stroke and Parkinson Disease

SECTION B Geriatric Syndromes and Other Unique Problems of the Geriatric Patient

101 Geriatric Pharmacotherapy and Polypharmacy

102 Impaired Mobility

103 Falls

104 Podiatry

105 Constipation and Fecal Incontinence in Old Age

106 Urinary Incontinence

107 Pressure Ulcers

108 Sleep in Relation to Aging, Frailty, and Cognition

109 Malnutrition in Older Adults

110 Geriatric Dentistry: Maintaining Oral Health in the Geriatric Population

111 Pain in Old Age

112 The Mistreatment and Neglect of Frail Older People

113 HIV & Aging: Current Status and Evolving Perspectives

114 Palliative Care

115 Ethical Issues in Geriatric Medicine

PART IV

Health Systems and Geriatric Medicine

116 Managing Frailty: Roles for Primary Care

117 Geriatric Emergency and Prehospital Care

118 Acute Hospital Care for Frail Older Adults

119 Intensive Care Medicine in Older Adults: A Critical Age?

120 Geriatrics in Europe

121 Geriatrics in North America

122 Geriatrics in Asia

123 Geriatrics in Latin America

124 Medical Care for Older Long-Term Care Residents in the United Kingdom

125 Institutional Long-Term Care Services in the United States

126 Education in Geriatric Medicine

127 Improving Quality of Care for Older People in England

128 Quality Initiatives Aimed at Improving Medicare

129 Managed Care for Older Americans

130 Telemedicine Applications in Geriatrics

131 Gerontechnology

132 Optimizing the Built Environment for Frail Older Adults

133 Transcultural Geriatrics