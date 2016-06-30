Brocklehurst's Textbook of Geriatric Medicine and Gerontology
8th Edition
Description
The leading reference in the field of geriatric care, Brocklehurst’s Textbook of Geriatric Medicine and Gerontology, 8th Edition, by Drs. Howard M. Fillit, Kenneth Rockwood, and John B. Young, provides a contemporary, global perspective on topics of importance to today’s gerontologists, internal medicine physicians, and family doctors. An increased focus on frailty, along with coverage of key issues in gerontology, disease-specific geriatrics, and complex syndromes specific to the elderly, makes this 8th Edition the reference you’ll turn to in order to meet the unique challenges posed by this growing patient population.
Key Features
- Consistent discussions of clinical manifestations, diagnosis, prevention, treatment, and more make reference quick and easy.
- More than 250 figures, including algorithms, photographs, and tables, complement the text and help you find what you need on a given condition.
- Clinical relevance of the latest scientific findings helps you easily apply the material to everyday practice.
Table of Contents
PART I Gerontology
SECTION A Introduction to Gerontology
1 Introduction: Aging, Frailty, and Geriatric Medicine
2 The Epidemiology of Aging
3 The Future of Old Age
4 Successful Aging: The Centenarians
SECTION B Biological Gerontology
5 Evolution Theory and the Mechanisms of Aging
6 Methodological Challenges of Research in Older People
7 Geroscience
8 Genetic Mechanisms on Aging
9 Cellular Mechanisms of Aging
10 The Premature Aging Syndrome: Hutchison-Gilford Progeria Syndrome – Insights Into Normal Aging
11 The Neurobiology of Aging: Free Radical Stress and Metabolic Pathways
12 Allostasis and Allostatic Overload in the Context of Aging
13 Neuroendocrinology of Aging
SECTION C Medical Gerontology
14 Frailty: The Broad View
15 Aging and Deficit Accumulation: Clinical Implications
16 Effects of Aging on the Cardiovascular System
17 Age-Related Changes in the Respiratory System
18 Neurologic Signs in Older Adults
19 Connective Tissues and Aging
20 Bone and Joint Aging
21 Aging and the Gastrointestinal System
22 Aging of the Urinary Tract
23 Endocrinology of Aging
24 Aging and the Blood
25 Aging and the Skin
26 The Pharmacology of Aging
27 Anti-Aging Interventions
SECTION D Psychological and Social Gerontology
28 Normal Cognitive Aging
29 Social Gerontology
30 Social Vulnerability in Old Age
31 The Aging Personality and Self: Diversity and Health Issues
32 Productive Aging
PART II Geriatric Medicine
SECTION A Evaluation of the Geriatric Patient
33 Presentation of Disease in Old Age
34 Multidimensional Geriatric Assessment
35 Laboratory Diagnosis and Geriatrics: More Than Just Reference Intervals for Older Adults
36 Social Assessment of Older Patients
37 Surgery and Anesthesia in the Frail Older Patient
38 Measuring Outcomes of Multidimensional Geriatric Assessment Programs
SECTION B Cardiovascular System
39 Chronic Cardiac Failure
40 Diagnosis and Management of Coronary Artery Disease
41 Practical Issues in the Care of Frail Older Cardiac Patients
42 Hypertension
43 Valvular Heart Disease
44 Cardiac Arrhythmias
45 Syncope
46 Vascular Surgery
47 Venous Thromboembolism in Older Adults
SECTION C The Respiratory System
48 Asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
49 Nonobstructive Lung Disease And Thoracic Tumours
SECTION D The Nervous System
50 Classification of the Dementias
51 Neuropsychology in the Diagnosis and Treatment of Dementia
52 Alzheimer's Disease
53 Vascular Cognitive Disorders
54 Frontotemporal Lobar Degeneration
55 Delirium
56 Mental Illness in Older Adults
57 Intellectual Disability in Older Adults
58 Epilepsy
59 Headache And Facial Pain
60 Stroke: Epidemiology and Pathology
61 Stroke: Clinical Presentation, Management and Organization of Services
62 Long-Term Stroke Care
63 Disorders of The Autonomic Nervous System
64 Parkinsonism and Other Movement Disorders
65 Neuromuscular Disorders
66 Intracranial Tumors
67 Disorders of The Spinal Cord and Nerve Roots
68 Central Nervous System Infections
SECTION E Musculoskeletal System
69 Arthritis in Older Adults
70 Metabolic Bone Disease
71 Orthopedic Geriatrics
72 Sarcopenia
SECTION F Gastroenterology
73 The Pancreas
74 The Liver
75 Biliary Tract Diseases
76 The Upper Gastrointestinal Tract
77 The Small Bowel
78 The Large Bowel
79 Nutrition and Aging
80 Obesity
SECTION G Genitourinary Tract
81 Diseases of the Aging Kidney
82 Disorders of Water and Electrolyte Metabolism
83 The Prostate
84 Aging Males and Testosterone
SECTION H Women’s Health
85 Gynecological Disorders in Older Women
86 Breast Cancer
SECTION I Endocrinoloy
87 Adrenal and Pituitary Disorders
88 Disorders of the Thyroid
89 Disorders of the Parathyroid Glands
90 Diabetes Mellitus
SECTION J Hematology and Oncology
91 Blood Disorders in Older Adults
92 Geriatric Oncology
93 Clinical Immunology: Immune Senescence and the Acquired Immunodeficiency of Aging
SECTION K Skin and Special Senses
94 Skin Diseases and Old Age
95 Aging and Disorders of the Eye
96 Disorders of Hearing
PART III
SECTION A Prevention and Health Promotion
97 Health Promotion for Community-Living Older Adults
98 Sexuality in Old Age
99 Physical Activity for Successful Aging
100 Rehabilitation: Evidence-Based Physical and Occupational Therapy Techniques for Stroke and Parkinson Disease
SECTION B Geriatric Syndromes and Other Unique Problems of the Geriatric Patient
101 Geriatric Pharmacotherapy and Polypharmacy
102 Impaired Mobility
103 Falls
104 Podiatry
105 Constipation and Fecal Incontinence in Old Age
106 Urinary Incontinence
107 Pressure Ulcers
108 Sleep in Relation to Aging, Frailty, and Cognition
109 Malnutrition in Older Adults
110 Geriatric Dentistry: Maintaining Oral Health in the Geriatric Population
111 Pain in Old Age
112 The Mistreatment and Neglect of Frail Older People
113 HIV & Aging: Current Status and Evolving Perspectives
114 Palliative Care
115 Ethical Issues in Geriatric Medicine
PART IV
Health Systems and Geriatric Medicine
116 Managing Frailty: Roles for Primary Care
117 Geriatric Emergency and Prehospital Care
118 Acute Hospital Care for Frail Older Adults
119 Intensive Care Medicine in Older Adults: A Critical Age?
120 Geriatrics in Europe
121 Geriatrics in North America
122 Geriatrics in Asia
123 Geriatrics in Latin America
124 Medical Care for Older Long-Term Care Residents in the United Kingdom
125 Institutional Long-Term Care Services in the United States
126 Education in Geriatric Medicine
127 Improving Quality of Care for Older People in England
128 Quality Initiatives Aimed at Improving Medicare
129 Managed Care for Older Americans
130 Telemedicine Applications in Geriatrics
131 Gerontechnology
132 Optimizing the Built Environment for Frail Older Adults
133 Transcultural Geriatrics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1168
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 30th June 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702061851
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702063459
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702063442
About the Author
Howard Fillit
Affiliations and Expertise
Founding Executive Director and Cheif Science Officer, Alzheimers Drug Discovery Foundation, Clinical Professor of Geriatric Medicine, Palliative Care and Neurosceicne, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York
Kenneth Rockwood
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Geriatric Medicine & Neurology, Kathryn Allen Weldon Chair of Alzheimer Research, Department of Medicine, Dalhousie University; Consultant Physician, Department of Medicine, Nova Scotia Health Authority, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada; Honorary Professor of Geriatric Medicine, University of Manchester, Manchester, United Kingdom
John B Young
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Elderly Care Medicine, Academic Unit of Elderly Care and Rehabilitation, University of Leeds, United Kingdom; Honorary Consultant Geriatrician, Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Bradford, United Kingdom