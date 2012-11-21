Brochert's Crush Step 3 - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781455703104, 9780323240512

Brochert's Crush Step 3

4th Edition

The Ultimate USMLE Step 3 Review

Authors: Mayur Movalia Theodore O'Connell
Paperback ISBN: 9781455703104
eBook ISBN: 9780323240512
eBook ISBN: 9781455733491
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 21st November 2012
Page Count: 256
Table of Contents

Introduction

1. Preventive Medicine and Biostatistics

Adult Screening Guidelines

Adult Immunizations

Vitamins and Minerals

Epidemiology

Biostatistics

2. Pediatrics and Pediatric Subspecialties

General Pediatrics

Genetics

Pediatric Subspecialties

3. Internal Medicine and Medical Subspecialties

General Internal Medicine

Cardiology

Dermatology

Endocrinology

Gastroenterology

Hematology

Immunology and Infectious Disease

Nephrology

Neurology

Oncology

Pulmonology

Rheumatology

4. Gynecology and Obstetrics

Gynecology

Obstetrics

5. Psychiatry and Ethics

Schizophrenia and Psychotic Disorders

Mood Disorders

Anxiety Disorders

Somatoform Disorders

Personality Disorders

Miscellaneous

Drugs of Abuse

Ethics

6. Surgery and Surgical Subspecialties

Trauma

General Surgery

Ear, Nose, and Throat Surgery

Neurosurgery

Ophthalmology

Orthopedic Surgery

Urology

Transplant Medicine

Vascular Surgery

7. Radiology, Laboratory Medicine, and Pharmacology

Radiology

Laboratory Medicine

Pharmacology

8. Images

Appendix: Abbreviations

Description

This best-selling resource is completely updated, and still the most easy-to-use and effective high-yield review for USMLE Step 3. Covering all specialties and subspecialties included on the exam, it’s perfect for the busy house officer who needs a review that hits all the important and commonly tested concepts in a concise format. Over 100 high-yield figures illustrate important concepts, conditions, and imaging modalities. Get tips, insights, and guidance on how best to prepare and what to expect with the reader-friendly, succinct, and engaging writing style of best-selling author Adam Brochert, MD.

Key Features

  • Features tips on the computer-based case simulations to prepare you for essential elements of the exam.
  • Draws upon the personal experience of the best-selling author of USMLE reviews, Adam Brochert, MD, for trustworthy tips on how to study for the exam.
  • Organizes material logically and allows quick spot review using bulleted and numbered lists, as well as many tables throughout the text.

About the Authors

Mayur Movalia Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Hematopathologist, Dahl-Chase Pathology Associates; Medical Director, Flow Cytometry Laboratory, Dahl-Chase Diagnostic Services; Medical Director, Affiliated Laboratories, Eastern Maine Medical Center, Bangor, Maine; Medical Director, Cancer Care of Maine Laboratory, Brewer, Maine; Medical Director, Mount Desert Island Hospital Laboratory, Bar Harbor, Maine; Faculty, University of Maine, Orono, Maine

Theodore O'Connell Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Program Director, Family Medicine Residency Program, Kaiser Permanente Napa-Solano, Napa, California; Assistant Clinical Professor, Department of Community and Family Medicine; University of California, San Francisco, School of Medicine, San Francisco, California

