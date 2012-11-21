Brochert's Crush Step 3
4th Edition
The Ultimate USMLE Step 3 Review
Table of Contents
Introduction
1. Preventive Medicine and Biostatistics
Adult Screening Guidelines
Adult Immunizations
Vitamins and Minerals
Epidemiology
Biostatistics
2. Pediatrics and Pediatric Subspecialties
General Pediatrics
Genetics
Pediatric Subspecialties
3. Internal Medicine and Medical Subspecialties
General Internal Medicine
Cardiology
Dermatology
Endocrinology
Gastroenterology
Hematology
Immunology and Infectious Disease
Nephrology
Neurology
Oncology
Pulmonology
Rheumatology
4. Gynecology and Obstetrics
Gynecology
Obstetrics
5. Psychiatry and Ethics
Schizophrenia and Psychotic Disorders
Mood Disorders
Anxiety Disorders
Somatoform Disorders
Personality Disorders
Miscellaneous
Drugs of Abuse
Ethics
6. Surgery and Surgical Subspecialties
Trauma
General Surgery
Ear, Nose, and Throat Surgery
Neurosurgery
Ophthalmology
Orthopedic Surgery
Urology
Transplant Medicine
Vascular Surgery
7. Radiology, Laboratory Medicine, and Pharmacology
Radiology
Laboratory Medicine
Pharmacology
8. Images
Appendix: Abbreviations
Description
This best-selling resource is completely updated, and still the most easy-to-use and effective high-yield review for USMLE Step 3. Covering all specialties and subspecialties included on the exam, it’s perfect for the busy house officer who needs a review that hits all the important and commonly tested concepts in a concise format. Over 100 high-yield figures illustrate important concepts, conditions, and imaging modalities. Get tips, insights, and guidance on how best to prepare and what to expect with the reader-friendly, succinct, and engaging writing style of best-selling author Adam Brochert, MD.
Key Features
- Features tips on the computer-based case simulations to prepare you for essential elements of the exam.
- Draws upon the personal experience of the best-selling author of USMLE reviews, Adam Brochert, MD, for trustworthy tips on how to study for the exam.
- Organizes material logically and allows quick spot review using bulleted and numbered lists, as well as many tables throughout the text.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 21st November 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781455703104
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323240512
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455733491
About the Authors
Mayur Movalia Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Hematopathologist, Dahl-Chase Pathology Associates; Medical Director, Flow Cytometry Laboratory, Dahl-Chase Diagnostic Services; Medical Director, Affiliated Laboratories, Eastern Maine Medical Center, Bangor, Maine; Medical Director, Cancer Care of Maine Laboratory, Brewer, Maine; Medical Director, Mount Desert Island Hospital Laboratory, Bar Harbor, Maine; Faculty, University of Maine, Orono, Maine
Theodore O'Connell Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Program Director, Family Medicine Residency Program, Kaiser Permanente Napa-Solano, Napa, California; Assistant Clinical Professor, Department of Community and Family Medicine; University of California, San Francisco, School of Medicine, San Francisco, California