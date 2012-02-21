Brochert's Crush Step 2

Crush Step 2: The Ultimate USMLE Step 2 Review—the name and reputation speak for themselves! Drs. Theodore X. O’Connell and Mayur Movalia bring a fresh perspective to this trusted classic that offers you the most high-yield coverage of all of the specialty and subspecialty knowledge tested on the most recent administrations of the USMLE Step 2 exam. A well-written, easily accessible approach, with plenty of helpful lists and tables, makes studying stress-free. You'll also find numerous tips, insights, and guidance on maximizing your score and on getting the most benefit from computer-based simulations. If you know all of the concepts in this book, you should do much better than pass USMLE Step 2: You should CRUSH STEP 2!