Brochert's Crush Step 2
4th Edition
The Ultimate USMLE Step 2 Review
Table of Contents
Introduction
Using the QR Codes
1. Cardiovascular Medicine
2. Dermatology
3. Ear, Nose, and Throat
4. Emergency Medicine
5. Endocrinology
6. Ethics and Patient Encounters
7. Gastroenterology
8. General Surgery
9. Genetics
10. Geriatrics
11. Gynecology
12. Hematology
13. Immunology
14. Infectious Disease
15. Internal Medicine
16. Laboratory Medicine
17. Nephrology
18. Neurology
19. Neurosurgery
20. Obstetrics
21. Oncology
22. Ophthalmology
23. Orthopedic Surgery
24. Pediatrics
25. Pharmacology
26. Preventive Medicine, Epidemiology, and Biostatistics
27. Psychiatry
28. Pulmonology
29. Radiology
30. Rheumatology
31. Urology
32. Vascular Surgery
33. Photos, Images, and Multimedia
34. Signs, Symptoms, and Syndromes
Appendix: Abbreviations
Index
Description
Crush Step 2: The Ultimate USMLE Step 2 Review—the name and reputation speak for themselves! Drs. Theodore X. O’Connell and Mayur Movalia bring a fresh perspective to this trusted classic that offers you the most high-yield coverage of all of the specialty and subspecialty knowledge tested on the most recent administrations of the USMLE Step 2 exam. A well-written, easily accessible approach, with plenty of helpful lists and tables, makes studying stress-free. You'll also find numerous tips, insights, and guidance on maximizing your score and on getting the most benefit from computer-based simulations. If you know all of the concepts in this book, you should do much better than pass USMLE Step 2: You should CRUSH STEP 2!
Key Features
- Confidently prepare for the boards with the text that is trusted and recommended by thousands of medical students.
- Focus on essential information and master it efficiently with thoroughly updated, high-yield coverage of all of the specialty and subspecialty knowledge tested on the most recent USMLE Step 2 exam, so you can be sure you're studying the material you really need to know.
- Spend more time studying and less time searching thanks to a well-written, easily accessible approach, with plenty of helpful lists and tables to highlight high-yield data.
- Review the full gamut of essential subjects with coverage of epidemiology and biostatistics, pharmacology and microbiology, cardiac physiology, and basic EKG pathology, as well as common and life-threatening diseases encountered in orthopedics, urology, ophthalmology, neurosurgery, pediatrics, vascular surgery, and other subspecialties.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 21st February 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323240390
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455733507
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781455703111
About the Authors
Theodore O'Connell Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Program Director, Family Medicine Residency Program, Kaiser Permanente Napa-Solano, Napa, California; Assistant Clinical Professor, Department of Community and Family Medicine; University of California, San Francisco, School of Medicine, San Francisco, California
Mayur Movalia Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Hematopathologist, Dahl-Chase Pathology Associates; Medical Director, Flow Cytometry Laboratory, Dahl-Chase Diagnostic Services; Medical Director, Affiliated Laboratories, Eastern Maine Medical Center, Bangor, Maine; Medical Director, Cancer Care of Maine Laboratory, Brewer, Maine; Medical Director, Mount Desert Island Hospital Laboratory, Bar Harbor, Maine; Faculty, University of Maine, Orono, Maine