British Trade Unions Today - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081022351, 9781483138756

British Trade Unions Today

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Social Administration, Training, Economics and Production Division

Authors: Clive Jenkins J. E. Mortimer
Editors: R Brown G. Chandler W. A. Davis
eBook ISBN: 9781483138756
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 134
Description

British Trade Unions Today examines why a large percentage of the British population belongs to a trade union, how they do it, what they expect from their unions, and how the trade union movement affects their fellow citizens. The authors are full time trade union officials and this account derives from their personal experience and close observation. Both have been involved in the basic organization of workers, in efforts to improve working conditions, in collective bargaining; and both have participated as elected delegates in the major conferences of the trade union movement where national policy is decided. The book begins with a discussion of trade union organization in Britain. This is followed by separate chapters on the legal aspects of trade unions; achievements and purpose of trade unionism; the need for a national trade union center; and the election and selection of officers. Subsequent chapters cover trade union communications, publicity, and education; the collective bargaining process; union finances; and the future of the unions.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Chapter 1 Forms of Organization: How they Came about, How they are Now

Chapter 2 The Framework of Law: A Long Struggle for Legal Rights

Chapter 3 Union Aims in Modern Society: What Has Been Achieved, What Comes Next

Chapter 4 The Need for a National Center: How and Why the Unions Came Together

Chapter 5 Choosing the Leaders: Election and Selection of Officers

Chapter 6 Explaining the Case: Communications, Publicity and Education inside and out

Chapter 7 Collective Bargaining: How it is Done

Chapter 8 Finances of the Unions: Problems and Costs

Chapter 9 The Complex Future

Index

