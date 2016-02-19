British Trade Unions Today examines why a large percentage of the British population belongs to a trade union, how they do it, what they expect from their unions, and how the trade union movement affects their fellow citizens. The authors are full time trade union officials and this account derives from their personal experience and close observation. Both have been involved in the basic organization of workers, in efforts to improve working conditions, in collective bargaining; and both have participated as elected delegates in the major conferences of the trade union movement where national policy is decided. The book begins with a discussion of trade union organization in Britain. This is followed by separate chapters on the legal aspects of trade unions; achievements and purpose of trade unionism; the need for a national trade union center; and the election and selection of officers. Subsequent chapters cover trade union communications, publicity, and education; the collective bargaining process; union finances; and the future of the unions.