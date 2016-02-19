British Special Quality Valves and Electron Tube Devices Data Annual 1964–65 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080109411, 9781483185446

British Special Quality Valves and Electron Tube Devices Data Annual 1964–65

1st Edition

Editors: G. W. A. Dummer J. Mackenzie Robertson
eBook ISBN: 9781483185446
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 1412
Description

British Special Quality Valves and Electron Tube Devices Data Annual: 1964-65 presents data on various special quality valves. The selection also presents information in different types of special electron tubes and devices.
The text discloses information such as heater, capacitance, characteristics, operating conditions, and range values. As for electron tubes and devices, the selection presents the characteristics, cathodes, typical operation, and maximum ratings. The book will be of great use to electronics designers, engineers, and technicians. Electronics hobbyists and end-users will also benefit from the text.

Table of Contents


Addresses of Contributing Manufacturers - Acknowledgments

Index

Special Quality Valves

Electron Tubes and Devices

Sub-miniature Valves

Amplifiers, Forward Wave

Barretters

Beam Switching Tubes

Cadmium Sulphide Cells

Camera Tubes and Storage Tubes

Cathode Ray Tubes

Cold Cathode Valves and Tubes

Counter Tubes

Digital Display Indicators

Diodes, Noise Generator

Double Tetrodes, Power, V.H.F.

Electroluminescent Panels

Electrometer Valves

Electron Multipliers

Fission Counters

Geiger Counter Tubes

Glow-discharge Tubes

Image Converters

Ionization Chambers

Ionization Gauges

Kerr Cells

Klystrons

Light Sources

Magnetrons

Needle Counters

Oscillators, Backward Wave

Oscillators, H-wave

Oscillators, Velocity Modulated

Passive Protection Cells

Photocells

Photo-conductive Cells

Photo-multipliers

Pre T.R. Cells

Proportional Counters

Reference Tubes

Resistance Lamps

Selector Tubes

Spark Gaps

Special Quality Valves

Stabilizers

Storage Tubes

Sub-miniature Valves

Thermal Delay Switches

Thermocouples

Traveling Wave Tubes

T.R. Cells

Trigger Tubes

Triodes, V.H.F./U.H.F.

About the Editor

G. W. A. Dummer

Affiliations and Expertise

Malvern Wells, UK

J. Mackenzie Robertson

