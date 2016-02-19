British Special Quality Valves and Electron Tube Devices Data Annual 1964–65
1st Edition
Editors: G. W. A. Dummer J. Mackenzie Robertson
eBook ISBN: 9781483185446
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 1412
Description
British Special Quality Valves and Electron Tube Devices Data Annual: 1964-65 presents data on various special quality valves. The selection also presents information in different types of special electron tubes and devices.
The text discloses information such as heater, capacitance, characteristics, operating conditions, and range values. As for electron tubes and devices, the selection presents the characteristics, cathodes, typical operation, and maximum ratings. The book will be of great use to electronics designers, engineers, and technicians. Electronics hobbyists and end-users will also benefit from the text.
Table of Contents
Addresses of Contributing Manufacturers - Acknowledgments
Index
Special Quality Valves
Electron Tubes and Devices
Sub-miniature Valves
Amplifiers, Forward Wave
Barretters
Beam Switching Tubes
Cadmium Sulphide Cells
Camera Tubes and Storage Tubes
Cathode Ray Tubes
Cold Cathode Valves and Tubes
Counter Tubes
Digital Display Indicators
Diodes, Noise Generator
Double Tetrodes, Power, V.H.F.
Electroluminescent Panels
Electrometer Valves
Electron Multipliers
Fission Counters
Geiger Counter Tubes
Glow-discharge Tubes
Image Converters
Ionization Chambers
Ionization Gauges
Kerr Cells
Klystrons
Light Sources
Magnetrons
Needle Counters
Oscillators, Backward Wave
Oscillators, H-wave
Oscillators, Velocity Modulated
Passive Protection Cells
Photocells
Photo-conductive Cells
Photo-multipliers
Pre T.R. Cells
Proportional Counters
Reference Tubes
Resistance Lamps
Selector Tubes
Spark Gaps
Special Quality Valves
Stabilizers
Storage Tubes
Sub-miniature Valves
Thermal Delay Switches
Thermocouples
Traveling Wave Tubes
T.R. Cells
Trigger Tubes
Triodes, V.H.F./U.H.F.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1412
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483185446
About the Editor
G. W. A. Dummer
Affiliations and Expertise
Malvern Wells, UK
J. Mackenzie Robertson
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.