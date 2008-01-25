British Logic in the Nineteenth Century, Volume 4
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- "Bentham's Logic" by Charissa Varma and Gordon McOuat
- "Coleridge's Logic" by Timothy Milnes
- "Whately's Logic" by James Van Evra
- "Hamilton's Logic" by Ralph Jessop
- "Whewell's Logic" by Laura Snyder
- "Mill's Logic" by Fred Wilson
- "DeMorgan's Logic" by Michael Hobards & Joan Richards
- "Boole's Logic" by Dale Jacquette
- "French Logique and British Logic: On the Origins of Augustus deMorgan early Logical Enquiries 1805-1835" by Maria Panteki
- "Lewis Carroll's Logic" by Amirouche Moktefi
- "Venn's Logic" by James Van Evra
- "Jevons' Logic" by Bert Mosselmans and Ard Van Moer
- "MacColl's Logic" by Shahid Rahman
- "The Idealists" by David Sullivan
Description
The present volume of the Handbook of the History of Logic is designed to establish 19th century Britain as a substantial force in logic, developing new ideas, some of which would be overtaken by, and other that would anticipate, the century's later capitulation to the mathematization of logic.
British Logic in the Nineteenth Century is indispensable reading and a definitive research resource for anyone with an interest in the history of logic.
Key Features
- Detailed and comprehensive chapters covering the entire range of modal logic
- Contains the latest scholarly discoveries and interpretative insights that answer many questions in the field of logic
Readership
The Handbook is aimed at researchers and historians in all areas of logic, including computer scientists and artificial intelligence theorists, theorists of legal reasoning and cognitive psychologists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 750
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 2008
- Published:
- 25th January 2008
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444516107
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080557014
About the Editors
Dov M. Gabbay Editor
Dov M. Gabbay is Augustus De Morgan Professor Emeritus of Logic at the Group of Logic, Language and Computation, Department of Computer Science, King's College London. He has authored over four hundred and fifty research papers and over thirty research monographs. He is editor of several international Journals, and many reference works and Handbooks of Logic.
Affiliations and Expertise
King's College London, UK
John Woods Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada