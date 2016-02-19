British Further Education
1st Edition
A Critical Textbook
Description
British Further Education: A Critical Textbook provides a coherent account of the system of Further Education in Great Britain, which is defined as the public provision for the education of persons who have left school, other than at universities, colleges of education, or establishments run by the armed services. This book discusses the aims of the national system of Further Education; how Further Education is provided; education for industrial skill; and part-time day education for all under 18 years of age. The topics on youth service; Further Education for the disabled and handicapped; and commonwealth relations of British Further Education are also elaborated in this publication. This textbook is beneficial to students and researchers conducting work on the expansion of education in Great Britain.
Table of Contents
List of Tables
Preface
Notes
Chapter 1. The Meaning of "Further Education"
The Definition Adopted in this Book
The Post-War Pattern of British Education
Further Education within the Post-war Pattern
The Kinds of Education Included
Some Kinds of Education Excluded
Its Relations with Other Fields
Notes on Further Study
Chapter 2. The Aims of the National System of Further Education
General and Specific Aims
The Needs of Britain
Economic Growth
Technological Advance
Political and Social Progress
Aesthetic Vigor
Educational Planning
The needs of Students
Categories of Student
Adolescent Growth
Adult Interests
Specific Aims in Further Education
Notes on Further Study
Chapter 3. How Further Education is Provided
The Three Pillars of the System
How the Central Government Secures Provision
Ministers and Departments
Stimulation of Bodies Other than Authorities
Control of Authorities
How the Local Government Secures Provision
Authorities
Activities and Establishments
Erection of Buildings
Grants to Students
Financial Resources
Voluntary Organizations
Advisory Bodies
National
Regional
Local
Levels of Course
Notes on Further Study
Chapter 4. Establishments for Further Education
Definition
Scottish Differences
Scotland: Direct-grant Colleges
Central Institutions
Residential College of Adult Education
Other Direct-grant Establishments
Scotland: Forester Training School
Scotland: Establishments Maintained by Authorities
Further Education Centers
Farm Schools
England and Wales: Direct-grant Colleges
The Royal College of Art
The College of Aeronautics
Colleges of Advanced Technology
National Colleges
Agricultural Colleges
Residential Colleges of Adult Education
Other Direct-grant Establishments
England and Wales: Major Establishments Maintained or Assisted by Authorities
Technical and Commercial Colleges
Art Establishments
Farm Institutes
Residential Colleges and Centers of Adult Education
Other Maintained Major Establishments
England and Wales: Evening Institutes
Establishments for Social and Physical Training and Recreation
Community Centers
Village Halls
Playing Fields and the Like
Youth Clubs and Centers
Establishments for the Disabled and Handicapped
Research Establishments
Facilities Provided in Other Establishments
The Internal Organization of Technical Colleges
Governing Body
Staff
Advisory Bodies
Membership of Associations
Staff and Students
Establishments
Notes on Further Study
Chapter 5. Education for Industrial Skill
Apprenticeship
The Growth of Organized Training
Modern Trends
Training at Work
The Post-war Pattern
New Moves, 1962-1964
Courses for Craftsmen and Technicians
Courses Promoted by Examining Institutes
The National Certificate and Diploma Schemes
Full-time Apprentice Courses
Courses for Women's Crafts
Preliminary Courses
Courses for Operatives
General Studies
The Expansion of Provision
Growing Points
Features Retarding Growth
Proposals
Problems
Notes on Further Study
Chapter 6. The Education of Technologists and High-grade Technicians
The Two Rivers of Further Education
The Rivers Touch in Places
The Transfer of Full-time and Sandwich Higher Education from One River to the Other
Leading Institutions, Mainly Pre-war
Recognition: Early Post-war Reports
Proposals: The Percy Report
Early Developments and Difficulties: 1946-1951
Delays: 1951-1955
Revival: The Hives Council and the White Paper of 1956
New Proposals and Promises: 1963
Permanent Separation
Arrangements for Students
Apprenticeship
Time for Study
Other Inducements
Courses and Studies
The GCE
Technician Courses
Courses for Technologists
Management Studies
Liberal Studies
Consultancy
Developing the Colleges
Problems of Expansion
Notes on Further Study
Chapter 7. Education for Commerce
The Time-lag between Industry and Commerce
Apprenticeship
Courses and Studies before Employment
Clerk-typists and Secretarial
Academic Subjects
Courses and Studies during Employment
Office-machine Operation
Office Skills
Academic Subjects
Certificates in the Distributive Trades
The Certificate in Office Studies
The National Scheme in Business Studies
Scottish Schemes
Professional Studies
College Awards
University Studies
CNAA Courses
Short Courses
Non-commerce Subjects Commonly Done in Colleges and Departments of Commerce
Establishments
The Expansion of Provision
Main Features at Present
Growing Points
Features Retarding Growth
Problems
Notes on Further Study
Chapter 8. Education for the Arts
Art Education Since the War
Types of Student
Courses and Studies
Craft Courses
Professional Studies
Teaching Qualifications
Preliminary Courses
Unexamined Subjects
Establishments
Problems of Expansion
Notes on Further Study
Chapter 9. Education for Agriculture
Agricultural Education during and Since the War
Arrangements for Students
Apprenticeship
For Non-apprentices
Courses, Studies and Establishments
Craft, Technician and Management Courses
Diploma Courses
Professional Membership
National College Courses
University Studies
Short Courses
The Expansion of Provision
Main Features at Present
Proposals
Notes on Further Study
Chapter 10. Part-time Day Education for All under Eighteen
An Intention Unfulfilled
The Concept of the County College
Classical
Modem
The Way to the County College
Voluntary Part-time Day and Residential Education for the Unskilled
Courses and Establishments
Problems of Expansion
General Studies for the Skilled
Notes on Further Study
Chapter 11. Adult Education
The Meaning of the Term
Post-war Development
Cultural Training
Re-creative Activities
Present Provision
Establishments
Courses and Studies
Finance
The Expansion of Provision
Main Features at Present
Trends of Change
Proposals
Problems
Notes on Further Study
Chapter 12. The Youth Service
Definition and Functions
Development
Present Provision
The Expansion of Provision
Main Features at Present
Proposals
Notes on Further Study
Chapter 13. Further Education for the Disabled and Handicapped
Work of the Secretaries of State
Work of Authorities
An Underdeveloped Field
Notes on Further Study
Chapter 14. Relations with Secondary Education
Present Pathways from School to Vocational Further Education
For Non-employed Students
For Employed Students
Return to School
Gaps in the Pathways
Closing the Gaps
The Gap in Time
The Gap in Content
The Gap in Guidance
The Apprenticeships Mix-up
The Admissions Mix-up
School Links with Non-vocational Provision
Proposals for Junior Colleges
Notes on Further Study
Chapter 15. Co-operation with Industry and Commerce
Its Importance
Fields of Co-operation
Supplying Students
Consultation on Courses and Research
Supervision of Students
Supply and Further Training of College Teachers
Participation in Governing, Advisory and Examining Bodies
Provision of Premises, Equipment and Finance
Vocational Guidance
Other Joint Activities
Special Staff
Problems of Expansion
Notes on Further Study
Chapter 16. Commonwealth Relations of British Further Education
Scope
Government-financed Schemes of Mutual Aid
General Schemes of Direct Aid
General Schemes of Indirect Aid
Separate Agreements
Special Aid for UK Dependencies
Educational Conferences
Facilities Provided by Private Enterprise
Voluntary Service Overseas
Spreading Knowledge of the Commonwealth in UK Establishments
Interactions with British Further Education
Overseas Commonwealth Students in UK
Exchange of Teachers
Co-operation between Institutions
Problems of Expansion
Notes on Further Study
Chapter 17. Examinations in Further Education
Examining Bodies
Regional Examining Unions
London Examining Bodies
Joint Committees in National Schemes
Joint Committees in Schemes Modeled on National Schemes
Scottish Co-ordinating Bodies
National Councils
Government Bodies
Professional Institutions
Colleges
School Examination Boards
Universities
The Certificate of Secondary Education
Types of Examination
Problems
Notes on Further Study
Chapter 18. Research into Further Education
Approaches
Establishments
Weaknesses
Proposals
Organization of Resources
Subjects Needing Investigation
Notes on Further Study
Chapter 19. Assessment of the System in Its Background
Twenty-year Retrospect
Intentions
Achievement in Further Education
Features of Tertiary Education as a Whole
Imperfect Achievement Overall
The Post-war Background
An Impetus Lost
Some Consequences Affecting Education
An Explosion of Demand
Thinking about the Future, 1954-1964
By Non-political Bodies
By Political Parties before the 1964 General Election
Tasks of the New Government
Promises
Actions
The Need for Social Purpose and Perspective
Notes on Further Study
Appendix 1. Glossary of Abbreviations Used in this Book
APpendix 2. Classified List of Works Mentioned
Sub-Appendix. Committee Reports Known by Chairman's Name
Appendix 3. List of Periodicals Concerned with British Further Education in 1966
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 388
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483154855