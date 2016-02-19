British Commercial Computer Digest, Eleventh Edition lists the current computers available in Britain including the peripheral equipments used either on-line or off-line. It also gives information on manufacturers and selling organizations of the listed computers. This book also presents a table of memory storage capacity and types of the computers, as well as computers installed in Great Britain and their users. Lastly, lists of all world-wide known computers with number installed are also provided. This book gives sensible guidance on the computers in Great Britain, viewed through professional eyes, under increasingly complex conditions.

Table of Contents



Preface

Section 1 Table of Speeds of the Computers Named in Section 3

Section 2 Information on Manufacturers and Selling Organizations Whose Equipment is Included in the Digest in Alphabetical Order by Name of Manufacturer

Section 3 Current Computers Available in Britain in Alphabetical Order by Name of Computer

Section 4 Peripheral Equipment Used On-line with the Computers in Section 3 - in as Close as Possible Alphabetical Order by Function

Section 5 Peripheral Equipment Used Off-line in as Close as Possible Alphabetical Order by Function

Section 6 Table of Memory Storage Capacity and Storage Type of the Computers Named in Section 3

Section 7 List of Current Computers Installed in Great Britain Giving Name of User

Table of Computers Named in Section 3 Installed and on Order in Great Britain

Section 8 List of All World-wide Known Current Computers Giving Number Installed as at the End of 1969 in Order by Name of Manufacturer

Section 9 List of All World-Wide Known Older Computers Giving Number Installed as at the End of 1969 in Order by Name of Manufacturer

