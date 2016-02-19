British Commercial Computer Digest
11th Edition
Pergamon Computer Data Series
Authors: Sam Stuart
eBook ISBN: 9781483148588
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 350
Description
British Commercial Computer Digest, Eleventh Edition lists the current computers available in Britain including the peripheral equipments used either on-line or off-line. It also gives information on manufacturers and selling organizations of the listed computers. This book also presents a table of memory storage capacity and types of the computers, as well as computers installed in Great Britain and their users. Lastly, lists of all world-wide known computers with number installed are also provided. This book gives sensible guidance on the computers in Great Britain, viewed through professional eyes, under increasingly complex conditions.
Table of Contents
Preface
Section 1 Table of Speeds of the Computers Named in Section 3
Section 2 Information on Manufacturers and Selling Organizations Whose Equipment is Included in the Digest in Alphabetical Order by Name of Manufacturer
Section 3 Current Computers Available in Britain in Alphabetical Order by Name of Computer
Section 4 Peripheral Equipment Used On-line with the Computers in Section 3 - in as Close as Possible Alphabetical Order by Function
Section 5 Peripheral Equipment Used Off-line in as Close as Possible Alphabetical Order by Function
Section 6 Table of Memory Storage Capacity and Storage Type of the Computers Named in Section 3
Section 7 List of Current Computers Installed in Great Britain Giving Name of User
Table of Computers Named in Section 3 Installed and on Order in Great Britain
Section 8 List of All World-wide Known Current Computers Giving Number Installed as at the End of 1969 in Order by Name of Manufacturer
Section 9 List of All World-Wide Known Older Computers Giving Number Installed as at the End of 1969 in Order by Name of Manufacturer
About the Author
Sam Stuart
