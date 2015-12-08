Brinker, Piermattei and Flo's Handbook of Small Animal Orthopedics and Fracture Repair
5th Edition
Description
Stay ahead of the rising demand for orthopedic surgery in veterinary practice with the most trusted handbook for small animal orthopedics. Brinker, Piermattei, and Flo’s Handbook of Small Animal Orthopedics and Fracture Repair, 5th Edition is the expert reference you need to successfully understand, diagnose, and treat the wide variety of conditions affecting the locomotor system in small animals. As with previous editions, this comprehensive handbook offers readers a clear and consistent description of the most common orthopedic conditions along with the pathology, diagnostic work-up, surgical indications and planning, surgical approach, surgical techniques, complications, and follow-up recommendations that accompany them. This new edition also includes the latest information on fractures, musculoskeletal diseases, and the advances in methods of fixation, lameness correction, and joint surgery. Not only will readers gain access to routinely used orthopedic treatments — such as plating, wiring, and pinning techniques — this handbook also discusses the more complex modalities — like minimally invasive surgery, and angle stable fixation systems with the newest information on interlocking nail and locking plate technologies. With this unrivaled reference, you’ll have the expert guidance you need to successfully diagnose and treat nearly any musculoskeletal case you may encounter in daily practice.
Key Features
- Clear, concise coverage covers the pathology, diagnostic work-up, surgical indications and planning, surgical approach, surgical techniques, complications, and follow-up recommendations for the most common orthopedic conditions.
- Step-by-step line drawings clearly illustrate different types of fractures and demonstrate the surgical procedures used to affect repairs – detail that can’t be conveyed in clinical photographs.
- Anatomical organization provides quick access to information on both fractures and other conditions for each region of the body.
Table of Contents
Part I: Diagnosis and Treatment of Fractures, Lameness and Joint Disease
1. Orthopedic Examination and Diagnostic Tools
2. Fractures: Classification, Diagnosis, and Treatment
3. Bone Grafting
4. Delayed Union and Nonunion
5. Treatment of Acute and Chronic Bone Infections
6. Arthrology
7. Principles of Joint Surgery
8. Arthroscopy in Joint Surgery
Part II: Fractures and Orthopedic Conditions of the Forelimb
9. Fractures of the Scapula
10. The Shoulder Joint
11. Fractures of the Humerus
12. The Elbow Joint
13. Fractures of the Radius and Ulna
14. Fractures and Other Orthopedic Conditions of the Carpus, Metacarpus, and Phalanges
Part III: Fractures and Orthopedic Conditions of the Hindlimb
15. Fractures of the Pelvis
16. The Hip Joint
17. Fractures of the Femur and Patella
18. The Stifle Joint
19. Fractures of the Tibia and Fibula
20. Fractures and Other Orthopedic Injuries of the Tarsus, Metatarsus, and Phalanges
Part IV: Other Fractures and Reconstruction of Bone Deformity
21. Fractures and Luxations of the Mandible and Maxilla
22. Fractures in Growing Animals
23. Correction of Abnormal Bone Growth and Healing
Part V: Miscellaneous Conditions of the Musculoskeletal System
24. Disease Conditions in Small Animals
Details
- No. of pages:
- 880
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2016
- Published:
- 8th December 2015
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781437723649
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437723656
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323242790
About the Author
Charles DeCamp
Affiliations and Expertise
Michigan State University, Veterinary Medical Center, College of Veterinary Medicine, East Lansing, MI