Brinker, Piermattei and Flo's Handbook of Small Animal Orthopedics and Fracture Repair

Part I: Diagnosis and Treatment of Fractures, Lameness and Joint Disease

1. Orthopedic Examination and Diagnostic Tools

2. Fractures: Classification, Diagnosis, and Treatment

3. Bone Grafting

4. Delayed Union and Nonunion

5. Treatment of Acute and Chronic Bone Infections

6. Arthrology

7. Principles of Joint Surgery

8. Arthroscopy in Joint Surgery

Part II: Fractures and Orthopedic Conditions of the Forelimb

9. Fractures of the Scapula

10. The Shoulder Joint

11. Fractures of the Humerus

12. The Elbow Joint

13. Fractures of the Radius and Ulna

14. Fractures and Other Orthopedic Conditions of the Carpus, Metacarpus, and Phalanges

Part III: Fractures and Orthopedic Conditions of the Hindlimb

15. Fractures of the Pelvis

16. The Hip Joint

17. Fractures of the Femur and Patella

18. The Stifle Joint

19. Fractures of the Tibia and Fibula

20. Fractures and Other Orthopedic Injuries of the Tarsus, Metatarsus, and Phalanges

Part IV: Other Fractures and Reconstruction of Bone Deformity

21. Fractures and Luxations of the Mandible and Maxilla

22. Fractures in Growing Animals

23. Correction of Abnormal Bone Growth and Healing

Part V: Miscellaneous Conditions of the Musculoskeletal System

24. Disease Conditions in Small Animals

