Bridging UX and Web Development - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124202450, 9780128007877

Bridging UX and Web Development

1st Edition

Better Results through Team Integration

Authors: Jack Moffett
Paperback ISBN: 9780124202450
eBook ISBN: 9780128007877
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 21st July 2014
Page Count: 224
Description

 The divide between UX and Web development can be stifling. Bridging UX and Web Development prepares you to break down those walls by teaching you how to integrate with your team’s developers. You examine the process from their perspective, discovering tools and coding principles that will help you bridge the gap between design and implementation. With these tried and true approaches, you’ll be able to capitalize on a more productive work environment.

Whether you’re a novice UX professional finding your place in the software industry and looking to nail down your technical skills, or a seasoned UI designer looking for practical information on how to integrate your team with development, this is the must-have resource for your UX library.

Key Features

  • Establish a collaboration lifecycle, mapping design activities to counterparts in the software development process
  • Learn about software tools that will improve productivity and collaboration
  • Work through step-by-step exercises that teach font-end coding principles to improve your prototyping and implementation activities
  • Discover practical, usable HTML and CSS examples
  • Uncover tips for working with various developer personas

Readership

Primary: Interaction Designer, User Experience
Secondary: Information Designer/Architect, Web Designer, Web Developer

Table of Contents

  • Dedication
  • Acknowledgments
  • Preface
  • Part I: Working with Developers for Fun and Profit
    • Part I. Working with Developers for Fun and Profit
    • Chapter 1. State of the Industry
    • Chapter 2. Looking for Group
      • Do’s and Don’ts of Designer–Developer Relationships
      • Developer Personas
    • Chapter 3. Collaboration Life Cycle
      • Requirements Analysis
      • Design
      • Implementation
      • Testing and Evaluation
  • Part II: Sitting in the Driver’s Seat
    • Part II. Sitting in the Driver’s Seat
    • Chapter 4. Why HTML and CSS?
      • Share the HTML, Own the Style Sheet
      • Style Sheet as Design Specification
    • Chapter 5. Tooling Up
      • Integrated Development Environment
      • Choose Your Weapon
      • Browser Developer Tools
      • Diffing and Merging
      • Version Control
      • Exercise 1: Git ’er Done!
      • Putting it All Together
    • Chapter 6. Formatting Standards
      • Whitespace
      • Comments
      • Formatting CSS
      • Declaration Order
      • More Tools?
      • Exercise 2: Format and Diff
    • Chapter 7. OOCSS
      • Ground Rules
      • Exercise 3: Using Sprites
      • Two Primary Principles of OOCSS
      • Exercise 4: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle
      • Creating Components
      • Exercise 5: A Practical Example of Reusable Components
    • Chapter 8. Owning Behavior
      • Exercise 6: The Other Field
      • Exercise 7: Economy of Scale
      • Classy Code
    • Chapter 9. Looking Toward the Horizon
      • CSS Preprocessors
      • Javascript Libraries
      • Harness Up Your App and Ride
      • Exercise #9: Test Harness
  • Not the End
  • References and Resources
    • How to Find Me
    • Survey
    • Designers Working with Developers
    • Learning to Code
    • Interesting Moments Grid
    • HTML and CSS
    • OOCSS
    • Toolbox
  • Glossary
  • Index

About the Author

Jack Moffett

With a BFA in Graphic Design from West Virginia University and a Masters in Interaction Design from Carnegie Mellon, Jack has been designing web, desktop, and mobile applications for over a decade. He has worked in both research and industry environments and has been teaching design part-time for more than eight years at WVU. As Senior Interaction Designer at Inmedius, a Boeing Company, Jack’s responsibilities cover the gamut from initial user research and product conceptualization through to implementation and testing. As such, his skill set includes visual design, information design, and front-end implementation.

He has designed software tools for Lockheed Martin, Shell, DaimlerChrysler, Eaton, and many organizations within the U.S. military, including Joint Service Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Naval Reactors, and NCIS. Jack has spoken at conferences and led workshops to teach designers how to integrate with their development teams and participate in implementation. He co-founded IxDA Pittsburgh and writes about design on designaday.tumblr.com.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Interaction Designer at Inmedius, a Boeing Company, and writer about design on designaday.tumblr.com

Ratings and Reviews

