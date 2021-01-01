Bridging the Family Care Gap
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Bridging the Family Care Gap explores and identifies potential solutions to prepare our communities for the future shortage of family caregivers. The book examines the sustainability and availability of various care management models and whether they can be scaled up to reach the sheer number of older adults with chronic conditions and their family caregivers. It identifies newly emerging policy initiatives at local, state, and federal levels, and appraises the policy recommendation of the recent National Academies of Science study on family caregiving for older adults in the US and its potential influence on policy.
Bridging the Family Care Gap addresses novel topics such as the "aging in place" movement, the diversification of the long-term care workforce, and highlights the evolution of age friendly and dementia-friendly communities. It goes on to explore the incorporation of lay healthcare workers as guides, interpreters, and advocates in healthcare systems, as a means of solution to the lack of continuity many family caregivers experience when managing the care of their relatives.
Key Features
- Details threats to the sustainability of family caregiving - sociodemographic, chronic disease, and socioeconomic challenges
- Presents solutions to the caregiving gap in a systematic, synthesized manner
- Addresses the intersection of family caregiving and technology
- Discusses chronic disease management to offset and reduce the need for family caregiving
- Describes models of caregiver support in work settings
- Reimagines the delivery of long-term services and supports with novel initiatives
Readership
Researchers, students, and policy-makers in psychology, gerontology, social work, geriatrics, medicine, public health, community health, and aging
Table of Contents
- Questioning the Sustainability of Family Caregiving for Older Adults in the U.S.
2. Managing Chronic Disease
3. Technology: Supplement, Substitute, or Spurious?
4. Environmental Advances
5. The Diversification of Caregiving
6. Chronic Care Management Models: From Primary to Specialty Care
7. The State of Community-Based Long-Term Care
8. Marshalling Evidence: How Do We Increase Uptake of Evidence-Based Caregiver Programs?
9. Policy Developments and Initiatives
10. The Context of Employment and Caregiving
11. Community Solutions to Caregiving
12. Looking Ahead and What Can Be Learned From Other Communities
Details
- No. of pages:
- 325
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st January 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128138984
About the Editor
Joseph Gaugler
Joseph E. Gaugler, PhD is a Professor in the School of Nursing and Center on Aging at The University of Minnesota.". Dr. Gaugler's research examines the sources and effectiveness of long-term care for chronically disabled older adults. A developmental psychologist with an interdisciplinary research focus, Dr. Gaugler's interests include Alzheimer's disease and long-term care, the longitudinal ramifications of family care for disabled adults, and the effectiveness of community-based and psychosocial services for chronically ill adults and their caregiving families. Underpinning these substantive areas, Dr. Gaugler also has interests in longitudinal and mixed methods.
Dr. Gaugler currently serves as Editor-in-Chief for the Journal of Applied Gerontology and on the editorial boards of Journals of Gerontology: Psychological Sciences, Journals of Gerontology: Social Sciences, and Psychology and Aging. He was awarded the 2003 Springer Early Career Achievement Award in Adult Development and Aging Research, the 2011 M. Powell Lawton Distinguished Contribution Award for Applied Gerontology from the American Psychological Association (Division 20: Adult Development and Aging), the 2011 Dean's Award from the University of Minnesota School of Nursing, and the 2015 Gordon Streib Distinguished Academic Gerontologist Award from the Southern Gerontological Society. He is a Fellow of the Gerontological Society of America and the American Psychological Association.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, School of Nursing and Center on Aging, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN, USA
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.