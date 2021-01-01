Bridging the Family Care Gap explores and identifies potential solutions to prepare our communities for the future shortage of family caregivers. The book examines the sustainability and availability of various care management models and whether they can be scaled up to reach the sheer number of older adults with chronic conditions and their family caregivers. It identifies newly emerging policy initiatives at local, state, and federal levels, and appraises the policy recommendation of the recent National Academies of Science study on family caregiving for older adults in the US and its potential influence on policy.

Bridging the Family Care Gap addresses novel topics such as the "aging in place" movement, the diversification of the long-term care workforce, and highlights the evolution of age friendly and dementia-friendly communities. It goes on to explore the incorporation of lay healthcare workers as guides, interpreters, and advocates in healthcare systems, as a means of solution to the lack of continuity many family caregivers experience when managing the care of their relatives.