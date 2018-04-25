Bridging Scales in Modelling and Simulation of Non-Reacting and Reacting Flows. Part II, Volume 53
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Multiscale Modeling of Dense Gas–Particle Flows
Maike W. Baltussen, Kay A. Buist, Elias A.J.F. Peters and Johannes A.M. Kuipers
2. Advances in Coarse Discrete Particle Methods With Industrial Applications
Liqiang Lu and Sofiane Benyahia
3. Spatial Filtering for Scale Bridging and Its Application to Transport in Dense Particle Beds
Stefan Radl and Federico Municchi
Description
Bridging Scales in Modelling and Simulation of Reacting Flows, Part B, Volume 53, presents key methods used to bridge scales in the simulation of reacting multiphase flows. It looks at the different aspects of such flows (transport phenomena, reactions) and includes illustrations of the methods on a variety of applications, along with the contribution of key groups in the field. Sections in this new release include multi-scale methods for fluidized bed reactors, a discussion of advances in coarse-grained discrete particle methods with industrial applications, and spatial filtering for scale bridging and its application to transport in dense bidisperse particle beds, and more.
Key Features
- Contains reviews by leading authorities in their respective areas
- Presents up-to-date reviews of the latest techniques in the modeling of catalytic processes
- Includes a broad mix of US and European authors, as well as academic, industrial and research institute perspectives
- Provides discussions on the connections between computation and experimental methods
Readership
Chemical engineers in general, especially reaction engineers. University faculty, students and researchers as well as industrial researchers, mainly in chemical engineering/chemistry but also mechanical engineering (combustion engineers) and maybe some applied mathematicians
About the Serial Volume Editors
Alessandro Parente Serial Volume Editor
Alessandro Parente is at Aero-Thermo-Mechanical Department, Université Libre de Bruxelles, Belgium
Affiliations and Expertise
Aero-Thermo-Mechanical Department, Universite Libre de Bruxelles, Belgium
Juray De Wilde Serial Volume Editor
Juray De Wilde received his Ph.D in Chemical Engineering from the Ghent University, Belgium, in 2001. He did post-doctoral work at the Ghent University and was post-doc research associate at the Chemical Engineering Department of Princeton University, NJ. In 2005 he became associate professor of Chemical Engineering at the Université catholique de Louvain, Belgium, where he received his tenure in 2008 and became professor in 2012. Since 2011 he is the head of the Materials and Process Engineering Unit (IMAP) and since 2015 the vice-president of the doctoral school for process engineering for the Walloon Region of Belgium (GEPROC). In 2015 he was visiting professor at the University of Colorado (Boulder) and since 2015 he is visiting faculty at the National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL) of the US Department of Energy through the Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education (ORISE) of the Oak Ridge Associated Universities (ORAU). Dr. De Wilde published more than 40 papers in international journals, served as a member of various scientific committees and collaborated with numerous companies via research projects. His research interests and expertise include dynamic methods for catalytic kinetics, the modeling and simulation of single- and multiphase reactors, and process intensification, in particular for fixed and fluidized bed processes.
Affiliations and Expertise
IMAP, Universite catholique de Louvain