Brenner and Rector's The Kidney, 2-Volume Set - 11th Edition - ISBN: 9780323532655

Brenner and Rector's The Kidney, 2-Volume Set

11th Edition

Authors: Alan Yu Karl Skorecki Glenn Chertow Philip Marsden Maarten Taal Valerie Luyckx
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323532655
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th October 2019
Page Count: 2748
Description

Put the world’s most well-known kidney reference to work in your practice with the 11th Edition of Brenner & Rector’s The Kidney. This two-volume masterwork provides expert, well-illustrated information on everything from basic science and pathophysiology to clinical best practices. Addressing current issues such as new therapies for cardiorenal syndrome, the increased importance of supportive or palliative care in advanced chronic kidney disease, increasing live kidney donation in transplants, and emerging discoveries in stem cell and kidney regeneration, this revised edition prepares you for any clinical challenge you may encounter.

Alan Yu

Harry Statland and Solon Summerfield Professor of Medicine, Director, Division of Nephrology and Hypertension and the Kidney Institute, University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas

Karl Skorecki

Annie Chutick Professor and Chair in Medicine (Nephrology), Technion-Israel Institute of Technology, Director of Medical and Research Development, Rambam Health Care Campus, Haifa, Israel

Glenn Chertow

Norman S. Coplon/ Satellite Healthcare, Professor of Medicine, Chief, Division of Nephrology, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, Palo Alto, California, USA

Philip Marsden

Professor of Medicine, Elisabeth Hofmann Chair in Translational Research, Oreopoulos-Baxter Division Director of Nephrology; Vice Chair Research, Department of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Maarten Taal

Professor of Medicine, Division of Medical Sciences and Graduate Entry Medicine, University of Nottingham; Honorary Consultant Nephrologist, Department of Renal Medicine, Royal Derby Hospital, Derby, United Kingdom

Valerie Luyckx

Affiliate Lecturer, Renal Division, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, Institute of Biomedical Ethics and the History of Medicine University of Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland

