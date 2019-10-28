Brenner and Rector's The Kidney, 2-Volume Set
11th Edition
Put the world’s most well-known kidney reference to work in your practice with the 11th Edition of Brenner & Rector’s The Kidney. This two-volume masterwork provides expert, well-illustrated information on everything from basic science and pathophysiology to clinical best practices. Addressing current issues such as new therapies for cardiorenal syndrome, the increased importance of supportive or palliative care in advanced chronic kidney disease, increasing live kidney donation in transplants, and emerging discoveries in stem cell and kidney regeneration, this revised edition prepares you for any clinical challenge you may encounter.
- No. of pages:
- 2748
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th October 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323532655
About the Author
Alan Yu
Harry Statland and Solon Summerfield Professor of Medicine, Director, Division of Nephrology and Hypertension and the Kidney Institute, University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas
Karl Skorecki
Annie Chutick Professor and Chair in Medicine (Nephrology), Technion-Israel Institute of Technology, Director of Medical and Research Development, Rambam Health Care Campus, Haifa, Israel
Glenn Chertow
Norman S. Coplon/ Satellite Healthcare, Professor of Medicine, Chief, Division of Nephrology, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, Palo Alto, California, USA
Philip Marsden
Professor of Medicine, Elisabeth Hofmann Chair in Translational Research, Oreopoulos-Baxter Division Director of Nephrology; Vice Chair Research, Department of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Maarten Taal
Professor of Medicine, Division of Medical Sciences and Graduate Entry Medicine, University of Nottingham; Honorary Consultant Nephrologist, Department of Renal Medicine, Royal Derby Hospital, Derby, United Kingdom
Valerie Luyckx
Affiliate Lecturer, Renal Division, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, Institute of Biomedical Ethics and the History of Medicine University of Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland