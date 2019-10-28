Brenner and Rector's The Kidney, 2-Volume Set

Put the world’s most well-known kidney reference to work in your practice with the 11th Edition of Brenner & Rector’s The Kidney. This two-volume masterwork provides expert, well-illustrated information on everything from basic science and pathophysiology to clinical best practices. Addressing current issues such as new therapies for cardiorenal syndrome, the increased importance of supportive or palliative care in advanced chronic kidney disease, increasing live kidney donation in transplants, and emerging discoveries in stem cell and kidney regeneration, this revised edition prepares you for any clinical challenge you may encounter.