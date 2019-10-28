Brenner and Rector's The Kidney, 2-Volume Set - 11th Edition - ISBN: 9780323532655, 9780323550857

Brenner and Rector's The Kidney, 2-Volume Set

11th Edition

Authors: Karl Skorecki Alan Yu Glenn Chertow Philip Marsden Maarten Taal Valerie Luyckx
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323532655
eBook ISBN: 9780323550857
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th October 2019
Page Count: 2793
Description

Put the world’s most well-known kidney reference to work in your practice with the 11th Edition of Brenner & Rector’s The Kidney. This two-volume masterwork provides expert, well-illustrated information on everything from basic science and pathophysiology to clinical best practices. Addressing current issues such as new therapies for cardiorenal syndrome, the increased importance of supportive or palliative care in advanced chronic kidney disease, increasing live kidney donation in transplants, and emerging discoveries in stem cell and kidney regeneration, this revised edition prepares you for any clinical challenge you may encounter.

Table of Contents

  1. Embryology of the Kidney
    2. Anatomy of the Kidney
    3. The Renal Circulations and Glomerular Ultrafiltration
    4. Glomerular Cell Biology
    5. Metabolic Basis of Solute Transport
    6. Transport of Sodium, Chloride, and Potassium
    7. The Regulation of Calcium, Magnesium, and Phosphate Excretion by the Kidney
    8. Renal Handling of Organic Solutes
    9. Renal Acidification Mechanisms
    10. Urine Concentration and Dilution and The Cell Biology of Vasopressin Action
    11. Vasoactive Molecules and the Kidney
    12. Aldosterone and Mineralocorticoid Receptors: Renal and Extrarenal Roles
    13. Arachidonic Acid Metabolites and the Kidney
    14. Disorders of Sodium Balance
    15. Disorders of Water Balance
    16. Disorders of Acid-Base Balance
    17. Disorders of Potassium Balance
    18. Disorders of Calcium, Magnesium, and Phosphate Balance
    19. Epidemiology of Kidney Disease
    20. Risk Prediction in Chronic Kidney Disease
    21. Developmental Programming of Blood Pressure and Renal Function
    22. Physiology and Pathophysiology of the Aging Kidney
    23. Clinical Approach and Laboratory Assessment of the patient with kidney disease
    24. Interpretation of Electrolyte and Acid-Base Parameters in Blood and Urine
    25. Diagnostic Kidney Imaging
    26. The Kidney Biopsy
    27. Biomarkers in Acute and Chronic Kidney Diseases
    28.  Pathophysiology of Acute Kidney Injury
    29. Prevention and Management of Acute Kidney Injury
    30. Pathophysiology of Proteinuria
    31. Primary Glomerular Disease
    32. Secondary Glomerular Disease
    33. Overview of Therapy for Glomerular Disease
    34. Thrombotic Microangiopathy and Microvascular Disease
    35. Tubulointerstitial Diseases
    36. Urinary Tract Infection in Adults
    37. Urinary Tract Obstruction
    38. Urinary Stone Disease
    39. Diabetic Nephropathy
    40. Cardiorenal Syndromes
    41. Kidney Cancer
    42. Onco-Nephrology: Kidney Disease in Patients with Cancer
    43. Inherited Disorders of the Glomerulus
    44. Inherited Disorders of the Renal Tubule
    45. Cystic Diseases of the Kidney
    46. Primary and Secondary Hypertension
    47. Renovascular Hypertension and Ischemic Nephropathy
    48. Pregnancy and Kidney Disease
    49. Antihypertensive Therapy
    50. Diuretics
    51. Mechanisms of Progression of Chronic Kidney Disease
    52. The Pathophysiology of Uremia
    53. Chronic Kidney Disease-Mineral Bone Disorder
    54. Cardiovascular Aspects of Kidney Disease
    55. Hematologic Aspects of Kidney Disease
    56. Endocrine Aspects of Chronic Kidney Disease
    57. Neurologic Aspects of Kidney Disease
    58. Dermatologic Conditions in Kidney Disease
    59. Staging and Management of Chronic Kidney Disease
    60. Dietary Approaches to Kidney Diseases
    61. Drug Dosing Considerations in Patients with Acute Kidney Injury and Chronic Kidney Disease
    62. Supportive Care in Advanced Kidney Disease
    63. Hemodialysis
    64. Peritoneal Dialysis
    65. Critical Care Nephrology
    66. Plasmapheresis
    67. Elimination Enhancement of Poisons
    68. Interventional Nephrology
    69. Transplantation Immunobiology
    70. Clinical Management of the Adult Kidney Transplant Recipient
    71. Considerations in Live Kidney Donation
    72. Diseases of the Kidney and Urinary Tract in Children
    73. Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Disorders in Children
    74. Renal Replacement Therapy (Dialysis and Transplantation) in Pediatric End-Stage Kidney Disease
    75. Global Challenges and Initiatives in Kidney Health
    76. Latin America
    77. Africa
    78. Near and Middle East
    79. Indian Subcontinent
    80. Far East
    81. Oceania Region
    82. Ethical Dilemmas Facing Nephrology: Past, Present, and Future
    83. Health Disparities in Nephrology
    84. Care of the Older Adult with Chronic Kidney Disease
    85. Stem Cells, Kidney Regeneration, Gene and Cell Therapy in Nephrology

About the Author

Karl Skorecki

Affiliations and Expertise

Annie Chutick Professor and Chair in Medicine (Nephrology), Technion-Israel Institute of Technology, Director of Medical and Research Development, Rambam Health Care Campus, Haifa, Israel

Alan Yu

Affiliations and Expertise

Harry Statland and Solon Summerfield Professor of Medicine, Director, Division of Nephrology and Hypertension and the Kidney Institute, University of Kansas Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas

Glenn Chertow

Affiliations and Expertise

Norman S. Coplon/ Satellite Healthcare, Professor of Medicine, Chief, Division of Nephrology, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, Palo Alto, California, USA

Philip Marsden

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Elisabeth Hofmann Chair in Translational Research, Oreopoulos-Baxter Division Director of Nephrology; Vice Chair Research, Department of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Maarten Taal

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Division of Medical Sciences and Graduate Entry Medicine, University of Nottingham; Honorary Consultant Nephrologist, Department of Renal Medicine, Royal Derby Hospital, Derby, United Kingdom

Valerie Luyckx

Affiliations and Expertise

Affiliate Lecturer, Renal Division, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, Institute of Biomedical Ethics and the History of Medicine University of Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland

