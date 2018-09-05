Breeding Sorghum for Diverse End Uses - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081018798, 9780081018804

Breeding Sorghum for Diverse End Uses

1st Edition

Editors: Aruna C K.B.R.S. Visarada B. Venkatesh Bhat Vilas A. Tonapi
eBook ISBN: 9780081018804
Hardcover ISBN: 9780081018798
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 5th September 2018
Page Count: 450
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
230.86
196.23
135.00
114.75
155.00
131.75
215.00
182.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
135.00
114.75
155.00
131.75
300.86
255.73
215.00
182.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
    2. Genetic diversity in sorghum
    3. History of sorghum improvement/breeding
    4. Breeding methods applicable for sorghum improvement
    5. Breeding for grower traits
    6. Breeding for human food traits
    7. Breeding for animal feed traits
    8. Breeding for industrial product traits
    9. Breeding for stress resistance
    10. Sorghum seed systems
    11. Intellectual property rights related to sorghum

Description

Breeding Sorghum for Diverse End Uses is a comprehensive overview of all significant global efforts for the genetic improvement of sorghum, a major crop of many semi-arid nations that is suitable for a huge range of uses, from human food, to biofuels. Split into two main sections, the book initially reviews the genetic suitability of sorghum for breeding, also providing the history of the genetic improvement of the grain. Finally, other sections look at specific breeding programs that could be improved in a number of areas, including human food, animal feed and industrial usage.

Readers in academics, research, plant genetics and sorghum development will find this resource of great value. In addition, it is essential reading for engineers who utilize sorghum for food, feed and industrial materials in industry.

Key Features

  • Provides information on key advances in the genetic makeup of sorghum
  • Allows plant breeders to apply this research to effectively breed new strains of sorghum that are dependent on final usage goals
  • Includes the latest findings in each section to orient researchers to plans for future genetic enhancement

Readership

Scientists and engineers who utilize the sorghum for food, feed, and industrial materials in both scientific research and industry. Reference for academics, Sorghum growers, Industrial R&D including food, feeds, and bioenergy, etc.

Details

No. of pages:
450
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780081018804
Hardcover ISBN:
9780081018798

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Aruna C Editor

Dr. Reddy has experience in sorghum breeding for over 23 years and developed a number of hybrids and varieties. She has been working on grain quality aspects and published many research articles in reputed journals with high impact factor. Dr. Reddy is the author of Genetic Enhancement of Rabi Sorghum; Academic Press which published in October 2015.

Affiliations and Expertise

Indian Institute of Millets Research, Rajendranagar, Hyderabad, India

K.B.R.S. Visarada Editor

Prof. Visarada has more than 25 years of research experience in sorghum and specialised in transgenic research and wide hybridisation in sorghum.

Affiliations and Expertise

Indian Institute of Millets Research, Rajendranagar, Hyderabad, India

B. Venkatesh Bhat Editor

Dr Bhat has 21 of years of research experience in genetic improvement of sorghum and apomictic forage crops. He has developed varieties in sweet and forage sorghum, transgenic sorghum for forage quality and insect resistance.

Affiliations and Expertise

Indian Institute of Millets Research, Rajendranagar, Hyderabad, India

Vilas A. Tonapi Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Indian Institute of Millets Research, Rajendranagar, Hyderabad, India

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.