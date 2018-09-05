Breeding Sorghum for Diverse End Uses
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Genetic diversity in sorghum
3. History of sorghum improvement/breeding
4. Breeding methods applicable for sorghum improvement
5. Breeding for grower traits
6. Breeding for human food traits
7. Breeding for animal feed traits
8. Breeding for industrial product traits
9. Breeding for stress resistance
10. Sorghum seed systems
11. Intellectual property rights related to sorghum
Description
Breeding Sorghum for Diverse End Uses is a comprehensive overview of all significant global efforts for the genetic improvement of sorghum, a major crop of many semi-arid nations that is suitable for a huge range of uses, from human food, to biofuels. Split into two main sections, the book initially reviews the genetic suitability of sorghum for breeding, also providing the history of the genetic improvement of the grain. Finally, other sections look at specific breeding programs that could be improved in a number of areas, including human food, animal feed and industrial usage.
Readers in academics, research, plant genetics and sorghum development will find this resource of great value. In addition, it is essential reading for engineers who utilize sorghum for food, feed and industrial materials in industry.
Key Features
- Provides information on key advances in the genetic makeup of sorghum
- Allows plant breeders to apply this research to effectively breed new strains of sorghum that are dependent on final usage goals
- Includes the latest findings in each section to orient researchers to plans for future genetic enhancement
Readership
Scientists and engineers who utilize the sorghum for food, feed, and industrial materials in both scientific research and industry. Reference for academics, Sorghum growers, Industrial R&D including food, feeds, and bioenergy, etc.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 450
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2018
- Published:
- 5th September 2018
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081018804
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081018798
About the Editors
Aruna C Editor
Dr. Reddy has experience in sorghum breeding for over 23 years and developed a number of hybrids and varieties. She has been working on grain quality aspects and published many research articles in reputed journals with high impact factor. Dr. Reddy is the author of Genetic Enhancement of Rabi Sorghum; Academic Press which published in October 2015.
Indian Institute of Millets Research, Rajendranagar, Hyderabad, India
K.B.R.S. Visarada Editor
Prof. Visarada has more than 25 years of research experience in sorghum and specialised in transgenic research and wide hybridisation in sorghum.
Indian Institute of Millets Research, Rajendranagar, Hyderabad, India
B. Venkatesh Bhat Editor
Dr Bhat has 21 of years of research experience in genetic improvement of sorghum and apomictic forage crops. He has developed varieties in sweet and forage sorghum, transgenic sorghum for forage quality and insect resistance.
Indian Institute of Millets Research, Rajendranagar, Hyderabad, India
Vilas A. Tonapi Editor
Indian Institute of Millets Research, Rajendranagar, Hyderabad, India