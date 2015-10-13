Breeding Oilseed Crops for Sustainable Production: Opportunities and Constraints presents key insights into accelerating the breeding of sustainable and superior varieties.

The book explores the genetic engineering/biotechnology that has played a vital role in transforming economically important traits from distant/wild species to cultivated varieties, enhancing the quality and quantity of oil and seed yield production. Integrated nutrient management, efficient water management, and forecasting models for pests diseases outbreaks and integrated pest and pest management have also added new dimensions in breeding for sustainable production. With the rise in demand, the scientific community has responded positively by directing a greater amount of research towards sustainable production both for edible and industrial uses.

Covering the latest information on various major world oil crops including rapeseed mustard, sunflower, groundnut, sesame, oilpalm, cotton, linseed/flax, castor and olive, this book brings the latest advances together in a single volume for researchers and advanced level students.