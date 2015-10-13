Breeding Oilseed Crops for Sustainable Production
1st Edition
Opportunities and Constraints
Breeding Oilseed Crops for Sustainable Production: Opportunities and Constraints presents key insights into accelerating the breeding of sustainable and superior varieties.
The book explores the genetic engineering/biotechnology that has played a vital role in transforming economically important traits from distant/wild species to cultivated varieties, enhancing the quality and quantity of oil and seed yield production. Integrated nutrient management, efficient water management, and forecasting models for pests diseases outbreaks and integrated pest and pest management have also added new dimensions in breeding for sustainable production. With the rise in demand, the scientific community has responded positively by directing a greater amount of research towards sustainable production both for edible and industrial uses.
Covering the latest information on various major world oil crops including rapeseed mustard, sunflower, groundnut, sesame, oilpalm, cotton, linseed/flax, castor and olive, this book brings the latest advances together in a single volume for researchers and advanced level students.
- Describes various methods and systems to achieve sustainable production in all major oilseed crops
- Addresses breeding, biology and utilization aspects simultaneously including those species whose information is not available elsewhere
- Includes information on modern biotechnological and molecular techniques and production technologies
- Relevant for international government, industrial and academic programs in research and development
Oilseed breeders, genetic engineers, biologists, pathologists, entomologists and taxonomists as well as scholars and post-graduate students in understanding the crop better and evolving effective strategies for the development of new and superior crop varieties and sustaining oil crop production
- List of Contributors
- Preface
- Chapter 1: Strategies for Increasing the Production of Oilseed on a Sustainable Basis
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Extending irrigation facilities
- Important moisture conservation practices
- Growing heat and drought-resistant mustard varieties
- Integrated nutrient management
- Seed inoculation with Rhizobium culture
- Integrated pest management
- Intercropping
- Chapter 2: Breeding Oil Crops for Sustainable Production: Heavy Metal Tolerance
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Why do plants take up toxic metals?
- Toxic effects of metals on oilseed crops
- Effect of heavy metal stress on oil quality
- Hyperaccumulation and oilseed crops
- Molecular aspects of metal hyperaccumulation
- Interacting factors in oilseed crop breeding and heavy metal tolerance
- Conclusions and future perspectives
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 3: Brassicas
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Breeding objectives
- Genetic resources
- Creation of genetic variability
- Breeding methods
- Pedigree method
- Backcross breeding
- Development of synthetics and composites
- Development of hybrids
- Doubled-haploid breeding and in vitro mutagenesis
- Genetic transformation
- Development of herbicide-tolerant cultivars
- Quality improvement
- Future developments
- Sustainability
- New emerging crops and possible research developments
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter 4: Sunflower
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Breeding opportunities for sustainable production of sunflowers
- Sunflower breeding for desirable plant architecture
- Sunflower breeding strategies for constraints
- Breeding for resistance to abiotic stresses
- Sunflower breeding for herbicide tolerance
- Tolerance to imidazolinones
- Tolerance to sulfonylureas
- Sunflower breeding for sustainable production
- Chapter 5: Groundnut
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Botany
- Cytogenetics
- Germplasm resources for sustainable production
- Breeding for sustainable production
- Molecular breeding
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter 6: Sesame
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Sesame production and trends
- Major challenges to sustainable sesame crop production
- Breeding efforts in sesame crop for sustainable production
- Steps toward the enhancement of sustainable development
- Recent sustainable developments in sesame
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 7: Safflower
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Economic importance
- Plant as a leafy vegetable
- Safflower seed
- Safflower oil
- Safflower flowers
- Genetic resources
- Present status of research
- Crop improvement
- Seed yield
- Oil content
- Resistance to diseases
- Foliar diseases
- Fusarium oxysporum and root diseases
- Pest resistance
- Development of hybrids
- Problems causing reduced safflower area, production, and productivity
- Opportunities to overcome the bottlenecks affecting productivity in safflower
- Restructuring of the safflower ideotype
- Chapter 8: Niger
- Abstract
- Introduction and economic importance
- Productivity scenario
- Origin and domestication
- Taxonomy and species relationships
- Anthesis and pollination
- Plant genetic resources
- Genetic diversity
- Exploration and collection
- Conservation
- Genetic improvement
- Selfincompatibility
- Breeding methods
- Population improvement
- Procedures in synthetic development
- Quality breeding
- Maintenance breeding and nucleus seed production
- Seed production systems
- SWOT analysis for niger
- Future strategies
- Chapter 9: Coconut
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Genetics and breeding of coconuts
- Breeding coconuts for sustainable production
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 10: Oil Palm
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Objectives and developments in sustainable oil palm breeding
- Developments in oil palm breeding
- Breeding techniques for sustainable production
- Breeding for sustainable production
- South East Asian experience of oil palm breeding for sustainability
- Cameroon’s experience of oil palm breeding for disease tolerance
- Smallholders and sustainable oil palm production
- Conclusions and future challenges
- Chapter 11: Olives
- Abstract
- Abbreviations
- Introduction
- Challenges
- Constraints
- Chapter 12: Soybean
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Production and productivity trends
- History, origin, and evolution
- Crop biology and breeding behavior
- Ploidy status
- Genetic improvement
- Biotechnology
- Oil content and protein quality
- Oil extraction
- Soybean oil for industrial uses
- Chapter 13: Omics – A New Approach to Sustainable Production
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Genomic approach
- Transcriptomic approach
- Proteomics approach
- Metabolomics approach
- Ionomics approach
- Precise phenomics – a must for all omics-based approaches
- Conclusions
- Chapter 14: Forecasting Diseases and Insect Pests for a Value-Added Agroadvisory System
- Abstract
- Why study epidemiology/epizoology and forecasting of crop pests?
- Where to use forecast models?
- Regional forecasting for crop protection advisories
- Short-range weather forecasting from agromet station observations using a genetic algorithm – a case study
- Forecasting podfly in late pigeonpea – a case study
- Model for qualitative data – logistic model
- Models for quantitative data
- Qualitative model results
- Quantitative model results
- Why use a computer-based decision support system?
- Why use remote sensing in the forecasting of crop pests?
- Coping with climate change and sustaining accurate forecasts
- Chapter 15: Designer Oil Crops
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Biotechnology and metabolic engineering of designer oil crops
- Conclusions
- Chapter 16: Genetic Improvement of Rapeseed Mustard through Induced Mutations
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Mutations for morphological traits
- Early-flowering mutations
- Chapter 17: Pollination Interventions
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Rapeseed mustard and canola (Brassica spp.)
- Sunflower (Helianthus annuus L.; family Compositae)
- Safflower (Carthamus tinctorius L.; family Asteraceae)
- Sesame (Sesamum indicum L.; family Pedaliaceae)
- Linseed/Flax (Linum usitatissimum L., family Linaceae)
- Pollination management
- Number of colonies required for pollination
- Pollination recommendations
- Conclusions and future strategies
- Chapter 18: Breeding Oilseed Crops for Climate Change
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Future of oilseed production: impact of climate change
- Global genetic resources and genetic diversity of oilseed crops
- Breeding of oilseed crops for abiotic stress: learning from past experience
- Can carbon in oilseed crops help mitigate climate change?
- Interaction between abiotic and biotic stresses: impact on oilseed crops
- Designing oilseed crops for a changing climate
- Breeding objectives of oilseed crops under a changing climate
- Prebreeding of oilseed crops for climate change
- Breeding and selection strategies under changing climates
- Innovative breeding strategies to combat climate change
- Future of oilseed breeding for climate change
- Chapter 19: Possibilities of Sustainable Oil Processing
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Oil processing
- Removal of the solvent
- Removal of suspended material
- Refining process
- New concepts of seed processing
- Waste treatment
- Final conclusions
- Chapter 20: Integrated Pest Management
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Scenario of oilseed crops throughout the world
- The scenario of oilseed crops in India
- Constraints in oilseed crop production
- Important insect pests of oilseed crops
- Conclusions and future strategies
- Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 582
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 13th October 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128014691
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128013090
Surinder Gupta
SK University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology, Division of Genetics and Plant Breeding, Jammu, India