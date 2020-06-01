Breathborne Biomarkers and the Human Volatilome

Part A: Physiological basis of biomarkers

1. Exhaled breath composition

2. Physiological modeling of exhaled breath

3. Importance of sampling

Part B: Nitric oxide and carbon monoxide

4. Added value with extended no analysis

5. Carbon monoxide as an exhaled biomarker of pulmonary diseases

6. Exhaled nitric oxide in clinical practice: Recent advances and new challenges

Part C: Analytical platforms and sensors

7. Selected ion flow tube mass spectrometry

8. Proton-transfer-reaction time-of-flight mass spectrometry (PTR-TOF-MS)

9. Ion mobility spectrometry for breath analysis

10. Secondary electrospray ionization

11. Electronic nose sensors

12. Optical spectroscopy

13. Comprehensive GC-MS

14. High-resolution mass spectrometry

Part D: Clinical breath tests

15. Isotope labelled substrates

16. Good study design, blinded validation, and clinical cohort selection

17. Lifestyle applications

18. Cancer biomarkers in exhaled breath

19. Breath analysis in critically ill patients

Part E: Exhaled breath condensate (EBC) and aerosol particulates

20. Introduction to the non-VOC fraction of breath

21. Particles in exhaled air

22. COPD and healthy smokers

23. Exhaled breath aerosols

Part F: Volatiles of microbial origin: Urine, stool and in vitro cultures

24. Volatile organic compounds in urine and stool

25. Biogenic origin of host response to infection for respiratory viruses

26. Volatile biomarkers of malaria infection

27. Bacterial infections

28. VOCS from cell cultures

29. Skin VOCS

Part G: Animal models and veterinary applications

30. Ruminants

31. Marine mammals

32. Mammal models

Part H: Security applications

33. Urban search and rescue

34. Exposome

35. Mass casualty triage

36. Exhaled breath analysis in occupational medicine

37. Canine olfaction

38. Breath ethanol for law enforcement

39. Drugs in breath

Part I: Interpretation of breath analysis data

40. Issues and challenges in breath research

41. Mathematical and statistical approaches

42. Data analysis, signal processing and classification

43. Bioinformatics

44. Clinical phenotyping