Breathborne Biomarkers and the Human Volatilome
2nd Edition
Description
Breathborne Biomarkers and the Human Volatilome, second edition provides a much-needed update to the classic 2013 title Volatile Biomarkers, by Amann & Smith. The new editor team has expanded this edition beyond volatile organic compounds to cover the whole field of breath analysis, including the many exciting developments that have occurred since the first edition published. Breathborne biomarkers carry much information on the state of human health, and their role in clinical diagnosis and therapeutic monitoring has become increasingly significant due to advances in the field. This thoroughly revised volume includes the latest discoveries and applications in breath analysis from the world's foremost scientists and clinicians working in this growing analytic area.
Key Features
- Covers the latest research and includes new material on novel mass spectrometry methods for breath analysis, novel sensors and instrumentation, and novel data analytics for untargeted and targeted breath biomarker detection
- Appeals to a multidisciplinary audience, including scientists, researchers, and clinicians with an interest in breath analysis
- Includes case presentations documenting applications in multiple areas of human health and safety
Readership
Chemists, biochemists, cell biologists, physiologists, and clinicians with an interest in breath analysis
Table of Contents
Part A: Physiological basis of biomarkers
1. Exhaled breath composition
2. Physiological modeling of exhaled breath
3. Importance of sampling
Part B: Nitric oxide and carbon monoxide
4. Added value with extended no analysis
5. Carbon monoxide as an exhaled biomarker of pulmonary diseases
6. Exhaled nitric oxide in clinical practice: Recent advances and new challenges
Part C: Analytical platforms and sensors
7. Selected ion flow tube mass spectrometry
8. Proton-transfer-reaction time-of-flight mass spectrometry (PTR-TOF-MS)
9. Ion mobility spectrometry for breath analysis
10. Secondary electrospray ionization
11. Electronic nose sensors
12. Optical spectroscopy
13. Comprehensive GC-MS
14. High-resolution mass spectrometry
Part D: Clinical breath tests
15. Isotope labelled substrates
16. Good study design, blinded validation, and clinical cohort selection
17. Lifestyle applications
18. Cancer biomarkers in exhaled breath
19. Breath analysis in critically ill patients
Part E: Exhaled breath condensate (EBC) and aerosol particulates
20. Introduction to the non-VOC fraction of breath
21. Particles in exhaled air
22. COPD and healthy smokers
23. Exhaled breath aerosols
Part F: Volatiles of microbial origin: Urine, stool and in vitro cultures
24. Volatile organic compounds in urine and stool
25. Biogenic origin of host response to infection for respiratory viruses
26. Volatile biomarkers of malaria infection
27. Bacterial infections
28. VOCS from cell cultures
29. Skin VOCS
Part G: Animal models and veterinary applications
30. Ruminants
31. Marine mammals
32. Mammal models
Part H: Security applications
33. Urban search and rescue
34. Exposome
35. Mass casualty triage
36. Exhaled breath analysis in occupational medicine
37. Canine olfaction
38. Breath ethanol for law enforcement
39. Drugs in breath
Part I: Interpretation of breath analysis data
40. Issues and challenges in breath research
41. Mathematical and statistical approaches
42. Data analysis, signal processing and classification
43. Bioinformatics
44. Clinical phenotyping
Details
- No. of pages:
- 670
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128199671
About the Editor
Cristina Davis
Professor Cristina Davis is Vice Chair and Professor of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at the University of California Davis, United States. Her research work focuses on development of novel chemical and biological sensor systems, and biomarker identification for high priority application areas in agriculture and human/animal health monitoring. She is a 2016 Fellow of the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE) and a 2011 Fellow of The Hartwell Foundation. She has 10 issued patents and has co-authored more than 100 peer-reviewed journal articles and book chapters. She earned her BS in mathematics and biology from Duke University and her Ph.D. in biomedical engineering from the University of Virginia, and she completed a postdoctoral fellowship in electrical engineering and physiology at the Johns Hopkins University. Having spent more than a half-decade working in industry, she joined the University of California Davis as an academic professor in late 2005.
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice Chair and Professor of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at the University of California Davis, United States
Jonathan Beauchamp
Jonathan Beauchamp holds an M.S. degree in Physics (University College London, UK) and Ph.D. in Environmental Physics (University of Innsbruck, Austria). He currently works as a research associate at the Fraunhofer Institute for Process Engineering and Packaging IVV in Freising, Germany, where he manages an applied research group that investigates the emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from diverse sources, including the human volatilome. Jonathan has been involved in breath research for the past 15 years and is currently principal investigator in several breath-related projects. He is an active member (and current treasurer) of the International Association of Breath Research (IABR), for which he co-chairs the focus group on standardization, and is also Associate Editor of Journal of Breath Research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Associate, Fraunhofer Institute for Process Engineering and Packaging IVV, Freising, Germany
Joachim Pleil
Joachim Pleil holds B.S. degrees in Mathematics and Physics, M.S. in Physics (SIU, Carbondale, IL), and Ph.D. in Environmental Science and Engineering (UNC, Chapel Hill, NC). In 1980, he joined Northrop Corp. as a Physicist designing laser–based optical instrumentation and then moved to U.S. EPA in 1987 as a Research Scientist developing analytical methods for measuring organic environmental pollutants. He has published over 150 journal articles, many involving breath biomarker research and statistical interpretation of breath-based data. He serves as Professor (adjunct) at the University of North Carolina School of Public Health where he teaches Environmental Exposure Assessment. He is currently assigned to a U.S. NASA team to assist on their Pilot Breathing Assessment project. He is a founding member of International Association of Breath Research (IABR) and Institute of Physics Journal of Breath Research (JBR); he has been serving as Editor-in-Chief of JBR since 2014.
Affiliations and Expertise
United States Environmental Protection Agency, Office of Research and Development, Washington, United States