Breastfeeding: An illustrated guide to diagnosis and treatment will help lactation consultants, midwives, maternal and child health nurses, medical practitioners and allied health professionals care for breastfeeding mothers and their children. Even after years of practice, health care practitioners will encounter extraordinary situations - and it is precisely then that specific expertise and understanding of breastfeeding issues is critical. Illustrated with over 200 images, this unique resource provides essential information about a vast range of breastfeeding situations: Basic principles of breastfeeding knowledge according to the most recent scientific findings, including breast anatomy and physiology, correct attachment, the milk ejection reflex and breastfeeding positions; Physiological causes of breastfeeding problems such as atypical breast shapes, nipple problems or pathological changes in the breast; Breastfeeding problems associated with the child including prematurity, disability, infection or neurological impairment; and Each full colour image is supported by text providing clear diagnosis and appropriate treatment techniques.