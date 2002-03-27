Breastfeeding Special Care Babies
2nd Edition
Description
This is a comprehensive and practical guide to all aspects of breastfeeding babies with special care needs. The language is clear and direct and references up-to-date. The author covers the basics of breastfeeding and lactation, positioning and attachment, milk supply, the impact of common drugs, as well as breast conditions and problems and their resolution. Particular attention is paid to feeding the vulnerable baby and to alternative methods of feeding.
Table of Contents
The basics of breastfeeding. The position and attachment of the baby at the breast. The expression of breastmilk. Breast conditions. The milk supply. Breastfeeding the vulnerable baby. Alternative methods of feeding and breastfeeding. Breastfeeding and common drugs. Recommendations for the support of breastfeeding.
Appendix - Breastfeeding support. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Bailièrre Tindall 2002
- Published:
- 27th March 2002
- Imprint:
- Bailièrre Tindall
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702025440
About the Author
Sandra Lang
Affiliations and Expertise
Independent Breastfeeding Advisor and Teacher, Lancashire, UK