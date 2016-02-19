Breastfeeding and Food Policy in a Hungry World
1st Edition
Description
Breastfeeding and Food Policy in a Hungry World documents the proceedings of the International Conference on Human Lactation held by the New York Academy of Sciences in March 1977. The contributions made by researchers at the conference are organized into five sections. Section One presents studies on the family contexts of breastfeeding and social myths and economic realities of breastfeeding. Section Two examines cultural factors in infant feeding practices, including breastfeeding practices of women in India, Nigeria, and China. Section Three deals with the economic and commercial aspects of infant weaning foods. It includes studies on economics of food aid programs; the difficult problems involved in developing a dairy industry in warm climates; and the effects on breastfeeding of the present political climate. Section Four presents studies on physiological, psychological, public health, and political considerations in human lactation. Section Five describes several programs designed to improve the health of children. These include nonformal education to help women help themselves and their families, and food subsidies and decentralization of service to improve the health of poor people.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Section One: Historical and World Perspectives on Breastfeeding
Family Contexts of Breastfeeding
Social Myths and Economic Realities about Breastfeeding
Section Two: Cultural Factors in Infant Feeding Practices
Breastfeeding and Weaning in Two Indian Villages
Some Patterns of Feeding and Support among the Igorot of Sagada
Breastfeeding Practices among Urban Women in Ibadan, Nigeria
Village Women of St. Kitts
The Decline of Breastfeeding: Interplay of Images and Policies
Modernization and Changing Patterns in Breastfeeding: The Sardinian Case
Breastfeeding in a Developing Country: The Peoples Republic of China
Traditional Breastfeeding Methods in Mexico
Section Three: Economic and Commercial Aspects of Infant Weaning Foods
Milk in Foreign Aid and the Developing Dairy Industries in the Third World
The Dairy Industry in Less Developed Countries
Political-Economic Factors of Breastfeeding
International Perspectives on Weaning Foods: The Economic and Other Implications of Bottle Feeding and the Use of Manufactured Weaning Foods
A Perspective on the Impact of Infant Formula in Developing Nations: Future Goals and Policies
Breastfeeding: A Critique of the Literature
Section Four: Physiological, Psychological, Public Health, and Political Considerations in Human Lactation
Public Health Considerations in Human Lactation
Infant Health from a Public Health Perspective
Breastfeeding in Latin American Projects
Errors of a Nutritional Policy to Maximize Human Growth
Lactation Performance as a Function of Nutrition and Social Class
Breastfeeding and Its Relation to Morphological, Behavioral, and Psychocultural Development
Early Mother-Infant Contact: Effects on Breastfeeding
Interrelationships between Breastfeeding and Birth Spacing: Field Observations
What is Biochemically Special about Human Milk?
Immunologic Aspects of Human Milk
Secretion of Foreign Substances in Breast Milk
Section Five: Community and World Projects on Breastfeeding and Weaning Foods
Nutrition is More than Agriculture
World Health Organization Programs in Breastfeeding
Breastfeeding, Milk, and UNICEF
Decline in Breastfeeding: PAG Role in Its Prevention
AID Research and Programs in Infant Feeding
Nutrition Programs in India
Programming Alternatives in Human Lactation: Matemal-Child-Health Programs of CARE in India
Nonformal Education and Third World Women
Programs to Encourage Breastfeeding in the Developing Countries
Bibliography
Biographical Notes
Index
