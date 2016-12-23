The use of tomosynthesis in breast imaging is growing rapidly due to its superior ability to identify and characterize normal findings, benign lesions, and breast cancer, as well as its optimal performance with dense breast tissue. Providing unparalleled coverage of this breakthrough breast imaging modality, Breast Tomosynthesis explains how this new modality can lead to enhanced interpretation and better patient outcomes. This new reference is an indispensable guide for today's practitioner looking to keep abreast of the latest developments with correlative findings, practical interpretation tips, physics, and information on how tomosynthesis differs from conventional 2D FFDM mammography. Over 900 high-quality images offer visual guidance to effectively reading and interpreting this key imaging modality.