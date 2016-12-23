Breast Tomosynthesis
1st Edition
Description
The use of tomosynthesis in breast imaging is growing rapidly due to its superior ability to identify and characterize normal findings, benign lesions, and breast cancer, as well as its optimal performance with dense breast tissue. Providing unparalleled coverage of this breakthrough breast imaging modality, Breast Tomosynthesis explains how this new modality can lead to enhanced interpretation and better patient outcomes. This new reference is an indispensable guide for today's practitioner looking to keep abreast of the latest developments with correlative findings, practical interpretation tips, physics, and information on how tomosynthesis differs from conventional 2D FFDM mammography. Over 900 high-quality images offer visual guidance to effectively reading and interpreting this key imaging modality.
Key Features
- Includes over 900 high-quality tomosynthesis and mammography images representing the spectrum of breast imaging.
- Features the latest Breast Imaging Reporting and Data System (or BI-RADS) standards updated in February 2014.
- Highlights practical tips to interpreting this new modality and how it differs from 2D mammography.
- Details how integration of tomosynthesis drastically changes lesion work-up and overall workflow in the department.
- "Tomo Tips" boxes offer tips and pitfalls for expert clinical guidance.
- A separate section of Video Case Studies includes mammography images and over 90 tomosynthesis videos referenced online, allowing users to see side-by-side findings, including normal and benign and malignant lesions, and make comparisons using both modalities for the same patient case.
- Expert Consult eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, images, videos, and references from the book on a variety of devices.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Physics and Development Of Breast Tomosynthesis
3. The Technologist’s Perspective
4. Implementation of Digital Breast Tomosynthesis into Clinical Practice
5. Tomosynthesis in Screening Mammography
6. Tomosynthesis in Diagnostic Mammography
7. Interpretation Tips and Pitfalls
8. Benign Findings
9. Malignant Findings
10. Architectural Distortion
11. Integrating Tomosynthesis with Mulitmodality Imaging
12. The Post-Operative Breast
13. Tomosynthesis in Male Breast
14. Interventional Procedures
Details
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 23rd December 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323377447
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323377454
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323358279
About the Author
Liane Philpotts
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor. Chief of Breast Imaging, Department of Radiology and Biomedical Imaging, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut
Regina Hooley
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Vice Chair for Clinical Affairs, Department of Radiology and Biomedical Imaging, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut