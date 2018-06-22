Breast Surgery - Print and E-Book
6th Edition
A Companion to Specialist Surgical Practice
Table of Contents
- Anatomy and physiology of the breast
- Assessment of patient, breast and common clinical presentations including image guided intervention
- Benign breast disease
- Breast pathology
- Epidemiology, Risk Factors, and Prevention Strategies
- Breast screening
- Breast-conserving surgery: the balance between good cosmesis and local control
- Oncoplastic Breast Conserving Surgery
- Mastectomy
- Management of the axilla
- Uncommon presentations of cancer affecting the breast
- The genetics of breast cancer, risk reducing surgery and prevention
- Breast reconstruction
- Treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ
- The role of adjuvant systemic therapy in patients with operable breast cancer
- Neoadjuvant therapy for breast cancer including surgical considerations
- Adjuvant radiotherapy for breast cancer
- Locally advanced breast cancer
- Metastatic breast cancer and palliative care
- Psychosocial issues in breast cancer
- Management of common breast emergencies and complications
Breast Surgery meets the needs of surgeons in higher training and practising consultants for a contemporary and evidence-based account of this sub-specialty that is relevant to their general surgical practice. It is a practical reference source incorporating the most current information on recent developments, management issues and operative procedures. The text is thoroughly referenced and supported by evidence-based recommendations wherever possible, distinguishing between strong evidence to support a conclusion, and evidence suggesting that a recommendation can be reached on the balance of probabilities.
For this Sixth Edition the authorship team across the series has been expanded to include additional European and World experts, with an increased emphasis on global practice. Throughout all six volumes the contents have been extensively revised in line with recently published evidence. Detailed supportive key references are provided and are also included within the comprehensive list of references in the accompanying ebook. Links to recommended online videos have been added where appropriate.
- The Companion to Specialist Surgical Practice series provides a current and concise summary of the key topics within the major sub-specialties of general surgery.
- Each volume highlights evidence-based practice both in the text and within the extensive list of references at the end of every chapter.
31
- 31
English
- English
© Elsevier 2019
- © Elsevier 2019
22nd June 2018
- 22nd June 2018
Elsevier
- Elsevier
9780702072413
- 9780702072413
9780702072390
- 9780702072390
9780702072406
- 9780702072406
J Michael Dixon Editor
Professor of Surgery, University of Edinburgh; Clinical Director, Edinburgh Breakthrough Unit; Consultant Surgeon, NHS Lothian Edinburgh Breast Unit, Western General Hospital, Edinburgh, UK
Matthew Barber Editor
Consultant Breast Surgeon, NHS Lothian, Edinburgh Breast Unit, Western General Hospital, Edinburgh and St John’s Hospital, Livingston, UK