Breast Pathology - 1st Edition

Breast Pathology

1st Edition

A Volume in Foundations in Diagnostic Pathology Series

Editors: Frances O'Malley Sarah E Pinder
Hardcover ISBN: 9780443066801
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 23rd June 2006
Page Count: 352
Table of Contents

  1. Diagnostic Methodologies: Fine Needle Aspiration Cytology

    2. Diagnostic Methodologies: Core Biopsy and Handling of Wire Localization Biopsies

    3.Clinical Aspects of Breast Disease

    4. Radiological Aspects of Breast Disease

    5. Normal Breast

    6. Inflammation/Infections/Silicone Granuloma

    7. Sclerosing Lesions: Sclerosing Adenosis, Radial Scars, and Complex Sclerosing Lesion

    8. Papillary Lesions

    9. Fibroadenoma and Phyllodes Tumors

    10. Benign Stromal Lesions: Benign Vascular Tumors, PASH, Fibromatosis, Myofibroblastoma, Amyloid

    11. Diseases of the Nipple

    12. Fibrocystic Change and Columnar Cell Change

    12. Usual Epithelial Hyperplasia and ADH

    13. Molecular Genetics of Preinvasive Ductal Lesions

    14. ALH and LCIS Including ‘Pleomorphic Variant’

    15. Molecular Genetics of Lobular Neoplasia

    16. Invasive Carcinoma: Special Types

    17. Invasive Carcinoma: Grading

    18. Invasive Carcinoma: Other Prognostic Factors and Prognostic Index

    19. Sentinel Lymph Node Biopsy

    20. Molecular Markers in Invasive Breast Cancer

    21. Immunohistochemistry in Breast Disease

    22. Other Malignant Breast Lesions: Lymphoma, Sarcoma, Metastases

    23. Male Breast Cancer/Gynecomastia





Description

This volume in the Foundations in Diagnostic Pathology Series packs today's most essential breast pathology into a compact, high-yield format! Its pragmatic, well-organized approach, abundant full-color illustrations, and at-a-glance boxes and tables make the information you need easy to access. Practical and affordable, this resource is ideal for study and review as well as everyday clinical practice!
“Best New Edited Book" Award (2007) from the Royal Society of Authors and the Royal Society of Medicine

Key Features

  • Discusses all aspects of a pathologic entity, including clinical features, pathologic features (gross and microscopic), ancillary studies, differential diagnosis, and prognostic and therapeutic considerations.
  • Presents state-of-the-art coverage of molecular advances in malignant breast disease.
  • Offers advice from the preeminent breast pathologists in the world.
  • Includes more than 400 illustrations—most in full color—that demonstrate the key features of a wide variety of pathologic lesions.
  • Uses a consistent, user-friendly format for easy reference.
  • And, much more!

Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
Hardcover ISBN:
9780443066801

About the Editors

Frances O'Malley Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathobiology, University of Toronto; Anatomic Pathologist, Mount Sinai Hospital, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Sarah E Pinder Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Breast Pathology Consultant Histopathologist, The City Hospital NHS Trust; Department of Histopathology, University of Nottingham Medical School, Nottinghan, UK

