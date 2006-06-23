Breast Pathology
1st Edition
A Volume in Foundations in Diagnostic Pathology Series
Table of Contents
- Diagnostic Methodologies: Fine Needle Aspiration Cytology
2. Diagnostic Methodologies: Core Biopsy and Handling of Wire Localization Biopsies
3.Clinical Aspects of Breast Disease
4. Radiological Aspects of Breast Disease
5. Normal Breast
6. Inflammation/Infections/Silicone Granuloma
7. Sclerosing Lesions: Sclerosing Adenosis, Radial Scars, and Complex Sclerosing Lesion
8. Papillary Lesions
9. Fibroadenoma and Phyllodes Tumors
10. Benign Stromal Lesions: Benign Vascular Tumors, PASH, Fibromatosis, Myofibroblastoma, Amyloid
11. Diseases of the Nipple
12. Fibrocystic Change and Columnar Cell Change
12. Usual Epithelial Hyperplasia and ADH
13. Molecular Genetics of Preinvasive Ductal Lesions
14. ALH and LCIS Including ‘Pleomorphic Variant’
15. Molecular Genetics of Lobular Neoplasia
16. Invasive Carcinoma: Special Types
17. Invasive Carcinoma: Grading
18. Invasive Carcinoma: Other Prognostic Factors and Prognostic Index
19. Sentinel Lymph Node Biopsy
20. Molecular Markers in Invasive Breast Cancer
21. Immunohistochemistry in Breast Disease
22. Other Malignant Breast Lesions: Lymphoma, Sarcoma, Metastases
23. Male Breast Cancer/Gynecomastia
Description
This volume in the Foundations in Diagnostic Pathology Series packs today's most essential breast pathology into a compact, high-yield format! Its pragmatic, well-organized approach, abundant full-color illustrations, and at-a-glance boxes and tables make the information you need easy to access. Practical and affordable, this resource is ideal for study and review as well as everyday clinical practice!
“Best New Edited Book" Award (2007) from the Royal Society of Authors and the Royal Society of Medicine
Key Features
- Discusses all aspects of a pathologic entity, including clinical features, pathologic features (gross and microscopic), ancillary studies, differential diagnosis, and prognostic and therapeutic considerations.
- Presents state-of-the-art coverage of molecular advances in malignant breast disease.
- Offers advice from the preeminent breast pathologists in the world.
- Includes more than 400 illustrations—most in full color—that demonstrate the key features of a wide variety of pathologic lesions.
- Uses a consistent, user-friendly format for easy reference.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2006
- Published:
- 23rd June 2006
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780443066801
About the Editors
Frances O'Malley Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathobiology, University of Toronto; Anatomic Pathologist, Mount Sinai Hospital, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Sarah E Pinder Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Breast Pathology Consultant Histopathologist, The City Hospital NHS Trust; Department of Histopathology, University of Nottingham Medical School, Nottinghan, UK