Breast Pathology E-Book
2nd Edition
A Volume in the Series: Foundations in Diagnostic Pathology
Description
Breast Pathology, a title in the Foundations in Diagnostic Pathology series, provides all of the most essential information on the pathological entities encountered in practice in an easy-to-use format. Drs. Frances P. O'Malley, Sarah E. Pinder, and Anna Marie Mulligan provide unparalleled expert guidance for the study and diagnosis of a broad spectrum of breast lesions as well as the broad range of appearances of normal breast tissue. The consistent, practical format with a wealth of illustrations, at-a-glance boxes, and tables, make this title ideal for quick reference for both novices and experienced breast pathologists.
Key Features
- Reference key information quickly and easily with a consistent, user-friendly format and at-a-glance boxes and tables throughout the text.
- Examine all aspects of a pathologic entity, including clinical features, pathologic features (gross and microscopic), ancillary studies, differential diagnosis, and prognostic and therapeutic considerations.
- Catch all the nuances of how pathological lesions present through over 400 full-color illustrations.
- Practice with confidence and overcome your toughest challenges with advice from the top minds in breast pathology.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2011
- Published:
- 1st August 2011
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455733392
About the Authors
Frances O'Malley Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathobiology, University of Toronto; Anatomic Pathologist, Mount Sinai Hospital, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Sarah E Pinder Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Breast Pathology Consultant Histopathologist, The City Hospital NHS Trust; Department of Histopathology, University of Nottingham Medical School, Nottinghan, UK