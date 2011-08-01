Breast Pathology E-Book

Breast Pathology, a title in the Foundations in Diagnostic Pathology series, provides all of the most essential information on the pathological entities encountered in practice in an easy-to-use format. Drs. Frances P. O'Malley, Sarah E. Pinder, and Anna Marie Mulligan provide unparalleled expert guidance for the study and diagnosis of a broad spectrum of breast lesions as well as the broad range of appearances of normal breast tissue. The consistent, practical format with a wealth of illustrations, at-a-glance boxes, and tables, make this title ideal for quick reference for both novices and experienced breast pathologists.