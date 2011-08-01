Breast Pathology E-Book - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781455733392

Breast Pathology E-Book

2nd Edition

A Volume in the Series: Foundations in Diagnostic Pathology

Authors: Frances O'Malley Sarah E Pinder Anne Marie Mulligan
eBook ISBN: 9781455733392
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 1st August 2011
Description

Breast Pathology, a title in the Foundations in Diagnostic Pathology series, provides all of the most essential information on the pathological entities encountered in practice in an easy-to-use format. Drs. Frances P. O'Malley, Sarah E. Pinder, and Anna Marie Mulligan provide unparalleled expert guidance for the study and diagnosis of a broad spectrum of breast lesions as well as the broad range of appearances of normal breast tissue. The consistent, practical format with a wealth of illustrations, at-a-glance boxes, and tables, make this title ideal for quick reference for both novices and experienced breast pathologists.

Key Features

  • Reference key information quickly and easily with a consistent, user-friendly format and at-a-glance boxes and tables throughout the text.

  • Examine all aspects of a pathologic entity, including clinical features, pathologic features (gross and microscopic), ancillary studies, differential diagnosis, and prognostic and therapeutic considerations.

  • Catch all the nuances of how pathological lesions present through over 400 full-color illustrations.

  • Practice with confidence and overcome your toughest challenges with advice from the top minds in breast pathology.

About the Authors

Frances O'Malley Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathobiology, University of Toronto; Anatomic Pathologist, Mount Sinai Hospital, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Sarah E Pinder Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Breast Pathology Consultant Histopathologist, The City Hospital NHS Trust; Department of Histopathology, University of Nottingham Medical School, Nottinghan, UK

Anne Marie Mulligan Author

