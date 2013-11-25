Breast MRI - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455740611, 9780323186469

Breast MRI

1st Edition

Expert Consult: Online and Print

Authors: Virginia Molleran Mary Mahoney
eBook ISBN: 9780323186469
eBook ISBN: 9780323247924
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455740611
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 25th November 2013
Page Count: 184
Description

Breast MRI is a comprehensive, practical resource entirely devoted to this state-of-the-art technique, which has emerged as a valuable adjunct to the conventional imaging modalities in the detection of primary and recurrent breast cancer. This brand-new medical reference book utilizes an atlas-type format that showcases numerous examples of each aspect of breast MRI, equipping you with the latest knowledge on effective breast image interpretation.

"I would recommend this textbook as a useful resource for a wide audience."
RAD Magazine, Oct 2014

Key Features

  • Compare your breast imaging findings to a wealth of breast MRI examples that capture the characteristic clinical presentation of both normal and diseased patients.

  • Apply the most up-to-date information available on all aspects of breast MRI, including MRI-guided biopsy, breast cancer screening with MRI, MRI features of benign and malignant lesions, and MRI in the evaluation of newly diagnosed breast cancer.

  • Take advantage of an image-rich, atlas-type format that offers the visual clarity you need for accurate interpretation.

  • Access the full text and images online at Expert Consult.

Table of Contents

Breast MRI

  1. Setting Up and Optimizing a Breast MRI Practice

  2. Optimizing the Breast MRI Protocol

  3. CAD for Breast MRI

  4. Screening for Breast Cancer with Breast MRI

  5. MRI Features of DCIS

  6. MRI Features of Invasive Disease

  7. Benign Findings in Breast MRI

  8. High-Risk Findings in Breast MRI

  9. MRI Evaluation for Breast Cancer

  10. MRI of the Post-Operative Breast

  11. MRI for Breast Implant Evaluation

  12. MRI Guided Breast Biopsy

Details

No. of pages:
184
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323186469
eBook ISBN:
9780323247924
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455740611

About the Author

Virginia Molleran

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Radiology, UC Health/University Hospital, Breast Imaging Department, Cincinnati, OH

Mary Mahoney

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiology & Vice Chair of Research, Eugene L. & Sue R. Saenger Chair of Radiological Sciences, University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Director of Breast Imaging, Barrett Cancer Center, Cincinnati, Ohio

Reviews

"This is a very comprehensive, detailed and easy to read book with adequate text and explanatory detail for a moderately experienced user. The numerous interspersed images are all of high quality and are clearly labelled, with the frequent inclusion of several examples of each condition described.

At an average cost of £52-£62 this is excellent value for money and is a high quality, detailed and relatively comprehensive text that updates the current use and scope of breast MRI.

I would recommend this textbook as a useful resource for a wide audience."

Reviewed by: Judi Curtis, University and St George's University of London    Date: Oct 2014

