"This is a very comprehensive, detailed and easy to read book with adequate text and explanatory detail for a moderately experienced user. The numerous interspersed images are all of high quality and are clearly labelled, with the frequent inclusion of several examples of each condition described.

At an average cost of £52-£62 this is excellent value for money and is a high quality, detailed and relatively comprehensive text that updates the current use and scope of breast MRI.

I would recommend this textbook as a useful resource for a wide audience."



Reviewed by: Judi Curtis, University and St George's University of London Date: Oct 2014