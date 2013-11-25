Breast MRI
1st Edition
Expert Consult: Online and Print
Description
Breast MRI is a comprehensive, practical resource entirely devoted to this state-of-the-art technique, which has emerged as a valuable adjunct to the conventional imaging modalities in the detection of primary and recurrent breast cancer. This brand-new medical reference book utilizes an atlas-type format that showcases numerous examples of each aspect of breast MRI, equipping you with the latest knowledge on effective breast image interpretation.
"I would recommend this textbook as a useful resource for a wide audience."
RAD Magazine, Oct 2014
Key Features
- Compare your breast imaging findings to a wealth of breast MRI examples that capture the characteristic clinical presentation of both normal and diseased patients.
- Apply the most up-to-date information available on all aspects of breast MRI, including MRI-guided biopsy, breast cancer screening with MRI, MRI features of benign and malignant lesions, and MRI in the evaluation of newly diagnosed breast cancer.
- Take advantage of an image-rich, atlas-type format that offers the visual clarity you need for accurate interpretation.
- Access the full text and images online at Expert Consult.
Table of Contents
Breast MRI
- Setting Up and Optimizing a Breast MRI Practice
- Optimizing the Breast MRI Protocol
- CAD for Breast MRI
- Screening for Breast Cancer with Breast MRI
- MRI Features of DCIS
- MRI Features of Invasive Disease
- Benign Findings in Breast MRI
- High-Risk Findings in Breast MRI
- MRI Evaluation for Breast Cancer
- MRI of the Post-Operative Breast
- MRI for Breast Implant Evaluation
- MRI Guided Breast Biopsy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 184
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 25th November 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323186469
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323247924
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455740611
About the Author
Virginia Molleran
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Radiology, UC Health/University Hospital, Breast Imaging Department, Cincinnati, OH
Mary Mahoney
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiology & Vice Chair of Research, Eugene L. & Sue R. Saenger Chair of Radiological Sciences, University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Director of Breast Imaging, Barrett Cancer Center, Cincinnati, Ohio
Reviews
"This is a very comprehensive, detailed and easy to read book with adequate text and explanatory detail for a moderately experienced user. The numerous interspersed images are all of high quality and are clearly labelled, with the frequent inclusion of several examples of each condition described.
At an average cost of £52-£62 this is excellent value for money and is a high quality, detailed and relatively comprehensive text that updates the current use and scope of breast MRI.
I would recommend this textbook as a useful resource for a wide audience."
Reviewed by: Judi Curtis, University and St George's University of London Date: Oct 2014