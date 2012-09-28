Breast Imaging: Case Review Series - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323087223, 9780323091633

Breast Imaging: Case Review Series

2nd Edition

Authors: Cecilia Brennecke
eBook ISBN: 9780323091633
eBook ISBN: 9780323245500
Paperback ISBN: 9780323087223
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 28th September 2012
Page Count: 328
Table of Contents

  1. Opening Round Cases
    2. Fair Game Cases
    3. Challenge Cases

Description

Effectively prepare for certification, recertification, and practice with Breast Imaging: Case Review, 2nd Edition! Case studies illustrate how to make confident, final diagnoses through accurate pattern recognition, clinical correlation, and differential diagnosis. It’s an ideal way to test and deepen your knowledge of all essential topics in breast imaging.

Key Features

  • Prepare for the new Board exam format with an updated organization that provides 4-5 multiple-choice review questions for each case.
  • Review 200 cases organized by level of difficulty, with multiple-choice questions, answers, and rationales that mimic the new format of certification and recertification exams.

Details

No. of pages:
328
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323091633
eBook ISBN:
9780323245500
Paperback ISBN:
9780323087223

About the Authors

Cecilia Brennecke Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Director, Johns Hopkins Imaging at Green Spring, Department of Radioloy, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland

