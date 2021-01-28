Breast Imaging, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323764773

Breast Imaging, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 59-1

1st Edition

Editor: Phoebe Freer
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323764773
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th January 2021
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America focuses on Breast Imaging and is edited by Dr. Phoebe E. Freer. Articles will include: Management of High-risk Lesions in Breast Cancer; Contrast Mammography and Tomosynthesis; Breast Radiology Advocacy: Responding to the Call-to-Action; Artificial Intelligence and Breast Imaging; Is It the Era for Personalized Breast Cancer Screening?; Understanding the Mammography Audit; MRI Screening of Breast Cancer; Abbreviated MRI for Breast Cancer; Overdiagnosis and Risks of Breast Cancer Screening; MRI Audit of Screening and Diagnostic Breast Imaging; Supplemental Screening for Breast Cancer in Patients at Intermediate and High Risk; and more!

About the Editor

Phoebe Freer

