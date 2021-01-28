Breast Imaging, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 59-1
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America focuses on Breast Imaging and is edited by Dr. Phoebe E. Freer. Articles will include: Management of High-risk Lesions in Breast Cancer; Contrast Mammography and Tomosynthesis; Breast Radiology Advocacy: Responding to the Call-to-Action; Artificial Intelligence and Breast Imaging; Is It the Era for Personalized Breast Cancer Screening?; Understanding the Mammography Audit; MRI Screening of Breast Cancer; Abbreviated MRI for Breast Cancer; Overdiagnosis and Risks of Breast Cancer Screening; MRI Audit of Screening and Diagnostic Breast Imaging; Supplemental Screening for Breast Cancer in Patients at Intermediate and High Risk; and more!
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 28th January 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323764773
About the Editor
Phoebe Freer
