Breast Imaging, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 52-3
1st Edition
Authors: Christopher Comstock Cecilia Mercado
eBook ISBN: 9780323261272
eBook ISBN: 9780323371803
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323261265
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th May 2014
Description
Guest edited by Christopher Comstock of Memorial Sloan-Kettering, this issue of Radiologic Clinics will provide all of the latest guidelines and techniques for breast imaging. Modalities include MRI, MR-CAD, digital tomosynthesis, and ultrasound.
About the Authors
Christopher Comstock Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, Attending Radiologist, Director, Breast Imaging Education, Evelyn H. Lauder Breast Cancer
Cecilia Mercado Author
Affiliations and Expertise
New York Unversity School of Medicine
