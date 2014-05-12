Breast Imaging, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323261265, 9780323261272

Breast Imaging, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 52-3

1st Edition

Authors: Christopher Comstock Cecilia Mercado
eBook ISBN: 9780323261272
eBook ISBN: 9780323371803
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323261265
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th May 2014
Description

Guest edited by Christopher Comstock of Memorial Sloan-Kettering, this issue of Radiologic Clinics will provide all of the latest guidelines and techniques for breast imaging. Modalities include MRI, MR-CAD, digital tomosynthesis, and ultrasound.

Details

About the Authors

Christopher Comstock Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, Attending Radiologist, Director, Breast Imaging Education, Evelyn H. Lauder Breast Cancer

Cecilia Mercado Author

Affiliations and Expertise

New York Unversity School of Medicine

