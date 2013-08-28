Breast Imaging, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323186094, 9780323186285

Breast Imaging, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics, Volume 21-3

1st Edition

Authors: Bonnie Joe
eBook ISBN: 9780323186285
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323186094
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th August 2013
Description

Guest edited by Bonnie Joe, this issue of MRI Clinics covers breast screening protocols, imaging the newly diagnosed cancer patient, imaging to monitor response to therapy, breast MR spectroscopy, and more.

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323186285
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323186094

About the Authors

Bonnie Joe Author

Affiliations and Expertise

UCSF

