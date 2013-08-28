Breast Imaging, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics, Volume 21-3
1st Edition
Authors: Bonnie Joe
eBook ISBN: 9780323186285
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323186094
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th August 2013
Description
Guest edited by Bonnie Joe, this issue of MRI Clinics covers breast screening protocols, imaging the newly diagnosed cancer patient, imaging to monitor response to therapy, breast MR spectroscopy, and more.
About the Authors
Bonnie Joe Author
Affiliations and Expertise
UCSF
