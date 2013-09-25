Breast Disorders, An Issue of Obstetric and Gynecology Clinics, Volume 40-3
1st Edition
Authors: Victoria Green Patrice Weiss
eBook ISBN: 9780323188654
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323188647
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 25th September 2013
Description
This issue of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics con breast disorders covers imaging modalities, benign breast disorders, hereditary breast and ovarian cancer, contemporary management and treatment options for breast cancer. There is also an article devoted to Special considerations in breast cancer patients and survivors.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 25th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323188654
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323188647
About the Authors
Victoria Green Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Gyn/Ob, Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, GA
Patrice Weiss Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Chair/Professor, Department of Ob/Gyn, Virginia Tech Carolion School of Medicine, Roanoke, VA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.