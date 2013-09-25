Breast Disorders, An Issue of Obstetric and Gynecology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323188647, 9780323188654

Breast Disorders, An Issue of Obstetric and Gynecology Clinics, Volume 40-3

1st Edition

Authors: Victoria Green Patrice Weiss
eBook ISBN: 9780323188654
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323188647
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 25th September 2013
Description

This issue of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics con breast disorders covers imaging modalities, benign breast disorders, hereditary breast and ovarian cancer, contemporary management and treatment options for breast cancer. There is also an article devoted to Special considerations in breast cancer patients and survivors.

Details

About the Authors

Victoria Green

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Gyn/Ob, Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, GA

Patrice Weiss

Affiliations and Expertise

Chair/Professor, Department of Ob/Gyn, Virginia Tech Carolion School of Medicine, Roanoke, VA

