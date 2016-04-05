Breast Cancer Screening
Breast Cancer Screening: Making Sense of Complex and Evolving Evidence covers broad aspects of breast cancer screening specifically focusing on current evidence, emerging evidence, and issues that will be critical for future breast screening practice such as tailored screening and shared decision-making in breast screening. The scope of the book is relevant to a global audience.
This book provides balanced perspectives on this increasingly controversial topic, using scientific evidence to explain the evolution of knowledge relating to breast cancer screening. Breast Cancer Screening covers the key points related to this debate including the context of increasingly complex and conflicting evidence, divergent opinions on the benefits and harms of breast screening, and variability in screening practice and outcomes across settings around the world.
- Explains complex and evolving evidence on breast screening with a balanced approach
- Provides balanced information and up-to-date evidence in an increasingly complex area
- Addresses emerging topical issues such as screening trials of digital breast tomosynthesis, tailored breast screening, and shared decision-making in breast screening
- Assists academics and researchers in identifying areas needing further research
Clinical researchers, cancer researchers, and clinicians interested in evidence on key aspects of breast screening; specialists in any breast discipline (oncology, breast surgery, radiology, radiation therapists, pathologists, etc.), public health professionals with interest in breast screening or cancer screening, researchers in health services & public health studies, breast screening policy makers and service providers
1. Foreword: Breast Cancer Screening: A focus on the evidence
Nehmat Houssami and Diana Miglioretti
2. Breast Cancer Screening: balancing evidence with culture, politics, money, and media
Joann G. Elmore
3. Estimates of Screening Benefit: The Randomized Trials of Breast Cancer Screening
Heidi D. Nelson, Linda L. Humphrey, Rongwei Fu
4. Weighing the benefits and harms: Screening mammography in the balance
Mireille J.M. Broeders, Theodora M. Ripping, Rebecca A. Hubbard
5. The Importance of Observational Evidence to Estimate and Monitor Mortality Reduction from Current Breast Cancer Screening
Russell P. Harris
6. The role of microsimulation modeling in evaluating the outcomes and effect of screening
Clyde B. Schechter, Nicolien T. Van Ravesteyn
7. Challenges in understanding and quantifying over-diagnosis and over-treatment
Alexandra L. Barratt, Gemma L. Jacklyn
8. Challenges and opportunities in the implementation of risk-based screening for breast cancer
Gareth D. Evans, Anthony Howell, Anthony J. Maxwell , Susan Astley
9. Breast Cancer Screening in the Older Woman
Mara A. Schonberg
10. Screening Women in their Forties
Heidi D. Nelson
11. Screening for Breast Cancer in Women with Dense Breasts
Jeffrey A. Tice and Karla Kerlikowske
12. Screening women with known or suspected cancer gene mutations
Xuan-Anh Phi, Anna M Chiarelli, Geertruida H de Bock
13. Imaging Surveillance of Women with a Personal History of Breast Cancer
Janie M. Lee and Nehmat Houssami
14. Evolution of mammography screening: from film screen to digital breast tomosynthesis
Sophia Zackrisson and Nehmat Houssami
15. Ethical and Societal Considerations in Breast Cancer Screening
Lisa M. Parker and Stacy M. Carter
16. Treatment of screen-detected breast cancer: can we avoid or minimize over-treatment?
J. Michael Dixon and David Cameron
17. Informed and shared decision-making in breast screening
Jolyn Hersch, Jesse Jansen, Kristen McCaffery
- 456
- English
- © Academic Press 2016
- 5th April 2016
- Academic Press
- 9780128024942
- 9780128022092
Nehmat Houssami
Dr. Nehmat Houssami is a medical graduate with specialization in Public Health Medicine, and holds an MPH and a PhD (Clinical Epidemiology). She is also a breast physician and clinical researcher who has focused her career on breast cancer, specifically in the screening and diagnosis setting, for the past 22 years. Her expertise includes population screening, breast diagnostic and prognostic testing, cancer staging, and the effect of tests on patients’ treatment and clinical outcomes. Dr. Houssami has expertise in systematic evidence reviews and evidence synthesis, and in evaluating new breast screening technologies in the clinical field. Her scholarly work integrates clinical with public health medicine and aims to support evidence-based practice in breast screening and healthcare. She currently leads the breast cancer research portfolio in the Screening & Test Evaluation Program (Sydney Medical School) and the majority of her research is based on leading international collaborations including prospective studies and IPD meta-analyses. Her research portfolio has achieved international recognition. Dr. Houssami is a clinical consultant at the Royal Hospital for Women, Sydney; she is also Co-Editor of The Breast (an Elsevier journal).
Professor of Public Health, and National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF Australia) Breast Cancer Research Leader Fellow, School of Public Health, Sydney Medical School, University of Sydney, NSW, Australia
Diana Miglioretti
Diana L. Miglioretti, PhD, is the Dean’s Professor of Biostatistics at University of California Davis and a Senior Investigator at Group Health Research Institute. She received her Ph.D. from the Department of Biostatistics at Johns Hopkins University in 2000. Dr. Miglioretti’s primary research is in the evaluation of breast cancer screening and breast cancer risk prediction modeling. Dr. Miglioretti has been the principal investigator of the Statistical Coordinating Center for the National Cancer Institute (NCI) funded Breast Cancer Surveillance Consortium (BCSC) since 2005. The BCSC is a collaboration of eight breast imaging registries in the United States. She is currently the contact principal investigator and Biostatistics and Data Management Core Director of the BCSC’s multi-site Program Project titled “Risk-Based Breast Cancer Screening in Community Settings". She is faculty member for the Radiologic Society of North America’s clinical trials methodology workshop.
Dean's Professor in Biostatistics, Department of Public Health Sciences, UC Davis School of Medicine, University of California, Davis, CA, USA
"By including studies and recommendations from around the world as well as potential benefits and harms, they have provided a valuable resource for patients, healthcare providers, and public health advocates. Score: 79 - 3 Stars" --Doody's