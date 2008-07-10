Breast Cancer Imaging

Chapter 1: Screening for breast cancer in asymptomatic patients

by Chris Comstock, MD and Marie Tartar, MD



Case 1: Breast cancer presenting as a small new mass on mammography

Case 2: Breast cancer presenting as a new mass on mammography

Case 3: Breast cancer presenting as a new spiculated mass on mammography

Case 4: Breast cancer presenting as a small growing mass in the axilla

Case 5: IDC presenting as a small growing mass

Case 6: Small growing breast cancer presenting as a contour change on mammography

Case 7: Breast cancer presenting as a largely obscured mass in dense breast tissue

Case 8: Slowing growing microlobulated colloid carcinoma (benign looking

Case 9: Breast cancer presenting as a new posterior mass on mammography: importance of inclusion of posterior breast tissue on mammography

Case 10: DCIS presenting as a microcalcification cluster

Case 11” DCIS presenting as multiple microcalcification clusters along a ductal ray

Case 12: Breast cancer presenting as architectural distortion in extremely dense breasts

Case 13: ILC presenting as growing amorphous density

Case 14: Small cancer in implant patient, well seen only on implant displaced

Case 15: Importance of complete work-up of new mammographic masses

Case 16: MRI high risk screening for occult breast cancer

Case 17: MRI high risk screening for occult breast cancer

Case 18: Breast cancer presenting as a growing small mass on screening MRI

Case 19: CT identification of unknown breast cancer in an asymptomatic patient

Case 20: PET identification of occult breast cancer in an asymptomatic patient







Chapter 2: Evaluation of the symptomatic patient: Diagnostic breast imaging



1. Palpable axillary IDC, presenting as a growing mammographic mass simulating a lymph node

2. Palpable lump presenting as malignant microcalcifications on mammography

3. Palpable IDC presenting as mammographic architectural distortion and shadowing sonographic mass

4. Palpable ILC presenting as architectural distortion

5. Palpable lump presenting with masses and pleomorphic microcalcifications

6. Palpable lump presenting as mammographic architectural distortion with microcalcifications

7. Palpable lump presenting as growing amorphous mammographic asymmetry

8. Palpable lump presenting as developing mammographic density

9. Mammographically occult palpable breast cancer

10. Large, palpable, mammographically occult invasive carcinoma

11. Breast cancer involving the nipple-areolar complex, not identified on conventional imaging, demonstrated by MRI

12. Mammographically occult retroaerolar breast cancer presenting as nipple retraction

13. Importance of clear communication and accurate history; Inaccurate history of biopsy “scar” leads to near-miss of a spiculated cancer

14. Axillary nodal presentation of breast cancer, primary found on MRI

15. Axillary nodal presentation of ILC, occult on conventional imaging, primary found by MRI

16. Axillary nodal presentation with negative mammogram, primary found on PET

17. Axillary nodal presentation with initially negative mammogram, medial primary found on CT

18. Male breast ca

19. Male breast ca

20. Male breast cancer and gynecomastia

21. Male breast cancer with microcalcifications

Chapter 3: Local staging: Imaging options and core biopsy strategies

By Christopher Comstock, MD and Marie Tartar, MD





Cases: 1. Mammography: extent of disease

2. Ultrasound: extent of disease

3. Use of US to find invasive disease within extensive microcalcifications, depiction of disease extent by breast MRI vs. PEM vs. whole body PET

4. Multi-focal breast cancer, first identified on abdominal CT, radiologic “corner shot”

5. MRI: extent of disease

6. MRI: extent of disease

7. MRI: extent of disease (Tip of the iceberg detected on mammography)

8. MRI: extent of disease (Multi-focal disease, dense breasts)

9. Multi-centric IDC and DCIS: Local staging with MRI

10. Additional disease site identified by PEM

11. Breast cancer presenting with axillary node involvement by mammography and US

12. Subtle axillary nodal involvement

13. Breast MRI problem solving: Deciding among sites for additional sampling

14. Breast MRI problem solving: Assessing depth of involvement of posterior breast cancer

15. Breast MRI problem solving: Chest wall invasion

16. Breast MRI problem solving: positive margins post- lumpectomy, assessment for residual disease

17. Breast MRI problem solving: MRI guidance for tailored lumpectomy

18. Breast MRI problem solving: assessment of completeness of breast cancer excision

19. Contralateral DCIS found by staging breast MRI

20. Contralateral breast carcinoma found on MRI, not seen on second-look ultrasound

21. Contralateral breast carcinoma found on MRI, not seen on second-look ultrasound

22. Evaluation of the other breast with MRI

23. Use of body coil STIR imaging for staging new dx of BC

24. MRI depiction of axillary and internal mammary node involvement

25. Cautionary notes on the use of breast MRI:

26. Cautionary notes on the use of breast MRI:

27. Whole body PET as an adjunct to initial staging of node+ breast cancer: Benign PET pelvic uptake in a corpus luteum cyst

28. Whole body PET as an adjunct to initial staging of node+ breast cancer: Rotter node involvement

29. Bracketing needle localization of microcalcifications

30. Medial breast cancer with internal mammary drainage on lymphoscintigraphy

31. Biopsy quality control: Mammographic lesion, discordance with pathology results

32. Biopsy quality control: Mammographic lesion, wrong US correlate biopsied, rationale for post US biopsy clip placement and mammogram

33. Biopsy quality control: DCIS presenting as disappearing microcalcifications and subsequent development of a mass





Chapter 4: Unusual and Problem Types of Breast Cancers: DCIS, Intracystic papillary carcinoma, Benign-looking breast cancers, ILC, inflammatory breast cancer, and breast cancer in implant patients

By Christopher Comstock, MD and Marie Tartar, MD



1. DCIS, calcified and non-calcified

2. Extensive intraductal carcinoma presenting as a palpable, tumor-filled ductal system

3. BRCA-1 patient, abnormal whole body PET leading to diagnosis of DCIS

4. Intracystic papillary carcinoma

5. Intracystic papillary carcinoma

6. Colloid cancer, 2 cases

7. Medullary cancer, question of liver metastases on breast MRI; FDG uptake on PET in a fibroid

8. Bilateral breast carcinomas on 18F-FDG positron emission tomography

9. ILC

10. ILC presenting with orbital metastasis, bilateral shrinking breasts

11. ILC presenting as a mass, post-operative changes on CT and PET

12. ILC presenting as architectural distortion

13. ILC presenting as a palpable, predominantly hyperechoic ultrasound mass

14. Echogenic breast cancer

15. ILC treated with neo-adjuvant chemotherapy

16. Stage IV ILC, presentation with liver metastases

17. US findings of inflammatory cancer

18. Inflammatory breast cancer in a lactating patient

19. Initial identification of breast cancer during breast MRI for implant integrity

20. Multi-focal IDC in a patient with implants and dense breasts

21. Large, locally advanced IDC in implant patient





Chapter 5: Locally Advanced Breast Cancer (LABC) and Neo-adjuvant Chemotherapy by Marie Tartar, MD; Christopher Comstock, MD; and Michael Kipper, MD



1. LABC (large tumor size)

2. LABC with axillary and internal mammary involvement, staging with whole body PET and PEM

3. LABC with nipple skin involvement

4. Natural history of untreated inflammatory breast cancer

5. LABC with secondary inflammation (secondary IBC)

6. PABC, treated during pregnancy with neo-adjuvant chemotherapy with complete pathologic response

7. Post-partum LABC, with multiple axillary nodes involved, excellent response to neo-adjuvant chemotherapy

8. IDC treated with neo-adjuvant chemotherapy with incomplete imaging response, but complete pathologic response

9. LABC, responsive to neo-adjuvant chemotherapy; splenic activation with G-CSF therapy

10. Complete imaging response to neo-adjuvant chemotherapy

11. IDC with cystic component, mixed response to neo-adjuvant chemotherapy

12. LABC, unresponsive to neo-adjuvant chemotherapy

13. Rapidly progressive inflammatory breast cancer, unresponsive to chemotherapy

14. LABC, good response by imaging to neo-adjuvant chemotherapy, but significant residual pathologic disease; imaging-guided tailored lumpectomy







Chapter 6: Locally recurrent disease: Imaging surveillance



1. Post-operative scar with hematoma on MRI

2. Changes from recent bilateral mastectomy and tissue expander placement

3. Normal CT appearance of bilateral TRAM flap reconstruction and post-TRAM flap abdominal complications

4. Recurrent DCIS presenting as new microcalcifications

5. Recurrent DCIS detected on surveillance MRI

6. ADH/DCIS found on breast MR obtained to evaluate silicone implant integrity in BCT patient

7. New palpable chest wall lump post mastectomy with implant reconstruction, excisional biopsy proven recurrent IDC

8. Axillary recurrence (new soft tissue around axillary lymph node dissection clips), presentation with pain

9. Parasternal recurrence, draining to contralateral axilla (role of lymphoscintigraphy)

10. Multicentric recurrent breast cancer with skin involvement

11. Physical examination change and abnormal enhancement of a 4 yr old lumpectomy scar, pathology proven fat necrosis mimicking tumor bed recurrence

12. Enhancing scar, suspicious for recurrence; contralateral axillary nodal presentation of new occult breast primary

13. Proven multi-centric fat necrosis mimicking multi-centric recurrence

14. TRAM flap recurrence on mammography

15. Residual carcinoma in TRAM flap reconstructed neo-breast

16. TRAM flap reconstruction with fat necrosis and supraclavicular lymphadenopathy, simulating recurrent disease

17. Chest wall recurrence detected on surveillance MRI

18. Recurrent IDC and radiation-induced pleomorphic sarcoma, with chest wall invasion





Chapter 7: Breast cancer mimics

By Christopher Comstock, M.D. and Marie Tartar, M.D.



Case 1. Papilloma presenting with bloody nipple discharge, ductogram and ultrasound

Case 2. Multiple papillomas

Case 3. Small phylloides tumor

Case 4. Large phylloides tumor (ultrasound)

Case 5. Large phylloides tumor

Case 6. Multifocal breast abscesses

Case 7. Granulomatous mastitis

Case 8. Lymphocytic mastitis

Case 9. New fat necrosis mass mimicking recurrence

Case 10. Fibrosis mimicking recurrence in implant reconstructed breast cancer patient

Case 11. Lactational asymmetry on PET









Chapter 8: Bone metastases

By Michael Kipper, M.D. and Marie Tartar, M.D.



1. Stage IV presentation of breast cancer with bone metastases

2. Stage IV presentation with bone metastases (breast cancer presenting with back pain)

3. Relapse with bone metastases

4. Progression of bone metastases, epidural extension, radiation therapy effects

5. Recurrence with bone metastases: disease extent discordant between imaging and bone scan, pathologic fractures

6. Diffuse bone metastases, underrepresented on bone scan.

7. Recurrence with mediastinal lymphadenopathy, vocal cord paralysis and sclerotic bone metastases

8. Significance of solitary rib activity on bone scan, chemotherapy-related marrow activation changes on PET

9. Significance of solitary rib activity on bone scan

10. Solitary sclerotic rib metastasis (positive on bone scan, negative on PET)

11. Assessing activity of sclerotic bone metastases

12. Diffuse bone metastases (superscan)

13. Radiation therapy effects on bone

14. Extensive bone metastases, F-18 bone scan







Chapter 9: Liver Metastases

By Marie Tartar, M.D.



1. Work-up of indeterminate liver lesion with MRI (hemangioma)

2. Progression liver metastases on CT and PET

3. Pseudocirrhotic appearance of treated breast liver metastases, mislocalization of right liver metastasis into right lung base on PET/CT

4. Progressive liver mets on CT & PET

5. Liver metastases arising in fatty liver, better seen on CT than PET

6. Evolution of liver metastases with treatment to unusual cyst-like residual





Chapter 10: Thoracic metastases, mimics and treatment effects

By Marie Tartar, M.D. and Michael Kipper, M.D.



1. Solitary pulmonary nodule in the breast cancer patient: primary lung cancer vs. breast cancer metastasis.

2. Lung metastases, progression to pleural metastases

3. Chest wall, pleural and thoracic nodal recurrence

4. Pleural recurrence-bone scan and CT findings

5. Pleural and chest wall recurrence

6. CT and PET findings of talc pleurodesis for malignant pleural effusion

7. Infraclavicular and mediastinal nodal recurrence presenting with brachial plexopathy symptoms

8. Brachial plexus involvement

9. Atlas case 12 (chest wall and lung recurrence)

10. Atlas case 16 (nodal recurrences to mediastinum and supraclavicular regions)

11. PET+ thoracic nodal recurrence mimic due to silicone implant leak

12. Unusual pattern of chest wall recurrence (intercostal muscle infiltration)

13. Drug reaction (pulmonary toxicity) due to chemotherapy

14. Lymphangitic tumor

15. Lymphangitic tumor





Chapter 11: Breast cancer metastases to the neural axis

By Marie Tartar, M.D. and Steven S. Eilenberg, M.D.



1. Multilocular thalamic cystic metastasis

2. Brain metastases mimicking multiple sclerosis

3. Brain metastases mimicking multiple sclerosis

4. Brain metastases identified on PET in asymptomatic metastatic breast cancer patient

5. Unusual “miliary” pattern of brain metastases

6. Dural based sphenoid wing metastasis with orbital extension

7. Plaque-like dural metastases

8. Skull metastases with extra- and intracranial extension

9. Skull metastasis and chemotherapy-induced leukoencephalopathy

10. Recurrent brain metastasis, radiation-induced leukoencephalopathy

11. Spinal leptomeningeal carcinomatosis





Chapter 12: Multi-system and unusual systemic metastases: Imaging assessment of treatment response, By Michael Kipper, M.D. and Marie Tartar, M.D.



1. Recurrent PET+ activity in LABC & bone mets with increased tumor markers

2. Gastrointestinal metastases from breast cancer

3. Peritoneal breast carcinomatosis

4. Bone, liver, pericardial and ovarian metastases





Chapter 13: Radiation Therapy

By Eva Lean, Ray Lin, Marie Tartar



Case 1. Utility of Pre-Radiation Mammography

Case 2. Dramatic radiation therapy changes of breast on mammography and MRI

Case 3: 2 Month Old Radiation Therapy Effects on Lung (CT and PET)

Case 4: Breast Cancer Radiation Induced Lung Changes on CT and PET

Case 5: Typical apical change from supraclavicular radiation therapy on CT, MRI, and PET

Case 6: Mass-like apical radiation fibrosis

Case 7: Early post-radiation changes on breast MRI

Case 8: Late post-radiation changes on breast MRI

Case 9: Radiation-induced angiosarcoma

